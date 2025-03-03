I’m Not Saying I’m Over Jeans, But My Chicest Spring Outfits All Feature This Anti-Denim Trouser Trend
Look, I’m not saying I’m over jeans, but if there’s one trouser trend that might give them a run for their money this year, it’s the silk trouser trend. These flowing, beautifully draped trousers have been popping up on my social media feeds more and more recently, and every look more effortlessly elegant than the last. Sure, they may not be the most practical outfit staple (especially for someone as stain-prone as me and in a country as rained-on as the UK), but when the occasion calls for it, a silk trouser is arguably one of the easiest pieces to turn to for creating a sophisticated yet modern ensemble.
So when it came to planning my new-season outfits, I found plenty of inspiration on how to wear this trouser trend for the season ahead, whatever the great British weather has in store for us. Stylish Europeans, for example, are opting for monochromatic outfits, using the satin and silk to break up tonal looks by playing with texture. Elsewhere, there are the polished evening looks (hint: tailoring is key) along with more casual outfits that are imbued with that quiet-luxury aesthetic.
Whatever you’re after, you’re sure to find inspiration in these seven outfits that are at the very top of my personal outfit mood board.
7 Satin Trouser Outfits That Will Give Your Jeans a Run for Their Money This Spring:
1. All White + Trench Coat + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Follow Anouk's example and really lean into the elevated vibe of silky trousers by opting for an all-white ensemble. There's truly nothing more elegant than flowing white silk, but the cropped trench coat keeps it feeling fresh and contemporary.
Shop the Look:
A cropped style is such a great new take on the classic trench.
2. Monochromatic Jumper + Blazer + Silk Trousers
Style Notes: There's just something about a monochromatic look. While I will always love my black staples, I've been really drawn to brown hues recently, and I love this mix of tones. It's the perfect look for transitional season dressing.
Shop the Look:
A suede bag adds another layer of texture to this ensemble.
Lean into the classic look of this outfit with a sophisticated chocolate loafer.
3. V-Neck Jumper + Silk Trousers + Pearl Necklace + Pointed-Toe Kitten Heels
Style Notes: Sylvie's outfit radiates effortless Parisian elegance—an aesthetic I'm always keen to emulate. Every element, from the v-neck jumper to the pointed kitten heels is a staple item you'll use in so many different outfits, but pulled together like this you're sure to earn plenty of compliments.
Shop the Look:
I'm so invested in this Harris Reed x Missoma collaboration.
4. Fitted Blazer + Bronze Trousers + Heels
Style Notes: If you're someone who gravitates towards tailored looks over dressed for your evening ensembles, this outfit is for you. The cinched waist, sculptural blazer balanced with the flowing bronze trousers is such a brilliant combination.
Shop the Look:
If you're starting to get bored of your classic blazer, this silhouette is sure to revitalise your love of tailoring.
These two tone heels would pull together this look so well.
5. Tank Top + White Trousers + Strappy Sandals
Style Notes: Dreaming of warm weather? You're not alone. Save this for your summer moodboard when you want to stay cool while looking incredible. If you want to pull out this outfit for spring, just add a jumper—you could tie over your shoulders if the sun comes out, or layer it over the tank if the temperatures get a little crisp.
Shop the Look:
6. Cream Satin Trousers + Black Cardigan + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Marina's outfit is perfect for spring weekends, don't you think? A classic black-and-white combo ensures this comfy and casual look feels elegant and polished, while the addition of pretty ballet flats adds an extra touch of sophistication.
Shop the look:
7. Matching Set + Leather Jacket
Style Notes: What's better than satin trousers? A full set, of course! This Toteme set has been a popular pick for a while now, but it has certain earned itself icon status and is now a favourite amongst fashion people in every major city. Like Lois, layer it up with a leather jacket now, before swapping in sunnies and sandals when the temperature warms up.
Shop the look:
You could also wear the shirt with jeans, shorts or your other favourite trousers.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.