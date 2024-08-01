In My Opinion, Skirts Always Look Best When Worn With This Everyday Basic

When it comes to summer staples, skirts are high on the list of must-haves. Year after year, I spot so many variations become the trending piece of the season, from the '90s-inspired mini skirt to this year's cult item, the voluminous white style. And yet, whenever I've tried to style a skirt for myself, I've always found that it ends up looking too... polished, and just not very me. So, what can I pair them with to make them feel more low-key? The answer, as it turns out, is surprisingly simple—turn to a classic T-shirt.

@sylviemus_ wearing a white t-shirt, mini skirt and trench coat

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

From my extensive scrolling and street style observations, I've come to the conclusion that the beauty of the T-shirt and skirt pairing is how the two pieces balance one another out to create a look that feels truly effortless. This means that you can take even your most glamorous skirt—a silky slip or a tailored maxi—and make it feel low-fuss yet high-impact.

Opting for a T-shirt also means you have a versatile canvas that can be the basis for a multitude of looks—all you have to do is swap out the accessories. I've spotted many fashion people use colourful handbags or shoes to add a bold contrast to a monochromatic look, while others lean into the understated minimalist mood by styling with sleek sunglasses and sculptural necklaces.

Whether you're looking to incorporate skirts into your work or weekend, or both, here are 7 skirt and T-shirt outfits to inspire you to embrace the brilliantly easy formula.

7 Skirt and T-Shirt Outfits to Try This Season

1. Voluminous White Midi Skirt + Striped T-Shirt + Sandals

@ruerodier wearing a white skirt, striped t-shirt and sandals

(Image credit: @ruerodier)

Style Notes: The voluminous white midi skirt has become a signature summer 2024 piece, and Marissa's outfit is such a great example of how to style it in an effortless way.

Shop The Look:

Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt

All our editors swear by a Breton stripe top.

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

Breezy summer perfection.

Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
Whistles
Clean Bonded Leather Jacket

A leather jacket works so well for keeping out the chill on unpredictable days.

Bari Leather Sandals
EMME PARSONS
Bari Leather Sandals

I love the chunky sole of these sandals. They look so luxe.

2. Denim Midi + Fitted T-Shirt

@isabellecoheen wearing a denim midi skirt and cropped t-shirt

(Image credit: @isabellecoheen)

Style Notes: Take inspiration from the 90s with this understatedly cool look. A long denim skirt is truly timeless, and keeps coming back in style year after year. Pairing it with a figure-fitting t-shirt gives it a very cool, model-off-duty vibe that I'm obsessed with.

Shop The Look:

Fits Everybody T-Shirt - Onyx
SKIMS
Fits Everybody T-Shirt - Onyx

The SKIMS t-shirts are a bestseller for a reason.

Denim Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Denim Midi Skirt

Such an effortless everyday skirt.

Reelwind Low Suede and Shell Sneakers
AUTRY
Reelwind Low Suede and Shell Sneakers

I love the vintage vibe of Autry's sneakers.

Oskan Moon Studded Leather Shoulder Bag
ISABEL MARANT
Oskan Moon Studded Leather Shoulder Bag

Follow Isabelle's example and add a studded bag to give the look a little more edge.

3. Mini Skirt + Graphic T-Shirt

@abimarvel wearing a graphic t-shirt and mini skirt

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: I love everything about this look, from the matching mini skirt and bomber, to the graphic tee, to the chunky New Balance sneakers. The best thing about this outfit is that every piece can easily be mixed and matched with different styles to create a plethora of summer looks.

Shop The Look:

Relaxed Bunny T-Shirt
GANNI
Relaxed Bunny T-Shirt

For graphic t-shirts, you can't go wrong with a Ganni style.

A-Line Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
A-Line Mini Skirt

Such a versatile mini.

Mixed Media Reinvention Jacket - Black
Alo Yoga
Mixed Media Reinvention Jacket - Black

Throw this bomber over all your summer looks to guard against the evening chill.

Samba Mn Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Mn Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

This is my favourite version of the cult Samba sneaker.

Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag

The half-moon shape is a top handbag silhouette this season.

4. Mini Skirt + T-Shirt + Blazer

@symphonyofsilk wearing a white t-shirt, mini skirt and blazer

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Style Notes: For a more polished take on the mini skirt and t-shirt ensemble, follow @symphonyofsilk's example and turn to classic wardrobe staples like an oversized blazer and ballet flats. It's such an easy way to elevate this simple outfit.

Shop The Look:

Cotton T-Shirt
H&M
Cotton T-Shirt

A wardrobe staple.

Lydia High Rise Denim Mini Skirt
Reformation
Lydia High Rise Denim Mini Skirt

A white denim mini is so chic.

Bea Crepe Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Bea Crepe Blazer

The Frankie Shop is my go-to for modern tailored pieces.

Kara Sand Suede and Black Leather Toe Cap Ballerina Pumps
LK Bennett
Kara Sand Suede and Black Leather Toe Cap Ballerina Pumps

Such an elevated ballet flat.

Angular Cat Eye Sunglasses
& Other Stories
Angular Cat Eye Sunglasses

Cat-eye sunglasses are always in style.

The Paris Salt & Pepper Canvas Black Smooth
DeMellier
The Paris Salt & Pepper Canvas Black Smooth

My dream polished handbag.

5. Black Maxi Skirt + White T-Shirt + Flip-Flops

@dawn.tan wearing a black skirt, flip-flops, t-shirt and raffia tote

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: Dawn's outfit is proof that sometimes, simple really is best. The foundation of a black maxi skirt and a white t-shirt can form the basis of so many different looks to suit almost any occasion, but I particularly love this polished-yet-relaxed summer ensemble, complete with the very on-trend raffia tote.

Shop The Look:

Tailored Linen-Blend Maxi Skirt
COS
Tailored Linen-Blend Maxi Skirt

A tailored linen maxi skirt is endlessly versatile.

Dream Tee
Reformation
Dream Tee

You can't go wrong with a classic crew-neck.

Renee Leather Flip Flops
AEYDE
Renee Leather Flip Flops

An elegant take on the black flip-flop.

+ Paula's Ibiza Puzzle Fold Medium Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote
LOEWE
+ Paula's Ibiza Puzzle Fold Medium Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote

When it comes to raffia bags, Loewe is the fashion set's go-to.

Cora Recycled Silver and Cord Necklace
AGMES
Cora Recycled Silver and Cord Necklace

Sculptural silver pendants on cord are such a big trend at the moment.

6. Sequin Skirt + Baggy T-Shirt

@livvperez wearing a pleated midi skirt and black t-shirt

(Image credit: @champagnemani)

Style Notes: Want to dare to wear some sparkle but worried about it looking too flashy? This is a perfect example of how you can use a t-shirt to make statement pieces feel more understated and effortless for weekend wear.

Shop The Look:

Zw Collection Short Sequinned Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Short Sequinned Skirt

The hem detail is such a great touch.

Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt

COS' Clean Cut t-shirt continues to be an editor favourite.

Divine 50 Suede Mules
AQUAZZURA
Divine 50 Suede Mules

So elegant.

Shoulder Bag With Strap
MANGO
Shoulder Bag With Strap

I love the contrast of the glossy handbag with these other outfit textures.

7. Slip Skirt + Oversized T-Shirt

@cassklatzkow wearing a slip skirt and black t-shirt

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_ )

Style Notes: As this outfit proves, an oversized t-shirt can help make the slinky slip skirt daywear-appropriate—and create an undeniably cool look. You could always make this more of an evening look by switching for a more fitted t-shirt and higher, strappy heels.

Shop The Look:

Oversized T-Shirt
H&M
Oversized T-Shirt

An oversized t-shirt will always come in handy.

Maxi Satin Skirt - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Maxi Satin Skirt - Black - Arket Gb

Stunning.

Leather Buckle Kitten Heel Slingbacks
M&S Collection
Leather Buckle Kitten Heel Slingbacks

This glossy, pointed-toe heel is just so good.

Squeeze Medium Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Shoulder Bag
LOEWE
Squeeze Medium Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Shoulder Bag

I love the slouchy silhouette of this Loewe bag.

Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

