Among fashion people, tights are often a contentious item. Some swear by the understated accessory, especially on cold days when an extra layer can make all the difference, while others would rather be left shivering than forgo bare legs even on the chilliest of days.
Personally, I have always fallen into the latter camp, preferring to grin and bear it rather than succumb to the practicality a pair of tights afforded. Until recently, that is, because in the past few months, I’ve noticed a shift. Now, not only are tights becoming so much more than just an accessory (especially for party season), but all the most stylish women have been pairing them with dresses to create the chicest of winter looks. Now, there's no need to choose between being cold or looking great—when styled considerately, a tights and dress outfit can allow you to do both.
To prove it, I’ve pulled together five dress and tights outfit ideas which feel more cool-girl coded than school girl chic. Think mini party dresses paired with statement tights or contrasting dress and tights colour pairings, which take the look somewhere far more unexpected. If, like me, you were anti-tights up until now, prepare to rethink everything you thought you knew. And, for longtime tights fans, these looks are sure to prove you were right all along...
Dress + Tights Outfit Ideas to Copy:
1. Blazer Dress + Tights + Courts
Style Notes: Starting with a look that’s perfect for party season, Marilyn shows that an LBD and black tights are one seriously chic combination. Follow her lead in an ultra-mini length paired with sheer tights, which allow a touch of skin to show through. Her matching black courts complete the look, keeping things coordinated while also working to make her legs appear even longer — win, win.
Shop the Look:
Mango
Wool-Blend Blazer Dress
Sleek and structured.
H&M
Shaping Tights 40 Denier
These tights sculpt for a snug fit.
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Leather-Trimmed Suede Clutch
Elevate your look with a chic bag.
Jimmy Choo
Love 85
These are so timeless.
2. Black Dress + Coloured Tights + Loafers
Style Notes: Another black dress look, however, here Emmanuelle has opted for a more playful finish. While her preppy black accessories feel sleek and coordinated alongside her classic long-sleeve dress, the addition of contrasting red tights adds an unexpected spin. The perfect example of our growing love for tights, not just as an accessory but as the star of an outfit.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Jaelynn Knit Dress
Dress up or down with ease.
Heist
The Eighty Opaque Tights in Burgundy
Tap into the burgundy trend.
Demellier
The Vancouver in Black Smooth
A versatile crossbody bag.
Russell & Bromley
Dartmoor Moccasins
Wear with everything from dresses to tailored trousers.
3. Jumper Dress + Lace Tights + Mary Janes
Style Notes: Wondering how French girls would style a dress and tights? Well, thankfully, Julie is here to guide us. Once again proving tights hold the power to transform an outfit, she’s elevated a simple jumper dress and Mary Janes by finishing the look with a pair of statement lace tights. The key to this look? Keep shapes simple to avoid looking too fussy.
Shop the Look:
Sezane
Freja Dress
Snug and stylish.
ASOS
Floral Lace Tights in Black
I'm obsessed with these floral tights.
Toteme
Belted Leather Tote
The perfect carry-it-all tote bag.
Bobbies
Alice Mary Jane Heels
Parisian chic.
4. Polka Dot Dress + Tights + Mules
Style Notes: The polka dot trend proved incredibly popular this spring summer; however, did you know you can get extra miles from your favourite spotty dresses by adding a pair of simple black tights? Anne’s black and white look is the perfect example. Just add a matching black blazer for extra layers.
Shop the Look:
Rixo
Sandrine
Wear this polka dot dress year-round.
M&S
5pk 10 Denier Energising Matt Tights
5 pairs for under £10.
Toteme
Garderob Oversized Recycled Grain De Poudre Blazer
This has so much cost-per-wear potential.
Prada
Leather Mules
Classic yet cool.
5. Slip Dress + Tights + Slingbacks
Style Notes: Lace trim and slip style dresses are, in my opinion, the epitome of elegance; however, there’s no denying that these silk and satin styles aren’t always the smartest choice for cold winter nights. The answer? Make like Hannah and add a pair of tights underneath. Top with a faux fur coat and you’ll be channelling old Hollywood glamour with a 2026 twist.