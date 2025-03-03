I’m Not Saying I’m Over Jeans, But My Chicest Spring Outfits All Feature This Anti-Denim Trouser Trend

Look, I’m not saying I’m over jeans, but if there’s one trouser trend that might give them a run for their money this year, it’s the silk trouser trend. These flowing, beautifully draped trousers have been popping up on my social media feeds more and more recently, and every look more effortlessly elegant than the last. Sure, they may not be the most practical outfit staple (especially for someone as stain-prone as me and in a country as rained-on as the UK), but when the occasion calls for it, a silk trouser is arguably one of the easiest pieces to turn to for creating a sophisticated yet modern ensemble.

So when it came to planning my new-season outfits, I found plenty of inspiration on how to wear this trouser trend for the season ahead, whatever the great British weather has in store for us. Stylish Europeans, for example, are opting for monochromatic outfits, using the satin and silk to break up tonal looks by playing with texture. Elsewhere, there are the polished evening looks (hint: tailoring is key) along with more casual outfits that are imbued with that quiet-luxury aesthetic.

Whatever you’re after, you’re sure to find inspiration in these seven outfits that are at the very top of my personal outfit mood board.

7 Satin Trouser Outfits That Will Give Your Jeans a Run for Their Money This Spring:

1. All White + Trench Coat + Ballet Flats

@anoukyve wearing white silk top and trousers and cropped trench

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Follow Anouk's example and really lean into the elevated vibe of silky trousers by opting for an all-white ensemble. There's truly nothing more elegant than flowing white silk, but the cropped trench coat keeps it feeling fresh and contemporary.

Shop the Look:

Satin Top With Lace Trim
ZARA
Satin Top With Lace Trim

No one would guess this was from the high street.

Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant

I love the relaxed shape of these Reformation trousers.

Leather Ballet Flats
Arket
Leather Ballet Flats

A ballet flat really emphasises the timeless aesthetic of this outift.

Short Trench Coat Jacket
& Other Stories
Short Trench Coat Jacket

A cropped style is such a great new take on the classic trench.

T-Lock Leather Shoulder Bag
TOTEME
T-Lock Leather Shoulder Bag

So sleek.

Chunky Chain Link Necklace
& Other Stories
Chunky Chain Link Necklace

Add a chunky gold chain to break up all the white.

2. Monochromatic Jumper + Blazer + Silk Trousers

@juliesfi wearing brown blazer, jumper and silk trousers

(Image credit: @juliesfi )

Style Notes: There's just something about a monochromatic look. While I will always love my black staples, I've been really drawn to brown hues recently, and I love this mix of tones. It's the perfect look for transitional season dressing.

Shop the Look:

Pure Cashmere Jumper
COS
Pure Cashmere Jumper

This is such a versatile colour.

Knox Crosshatch Blazer | Brown
Jigsaw
Knox Crosshatch Blazer | Brown

It's on sale! Grab it while you can.

Aurelia High-Rise Crêpe Wide-Leg Pants
Asceno
Aurelia High-Rise Crêpe Wide-Leg Pants

The shape of these is just perfection.

The Siena Saddle | Mocha Suede & Mocha Small Grain | Demellier
Demellier
The Siena Saddle | Mocha Suede & Mocha Small Grain

A suede bag adds another layer of texture to this ensemble.

Lumia Helia Gold- and Silver-Plated Necklace
TOHUM
Lumia Helia Gold- and Silver-Plated Necklace

How cool is this two-tone necklace?

Embellished Nubuck Loafers
TOD'S
Embellished Nubuck Loafers

Lean into the classic look of this outfit with a sophisticated chocolate loafer.

3. V-Neck Jumper + Silk Trousers + Pearl Necklace + Pointed-Toe Kitten Heels

@sylviemus_ wearing black silk trousers and jumper

(Image credit: @sylviemus_ )

Style Notes: Sylvie's outfit radiates effortless Parisian elegance—an aesthetic I'm always keen to emulate. Every element, from the v-neck jumper to the pointed kitten heels is a staple item you'll use in so many different outfits, but pulled together like this you're sure to earn plenty of compliments.

Shop the Look:

Dulce Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Reformation
Dulce Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

Cosy deliciousness.

Elasticated Satin Trousers
COS
Elasticated Satin Trousers

These could be the basis of so many different outfits all year long.

Harris Reed in Good Hands Pearl Pendant Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated/pearl & Black Onyx
Missoma
Harris Reed in Good Hands Pearl Pendant Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated/pearl & Black Onyx

I'm so invested in this Harris Reed x Missoma collaboration.

Wrenley Heeled Slingback
Reformation
Wrenley Heeled Slingback

Understated excellence.

4. Fitted Blazer + Bronze Trousers + Heels

@ninaleacaine wearing bronze silk trousers and blazer

(Image credit: @ninaleacaine )

Style Notes: If you're someone who gravitates towards tailored looks over dressed for your evening ensembles, this outfit is for you. The cinched waist, sculptural blazer balanced with the flowing bronze trousers is such a brilliant combination.

Shop the Look:

Daphne Waisted Blazer
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Blazer

If you're starting to get bored of your classic blazer, this silhouette is sure to revitalise your love of tailoring.

Olina Silk Pant
Reformation
Olina Silk Pant

This silk trouser comes in so many tempting hues.

Limormu 50 Bow-Detailed Two-Tone Leather and Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Limormu 50 Bow-Detailed Two-Tone Leather and Suede Mules

These two tone heels would pull together this look so well.

Bonny Clutch
Jimmy Choo
Bonny Clutch

How chic.

5. Tank Top + White Trousers + Strappy Sandals

@_marisamartins_ wearing tank top and silk trousers

(Image credit: @_marisamartins_)

Style Notes: Dreaming of warm weather? You're not alone. Save this for your summer moodboard when you want to stay cool while looking incredible. If you want to pull out this outfit for spring, just add a jumper—you could tie over your shoulders if the sun comes out, or layer it over the tank if the temperatures get a little crisp.

Shop the Look:

Ribbed Vest Top
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top

H&M's vest stop is simply perfect.

Satin Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers
Ghost
Satin Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers

Ideal for fans of the wide-leg silhouette.

Daphne Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Daphne Heeled Sandal

I'll always love a barely-there heel.

Scooped Leather Shoulder Bag
Toteme
Scooped Leather Shoulder Bag

This bag is high on my 2025 wish list.

Pure Cashmere Jumper
COS
Pure Cashmere Jumper

Layer over the top to see you through cooler days.

6. Cream Satin Trousers + Black Cardigan + Ballet Flats

silk trouser outfit

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: Marina's outfit is perfect for spring weekends, don't you think? A classic black-and-white combo ensures this comfy and casual look feels elegant and polished, while the addition of pretty ballet flats adds an extra touch of sophistication.

Shop the look:

Silk Trousers
Arket
Silk Trousers

These Arket trousers are particularly comfy.

Scarlet Cashmere-Blend Cardigan
KHAITE
Scarlet Cashmere-Blend Cardigan

This iconic cardigan is well worth the investment.

Ballet Pumps
H&M
Ballet Pumps

Perfect pumps.

7. Matching Set + Leather Jacket

TROUSER OUTFITS

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Style Notes: What's better than satin trousers? A full set, of course! This Toteme set has been a popular pick for a while now, but it has certain earned itself icon status and is now a favourite amongst fashion people in every major city. Like Lois, layer it up with a leather jacket now, before swapping in sunnies and sandals when the temperature warms up.

Shop the look:

Monogram Silk Pj Top Black
Toteme
Monogram Silk Pj Top Black

You could also wear the shirt with jeans, shorts or your other favourite trousers.

Monogram Silk Pj Bottoms Black
Toteme
Monogram Silk Pj Bottoms Black

These look lovely with a black knit, as proven above.

Black Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
Whistles
Black Clean Bonded Leather Jacket

Perfect for the in-between seasons.

Fishnet Ballet Flats
Alaïa
Fishnet Ballet Flats

Lois's exact shoes.

