6 Shockingly Elegant Denim-Shorts Outfits the Fashion Crowd Is Wearing



Regardless of whether or not denim shorts are "in" at any given time, I have always worn them and will always wear them. I grew up in South America and now live in New York again, and they've always been one of my nonnegotiable wardrobe staples for the months of summer heat. Currently, my favourite pairs have around a 3" inseam and finished hems, but I'm no stranger to denim cutoffs either. And yes, I realise that we often report on alternatives to denim shorts, and I get it—they're not for everyone. But if you are team denim shorts—even just a bit—stay with me.

Like me, I've noticed that even the most elevated dressers are treating denim shorts as a basic this summer, and are finding fresh ways to style them, as opposed to pairing them with the go-to T-shirt and sneakers. Like jeans, the outfit options for denim shorts are endless, and the ones that are standing out the most to me right now are the elegant ones. It's actually quite easy to make any type of denim shorts—from short cutoffs to bermudas—if you pair them with polished, elevated pieces.

If you'd like some inspiration, I found six stellar examples of elegant denim shorts outfits to wear for the remainder of the warm days (some of which will even work in the autumn). Keep scrolling to start outfit planning and shop key pieces to create these elegant denim shorts outfits yourself.

Shop 6 Chic Denim Shorts Outfits:

1. Oversize Blazer + Button-Down Shirt + Bermuda Shorts + Pumps

Influencer wearing long denim shorts with a blazer and pumps



Style Notes: An oversized blazer layered over a crisp button‑down adds structure to relaxed knee‑length bermudas. Swap trainers for pumps to instantly elevate the look—perfect for city brunch or smart‑casual office wear.

Shop the Look:

Lyocell Suit Jacket | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Lyocell Suit Jacket

Love.

Denim High Waisted Bermuda Shorts
Per Una
Denim High Waisted Bermuda Shorts

I will live in these in the summer.

Leather Slingback Pumps
JIL SANDER
Leather Slingback Pumps

Stunning!

2. Crochet Shirt + Denim Cutoffs + Crochet Flats

Influencer wearing denim shorts with a crochet top and crochet flats



Style Notes: Mix textural appeal by pairing a crochet shirt with raw‑hem denim shorts. Finish with your crochet or lace‑inspired flats for an artisanal, on‑trend feel.

Shop the Look:

Pointelle Knit Jumper
ZARA
Pointelle Knit Jumper

Hurry, before it sells out.

Parker Long Distressed Denim Shorts
AGOLDE
Parker Long Distressed Denim Shorts

The distressing is my favourite part.

Alba Crochet Ballet Flats
Staud
Alba Crochet Ballet Flats

So sweet.

3. Bodysuit + White Cutoffs + Block-Heel Shoes

Influencer wearing denim shorts with a red tank top and red shoes



Style Notes: A sleek bodysuit tucks neatly into white denim cut‑offs, offering clean lines. Block‑heel sandals or mules lift the silhouette while remaining wearable all day.

Shop the Look:

Textured Strappy Bodysuit
ZARA
Textured Strappy Bodysuit

So good.

We the Free Montana Shorts
Free People
We the Free Montana Shorts

White is always a good idea.

Angelique Mary Janes - Patent Red - Patent Goatskin Leather - Sézane
Sezane
Angelique Mary Janes

Dorothy could never.

4. Trench Coat + Button-Down Shirt + Bermuda Shorts + Flip-Flops

Influencer wearing denim shorts with a trench coat and flip-flops



Style Notes: Throw a lightweight trench over a crisp shirt and bermudas for layering that feels elevated yet effortless. A simple leather flip‑flop adds a warm‑weather finish.

Shop the Look:

Single-Breasted Car Coat
COS
Single-Breasted Car Coat

A light summer jacket.

90's Short
AGOLDE
90's Short

These would also look so good with some heels.

Tkees Square Toe Lily Flip Flops
Tkees
Square Toe Lily Flip Flops

My fave.

5. Ruffled Blouse + Denim Cutoffs + Mesh Flats

Influencer wearing denim shorts with a ruffled blouse and mesh flats



Style Notes: A blouse with romantic ruffles softens tough denim shorts, while mesh ballet flats introduce airy sophistication—perfect for garden parties or city strolls.

Shop the Look:

Henri Ruffled Pintucked Floral-Print Organic Cotton-Voile Top
DÔEN
Henri Ruffled Pintucked Floral-Print Organic Cotton-Voile Top

Yes please.

Sutton Low Rise 2.5” Slouchy Jean Shorts
Reformation
Sutton Low Rise 2.5” Slouchy Jean Shorts

I need these.

Rhinestone-Embellished Ballet Flats
H&M
Rhinestone-Embellished Ballet Flats

So cute.

6. White Button-Down Shirt + Long Cutoffs + Ballet Flats

Influencer wearing denim shorts with a white button-down shirt and ballet flats



Style Notes: A crisp white shirt loosely worn with long cut‑offs (just above the knee) creates smart proportions. Ballet flats keep it polished yet wearable.

Shop the Look:

Raw Raglan Shirt White
Toteme
Raw Raglan Shirt White

A staple in my wardrobe.

90s Comfy Short
RE/DONE
90s Comfy Short

Another way to wear these would be with a simple tank.

Charlotte Leather Ballet Flats
KHAITE
Charlotte Leather Ballet Flats

No fuss.

Influencer wearing long denim shorts with a tan blazer and mules



Shop the Key Pieces

Naama Blazer
EAVES
Naama Blazer

Levi's Baggy Dad Jorts
Levi's
Baggy Dad Jorts

Puffy Knot Slide Sandal
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Puffy Knot Slide Sandals

