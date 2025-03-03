I’m Not Saying I’m Over Jeans, But My Chicest Spring Outfits All Feature This Anti-Denim Trouser Trend

Look, I’m not saying I’m over jeans, but if there’s one trouser trend that might give them a run for their money this year, it’s the silk trouser trend. These flowing, beautifully draped trousers have been popping up on my social media feeds more and more recently, and every look more effortlessly elegant than the last. Sure, they may not be the most practical outfit staple (especially for someone as stain-prone as me and in a country as rained-on as the UK), but when the occasion calls for it, a silk trouser is arguably one of the easiest pieces to turn to for creating a sophisticated yet modern ensemble.

So when it came to planning my new-season outfits, I found plenty of inspiration on how to wear this trouser trend for the season ahead, whatever the great British weather has in store for us. Stylish Europeans, for example, are opting for monochromatic outfits, using the satin and silk to break up tonal looks by playing with texture. Elsewhere, there are the polished evening looks (hint: tailoring is key) along with more casual outfits that are imbued with that quiet-luxury aesthetic.

Whatever you’re after, you’re sure to find inspiration in these seven outfits that are at the very top of my personal outfit mood board.

7 Satin Trouser Outfits That Will Give Your Jeans a Run for Their Money This Spring:

1. All White + Trench Coat + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Follow Anouk's example and really lean into the elevated vibe of silky trousers by opting for an all-white ensemble. There's truly nothing more elegant than flowing white silk, but the cropped trench coat keeps it feeling fresh and contemporary.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Satin Top With Lace Trim £46 SHOP NOW No one would guess this was from the high street.

Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant £198 SHOP NOW I love the relaxed shape of these Reformation trousers.

Arket Leather Ballet Flats £149 SHOP NOW A ballet flat really emphasises the timeless aesthetic of this outift.

& Other Stories Short Trench Coat Jacket £145 SHOP NOW A cropped style is such a great new take on the classic trench.

TOTEME T-Lock Leather Shoulder Bag £1100 SHOP NOW So sleek.

& Other Stories Chunky Chain Link Necklace £37 SHOP NOW Add a chunky gold chain to break up all the white.

2. Monochromatic Jumper + Blazer + Silk Trousers

Style Notes: There's just something about a monochromatic look. While I will always love my black staples, I've been really drawn to brown hues recently, and I love this mix of tones. It's the perfect look for transitional season dressing.

Shop the Look:

COS Pure Cashmere Jumper £155 SHOP NOW This is such a versatile colour.

Jigsaw Knox Crosshatch Blazer | Brown £240 £168 SHOP NOW It's on sale! Grab it while you can.

Asceno Aurelia High-Rise Crêpe Wide-Leg Pants £260 SHOP NOW The shape of these is just perfection.

Demellier The Siena Saddle | Mocha Suede & Mocha Small Grain £395 SHOP NOW A suede bag adds another layer of texture to this ensemble.

TOHUM Lumia Helia Gold- and Silver-Plated Necklace £416 SHOP NOW How cool is this two-tone necklace?

TOD'S Embellished Nubuck Loafers £630 SHOP NOW Lean into the classic look of this outfit with a sophisticated chocolate loafer.

3. V-Neck Jumper + Silk Trousers + Pearl Necklace + Pointed-Toe Kitten Heels

Style Notes: Sylvie's outfit radiates effortless Parisian elegance—an aesthetic I'm always keen to emulate. Every element, from the v-neck jumper to the pointed kitten heels is a staple item you'll use in so many different outfits, but pulled together like this you're sure to earn plenty of compliments.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Dulce Cashmere V-Neck Sweater £198 SHOP NOW Cosy deliciousness.

COS Elasticated Satin Trousers £85 SHOP NOW These could be the basis of so many different outfits all year long.

Missoma Harris Reed in Good Hands Pearl Pendant Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated/pearl & Black Onyx £159 SHOP NOW I'm so invested in this Harris Reed x Missoma collaboration.

Reformation Wrenley Heeled Slingback £298 SHOP NOW Understated excellence.

4. Fitted Blazer + Bronze Trousers + Heels

Style Notes: If you're someone who gravitates towards tailored looks over dressed for your evening ensembles, this outfit is for you. The cinched waist, sculptural blazer balanced with the flowing bronze trousers is such a brilliant combination.

Shop the Look:

ALIGNE Daphne Waisted Blazer £175 SHOP NOW If you're starting to get bored of your classic blazer, this silhouette is sure to revitalise your love of tailoring.

Reformation Olina Silk Pant £198 SHOP NOW This silk trouser comes in so many tempting hues.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Limormu 50 Bow-Detailed Two-Tone Leather and Suede Mules £695 SHOP NOW These two tone heels would pull together this look so well.

Jimmy Choo Bonny Clutch £575 SHOP NOW How chic.

5. Tank Top + White Trousers + Strappy Sandals

Style Notes: Dreaming of warm weather? You're not alone. Save this for your summer moodboard when you want to stay cool while looking incredible. If you want to pull out this outfit for spring, just add a jumper—you could tie over your shoulders if the sun comes out, or layer it over the tank if the temperatures get a little crisp.

Shop the Look:

H&M Ribbed Vest Top £7 SHOP NOW H&M's vest stop is simply perfect.

Ghost Satin Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers £79 SHOP NOW Ideal for fans of the wide-leg silhouette.

Reformation Daphne Heeled Sandal £248 SHOP NOW I'll always love a barely-there heel.

Toteme Scooped Leather Shoulder Bag £630 SHOP NOW This bag is high on my 2025 wish list.

COS Pure Cashmere Jumper £155 SHOP NOW Layer over the top to see you through cooler days.

6. Cream Satin Trousers + Black Cardigan + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Marina's outfit is perfect for spring weekends, don't you think? A classic black-and-white combo ensures this comfy and casual look feels elegant and polished, while the addition of pretty ballet flats adds an extra touch of sophistication.

Shop the look:

Arket Silk Trousers £97 SHOP NOW These Arket trousers are particularly comfy.

KHAITE Scarlet Cashmere-Blend Cardigan £1730 SHOP NOW This iconic cardigan is well worth the investment.

H&M Ballet Pumps £13 SHOP NOW Perfect pumps.

7. Matching Set + Leather Jacket

Style Notes: What's better than satin trousers? A full set, of course! This Toteme set has been a popular pick for a while now, but it has certain earned itself icon status and is now a favourite amongst fashion people in every major city. Like Lois, layer it up with a leather jacket now, before swapping in sunnies and sandals when the temperature warms up.

Shop the look:

Toteme Monogram Silk Pj Top Black £540 SHOP NOW You could also wear the shirt with jeans, shorts or your other favourite trousers.

Toteme Monogram Silk Pj Bottoms Black £520 SHOP NOW These look lovely with a black knit, as proven above.

Whistles Black Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 SHOP NOW Perfect for the in-between seasons.