In My Opinion, Skirts Always Look Best When Worn With This Everyday Basic

When it comes to summer staples, skirts are high on the list of must-haves. Year after year, I spot so many variations become the trending piece of the season, from the '90s-inspired mini skirt to this year's cult item, the voluminous white style. And yet, whenever I've tried to style a skirt for myself, I've always found that it ends up looking too... polished, and just not very me. So, what can I pair them with to make them feel more low-key? The answer, as it turns out, is surprisingly simple—turn to a classic T-shirt.

From my extensive scrolling and street style observations, I've come to the conclusion that the beauty of the T-shirt and skirt pairing is how the two pieces balance one another out to create a look that feels truly effortless. This means that you can take even your most glamorous skirt—a silky slip or a tailored maxi—and make it feel low-fuss yet high-impact.

Opting for a T-shirt also means you have a versatile canvas that can be the basis for a multitude of looks—all you have to do is swap out the accessories. I've spotted many fashion people use colourful handbags or shoes to add a bold contrast to a monochromatic look, while others lean into the understated minimalist mood by styling with sleek sunglasses and sculptural necklaces.

Whether you're looking to incorporate skirts into your work or weekend, or both, here are 7 skirt and T-shirt outfits to inspire you to embrace the brilliantly easy formula.

7 Skirt and T-Shirt Outfits to Try This Season

1. Voluminous White Midi Skirt + Striped T-Shirt + Sandals

Style Notes: The voluminous white midi skirt has become a signature summer 2024 piece, and Marissa's outfit is such a great example of how to style it in an effortless way.

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW All our editors swear by a Breton stripe top.

Reformation Lucy Skirt £198 SHOP NOW Breezy summer perfection.

Whistles Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 SHOP NOW A leather jacket works so well for keeping out the chill on unpredictable days.

EMME PARSONS Bari Leather Sandals £410 SHOP NOW I love the chunky sole of these sandals. They look so luxe.

2. Denim Midi + Fitted T-Shirt

Style Notes: Take inspiration from the 90s with this understatedly cool look. A long denim skirt is truly timeless, and keeps coming back in style year after year. Pairing it with a figure-fitting t-shirt gives it a very cool, model-off-duty vibe that I'm obsessed with.

SKIMS Fits Everybody T-Shirt - Onyx £48 SHOP NOW The SKIMS t-shirts are a bestseller for a reason.

& Other Stories Denim Midi Skirt £95 SHOP NOW Such an effortless everyday skirt.

AUTRY Reelwind Low Suede and Shell Sneakers £170 SHOP NOW I love the vintage vibe of Autry's sneakers.

ISABEL MARANT Oskan Moon Studded Leather Shoulder Bag £695 SHOP NOW Follow Isabelle's example and add a studded bag to give the look a little more edge.

3. Mini Skirt + Graphic T-Shirt

Style Notes: I love everything about this look, from the matching mini skirt and bomber, to the graphic tee, to the chunky New Balance sneakers. The best thing about this outfit is that every piece can easily be mixed and matched with different styles to create a plethora of summer looks.

GANNI Relaxed Bunny T-Shirt £115 SHOP NOW For graphic t-shirts, you can't go wrong with a Ganni style.

& Other Stories A-Line Mini Skirt £55 SHOP NOW Such a versatile mini.

Alo Yoga Mixed Media Reinvention Jacket - Black £150 SHOP NOW Throw this bomber over all your summer looks to guard against the evening chill.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Mn Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £120 SHOP NOW This is my favourite version of the cult Samba sneaker.

Reformation Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag £398 SHOP NOW The half-moon shape is a top handbag silhouette this season.

4. Mini Skirt + T-Shirt + Blazer

Style Notes: For a more polished take on the mini skirt and t-shirt ensemble, follow @symphonyofsilk's example and turn to classic wardrobe staples like an oversized blazer and ballet flats. It's such an easy way to elevate this simple outfit.

H&M Cotton T-Shirt £6 SHOP NOW A wardrobe staple.

Reformation Lydia High Rise Denim Mini Skirt £148 SHOP NOW A white denim mini is so chic.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Bea Crepe Blazer £305 SHOP NOW The Frankie Shop is my go-to for modern tailored pieces.

LK Bennett Kara Sand Suede and Black Leather Toe Cap Ballerina Pumps £199 SHOP NOW Such an elevated ballet flat.

& Other Stories Angular Cat Eye Sunglasses £27 SHOP NOW Cat-eye sunglasses are always in style.

DeMellier The Paris Salt & Pepper Canvas Black Smooth £435 SHOP NOW My dream polished handbag.

5. Black Maxi Skirt + White T-Shirt + Flip-Flops

Style Notes: Dawn's outfit is proof that sometimes, simple really is best. The foundation of a black maxi skirt and a white t-shirt can form the basis of so many different looks to suit almost any occasion, but I particularly love this polished-yet-relaxed summer ensemble, complete with the very on-trend raffia tote.

COS Tailored Linen-Blend Maxi Skirt £110 £55 SHOP NOW A tailored linen maxi skirt is endlessly versatile.

Reformation Dream Tee £38 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with a classic crew-neck.

AEYDE Renee Leather Flip Flops £210 SHOP NOW An elegant take on the black flip-flop.

LOEWE + Paula's Ibiza Puzzle Fold Medium Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote £1350 SHOP NOW When it comes to raffia bags, Loewe is the fashion set's go-to.

AGMES Cora Recycled Silver and Cord Necklace £240 SHOP NOW Sculptural silver pendants on cord are such a big trend at the moment.

6. Sequin Skirt + Baggy T-Shirt

Style Notes: Want to dare to wear some sparkle but worried about it looking too flashy? This is a perfect example of how you can use a t-shirt to make statement pieces feel more understated and effortless for weekend wear.

ZARA Zw Collection Short Sequinned Skirt £90 SHOP NOW The hem detail is such a great touch.

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW COS' Clean Cut t-shirt continues to be an editor favourite.

AQUAZZURA Divine 50 Suede Mules £540 SHOP NOW So elegant.

MANGO Shoulder Bag With Strap £26 SHOP NOW I love the contrast of the glossy handbag with these other outfit textures.

7. Slip Skirt + Oversized T-Shirt

Style Notes: As this outfit proves, an oversized t-shirt can help make the slinky slip skirt daywear-appropriate—and create an undeniably cool look. You could always make this more of an evening look by switching for a more fitted t-shirt and higher, strappy heels.

H&M Oversized T-Shirt £10 SHOP NOW An oversized t-shirt will always come in handy.

Arket Maxi Satin Skirt - Black - Arket Gb £97 SHOP NOW Stunning.

M&S Collection Leather Buckle Kitten Heel Slingbacks £45 SHOP NOW This glossy, pointed-toe heel is just so good.