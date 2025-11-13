5 Timeless Outfit Formulas Stylish People in Paris, London and Stockholm Come Back to Every Winter

I'm looking for easy and simple outfit formulas to get me through the winter months. Scroll on to see the five timeless combos I'm going to copy.

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist, @anoukyve, @abimarvel)
We all know the feeling of scrolling through old photos, only to wince at a questionable outfit choice—what was past you thinking? Maybe it was a TikTok microtrend that took over, or a bout of discount delusion during sale season. Always remember, there’s usually a reason that neon orange scarf never sold out.

The good news? There’s one easy way to avoid that feeling altogether: focus on outfits that look just as chic today as they will in ten years’ time. So, with that in mind, I’ve rounded up five timeless winter outfit formulas to recreate right now. The overarching theme—whether you’re drawn to a leather skirt look or an oversized grey coat—is simple: embrace the “less is more” approach. Think pared-back accessories, minimalist colour palettes and outfits built around a few well-chosen pieces. The simpler the outfit, the fewer elements there are to date.

But that’s not to say timeless has to mean boring. Instead, it’s about quietly confident styling—playing with proportions, adding classic pops of colour, and investing in well-fitting pieces that truly stand the test of time. Scroll on for the forever-outfits stylish women in Paris, London and Stockholm are wearing now and that are well worth adding to your winter moodboard.

5 Timeless Winter Outfit Formulas to Re-Create:

1. Grey Coat + Jeans + Ballet Flats

@anoukyve wears timeless winter outfits - grey coat, jeans, ballet flat, black bag

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Anouk Yve is a master of timeless dressing, but this grey coat, jeans, and ballet flat look might be my favourite yet. It’s effortlessly chic, incredibly easy to recreate, and the perfect reminder that less really can be more—especially when you’ve got a great coat.

Shop the Look:

2. Jumper + Leather Skirt

@abimarvel wears timeless winter outfit - yellow jumper, brown leather skirt

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Leather skirts are undeniably chic—the kind of wardrobe staple that earns its place season after season. So naturally, one of our timeless winter outfit formulas had to include the elevated essential. Here, Abi Marvel proves why brown and yellow remain a classic pairing, while making yet another compelling case for the Manolo Blahniks found in every luxury fashion fan’s wardrobe. Proof that investment items are often worth their price tag.

Shop the Look:

3. Trench Coat + Jumper + White Jeans

@hannahlewisstylist wears white jeans, navy jumper, trench coat

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: Jeans and a trench coat are the unspoken autumn uniform of many a fashion fan, but Hannah Lewis is here to prove the look can feel a little more polished with a few tiny tweaks. Swap your blue denim for white for a more neutral fit, your floaty trench for a minimalist car coat, and those trusty trainers for loafers. Oh, and don't forget your V-neck jumper, did you know they're trending again? Now it's truly timeless.

Shop the Look:

4. Boots + Jeans + Blazer

@nlmarilyn wears timeless winter outfit - black blazer, cream jumper, jeans and black boots

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: There's something incredibly Lady Di about this look—proof that it's totally timeless. Simply tuck your light-wash jeans (all the more attention-grabbing) inside knee-high boots and layer up with a roll-neck and blazer. Bonus points if you add the red cap like Marilyn, adding a particularly preppy spin.

Shop the Look:

5. Silk Skirt + Boots + Leather Jacket

@hannahlewisstylist wears timeless winter outfit - black boots, leather jacket, silk skirt

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: Jeans and coats may be the most typical timeless winter outfit that springs to mind (and for good reason), but Hannah Lewis makes a strong case for the lace-trimmed skirt. Perfect for evenings or days when you want to feel just a little bit elevated.

Shop the Look:

