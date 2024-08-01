In My Opinion, Skirts Always Look Best When Worn With This Everyday Basic
When it comes to summer staples, skirts are high on the list of must-haves. Year after year, I spot so many variations become the trending piece of the season, from the '90s-inspired mini skirt to this year's cult item, the voluminous white style. And yet, whenever I've tried to style a skirt for myself, I've always found that it ends up looking too... polished, and just not very me. So, what can I pair them with to make them feel more low-key? The answer, as it turns out, is surprisingly simple—turn to a classic T-shirt.
From my extensive scrolling and street style observations, I've come to the conclusion that the beauty of the T-shirt and skirt pairing is how the two pieces balance one another out to create a look that feels truly effortless. This means that you can take even your most glamorous skirt—a silky slip or a tailored maxi—and make it feel low-fuss yet high-impact.
Opting for a T-shirt also means you have a versatile canvas that can be the basis for a multitude of looks—all you have to do is swap out the accessories. I've spotted many fashion people use colourful handbags or shoes to add a bold contrast to a monochromatic look, while others lean into the understated minimalist mood by styling with sleek sunglasses and sculptural necklaces.
Whether you're looking to incorporate skirts into your work or weekend, or both, here are 7 skirt and T-shirt outfits to inspire you to embrace the brilliantly easy formula.
7 Skirt and T-Shirt Outfits to Try This Season
1. Voluminous White Midi Skirt + Striped T-Shirt + Sandals
Style Notes: The voluminous white midi skirt has become a signature summer 2024 piece, and Marissa's outfit is such a great example of how to style it in an effortless way.
Shop The Look:
A leather jacket works so well for keeping out the chill on unpredictable days.
2. Denim Midi + Fitted T-Shirt
Style Notes: Take inspiration from the 90s with this understatedly cool look. A long denim skirt is truly timeless, and keeps coming back in style year after year. Pairing it with a figure-fitting t-shirt gives it a very cool, model-off-duty vibe that I'm obsessed with.
Shop The Look:
Follow Isabelle's example and add a studded bag to give the look a little more edge.
3. Mini Skirt + Graphic T-Shirt
Style Notes: I love everything about this look, from the matching mini skirt and bomber, to the graphic tee, to the chunky New Balance sneakers. The best thing about this outfit is that every piece can easily be mixed and matched with different styles to create a plethora of summer looks.
Shop The Look:
Throw this bomber over all your summer looks to guard against the evening chill.
This is my favourite version of the cult Samba sneaker.
The half-moon shape is a top handbag silhouette this season.
4. Mini Skirt + T-Shirt + Blazer
Style Notes: For a more polished take on the mini skirt and t-shirt ensemble, follow @symphonyofsilk's example and turn to classic wardrobe staples like an oversized blazer and ballet flats. It's such an easy way to elevate this simple outfit.
Shop The Look:
5. Black Maxi Skirt + White T-Shirt + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: Dawn's outfit is proof that sometimes, simple really is best. The foundation of a black maxi skirt and a white t-shirt can form the basis of so many different looks to suit almost any occasion, but I particularly love this polished-yet-relaxed summer ensemble, complete with the very on-trend raffia tote.
Shop The Look:
When it comes to raffia bags, Loewe is the fashion set's go-to.
Sculptural silver pendants on cord are such a big trend at the moment.
6. Sequin Skirt + Baggy T-Shirt
Style Notes: Want to dare to wear some sparkle but worried about it looking too flashy? This is a perfect example of how you can use a t-shirt to make statement pieces feel more understated and effortless for weekend wear.
Shop The Look:
I love the contrast of the glossy handbag with these other outfit textures.
7. Slip Skirt + Oversized T-Shirt
Style Notes: As this outfit proves, an oversized t-shirt can help make the slinky slip skirt daywear-appropriate—and create an undeniably cool look. You could always make this more of an evening look by switching for a more fitted t-shirt and higher, strappy heels.
Shop The Look:
I love the slouchy silhouette of this Loewe bag.
