Overnight, These Became Fashion's Most Wanted Sandals for Summer 2025
The Row lovers, listen up.
The designer footwear market is more crowded than ever, making it extremely hard for a pair of shoes to stand out and earn true It status. However, a pair breaks through now and then, often thanks to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's influence and The Row’s quiet luxury label stitched into it.
Enter The Row’s Emi flatform sandals—these understated slides have quickly become the most sought-after shoes of the summer. Crafted from black patent leather (they're also available in a khaki hue), the Emi sandals feature a thick platform sole and a subtle open-toe silhouette, resembling a peep-toe design, as they reveal just three or four toes instead of five. Subtle, minimal, and effortlessly elegant—they epitomise everything The Row is known for.
While celebrities often help catapult The Row's pieces into the spotlight, this time it’s Instagram influencers driving the buzz. One standout is Ilana Torbiner, a Chicago-based content creator who has been wearing the Emi sandals since May. She’s worn them around the city with relaxed jeans and a crisp button-down, and she has even taken them along on her travels to Provence, where she styled them with linen dresses and drawstring pants for a laid-back European vibe. Over in New York, fashion icon Leandra Medine Cohen has also been spotted in the Emis, pairing them on multiple occasions with straight-leg jeans and simple tank tops.
Although The Row is best known for its everyday wardrobe staples, its footwear continues to win over the fashion set (think its Zipped Boots and Bare Leather Heels). The price tag is steep, but the styles are timeless, classic, and versatile. And with shoes like the Emi, you get exactly that: an understated staple you can wear daily, style endlessly, and rely on for seasons to come.
Tempted to invest in a pair? Keep scrolling to shop The Row’s Emi flatform sandals and a few chic alternatives.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
