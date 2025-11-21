Scandi Women Are the Chicest in Winter—9 Zara and COS Pieces They'd Actually Wear

If it feels like the weather has snapped from mild to Baltic overnight, you’re not alone. My once-reliable wool coat and light cardigans suddenly aren’t standing a chance, and I’ve found myself in urgent need of cold-weather outfits that deliver both warmth and polish. And when it comes to dressing well in sub-zero temperatures, one style set consistently gets it right: the Scandi women.
Scandinavians don’t just dress for winter, they master it. Their formula is unmistakable: a calm, tonal palette of creams, taupes and deep chocolates; clever layering with wool base pieces and oversized scarves, and silhouettes that lean relaxed while still feeling sophisticated. Their staples—floor-skimming coats, sculptural turtlenecks, cashmere hoods and crisp indigo denim—come together to form that signature Scandi blend of practicality and understated luxury. The effect is always the same: warm, refined, and effortlessly composed.
The high-street brands channelling this aesthetic better than anyone right now? Zara and COS. With elevated outerwear, beautifully cut knitwear and quietly luxe accessories, these are the pieces I’m convinced a chic Scandi woman would gravitate towards if she walked into Zara or COS today.
Shop The Best Zara and COS Scandi Pieces
ZARA
Faux Fur Coat Zw Collection Limited Edition
A rare combination of warm and chic, this collarless, belted and faux fur cream coat looks 10x more expensive than its price-tag would suggest.
ZARA
Soft Knit High Neck Jumper
From the turtleneck to the cinched waist, this knit jumper screams Scandi chic. Pair with straight-leg jeans or tailored trousers to complete the look.
COS
Shawl-Collar Quilted Down Long Coat
A zero-degree weather essential, the shawl-collar adds elegance to this insulating down jacket.
ZARA
BouclÉ Jacket
Add texture to your winter whites with a boucle jacket. The zip and Peter Pan style collar only add to the effortless Scandi vibe.
COS
Cable-Knit Wool-Cashmere Jumper
There's something so elevated about a cable-knit wool jumper.
ZARA
100% Wool High Neck Jumper With Belt
A 100% wool knit is a winter wardrobe must, and Zara's belted version is just so elegant.
COS
Boiled-Wool Funnel-Neck Dress
Who says you can't wear dresses in winter? Invest in a wool, funnel-neck knit dress and you have a one-and-done chic winter outfit you can style up with heeled boots and a faux fur jacket, or style down with loafers and a wool coat.
ZARA
Limited Edition Leather Heeled Ankle Boots
A leather heeled ankle boot will be the anchor to so many of your winter looks.
COS
Scarf Detail Quilted Liner Jacket
From the scarf detail to the quilt, this is a jacket you'd see glittered on the streets of Copenhagen during fashion week.
COS
Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
The perennially best-selling funnel-neck jumper in black; a versatile staple that will be the foundation of every winter look.
ZARA
Coat With Faux Fur Collar Zw Collection
The faux fur collar detail makes this coat look so much more expensive. Team with some indigo jeans and leather heeled boots, and you're ready to (elegantly) brave the cold.
COS
Wool-Blend Barrel-Leg Trousers
A wool trouser is essential to staying warm once the temperatures drop.
ZARA
100% Extra Soft Wool Jumper
Already sold out in black, this 100% wool jumper is just under £50.
COS
Cashmere Scarf
Cashmere scarves are a winter saviour, and COS' version is available in a range of chic shades, including the classic black.
ZARA
Quilted Effect Shopper Bag
A quilted shopper is the cool, Scandi alt to a tote bag, perfect for carrying day to day essentials.
COS
Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves
Leather gloves are the underrated cold-weather essential you'll never see a Scandi woman without.
ZARA
Cardigan With Scarf Detail
A scarf built into a cardigan; it doesn't get more practical than that.
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans
The best-selling COS Arch jeans are the best way anchor all your cold-weather looks.
COS
Sculpted Tote Bag - Suede
A capacious tote that will fit an umbrella, scarf and all other winter essentials.
ZARA
Zw Collection Long Down Puffer Jacket
Zara's take on the long puffer coat makes it look infinitely chic.
COS
Merino Wool High-Neck Top
Layer COS' merino wool top under all your winter outfits for added warmth and insulation on those biting cold days.
COS
Shawl-Collar Faux Fur Jacket
Yes to this entire look.
COS
Cable-Knit Wool-Cashmere Snood
If you don't love a scarf, invest in a great cashmere snood to get through the colder months.
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.