You Don't Need a Luxury Budget to Have a Chic Wardrobe—The Best Entry-Level Designer Accessories Under £500
According to industry experts, it's quite possible to buy Prada on a meagre paycheck. From coin purses to belts, read on for the entry-level designer accessories fashion insiders rely on to elevate their style.
When it comes to finance and fashion, most of us would agree that our knowledge begins at being able to tell you what the initials IPO stand for, the designers bags worn by Marisa Abela when in costume as Yasmin Kara-Hanani on Industry and being able to quote Carrie Bradshaw when she wrote that “a Prada dress should always be worn with an investment banker”.
However, in the accelerating cost-of-living crisis, there’s certainly been a discernible increase in the valuation of little luxuries, whether it be the Chanel Le Vernis nail polish we buy to save on monthly manicures or the Layla’s Bakery pastry we sweetly treat ourselves to every Saturday morning after a hard week. As a result, there’s been a renewed interest in the best entry-level designer accessories—small leather goods, pouches, bag charms, sunglasses and so forth—as a way to satiate our appetites for luxury items at a more affordable price point.
“These are pieces that allow first-time luxury consumers and customers that have been purchasing for some time who are investing heavily into designer collections to both be a part of the brand, and be a part of the world that that brand creates at a much more attractive price point,” explains Gab Waller, the Los Angeles-based personal shopper and luxury product sourcer.
Having made her reputation in obtaining out-of-stock, incredibly hard-to-find and exceptionally archival designer pieces for the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie Grainge, Waller has established herself as a pre-eminent resource for identifying, seeking out and supplying the latest must-have piece. (Chanel purses, Phoebe Philo jackets and Hermès bags, to name a few.)
When asked about the rise in popularity of entry-level designer accessories, Waller tells me that it comes down to two things. “It allows you to be a part of the world of the brand, and it also allows you to create a relationship with that brand,” she adds. “It is very well-known that relationships with your sales assistants will certainly help you get access to the more highly requested and in-demand pieces down the line, so investing in entry-level designer products allows you to tap into the brand whilst also creating a relationship.”
For London-based brand founder and CEO of luxury resale platform Sellier, Hanushka Toni, she tells me that entry-level designer accessories are “a smart and low-pressure way onto the luxury ladder.” Speaking over email, she acknowledges that “whether it’s your first designer treat or a thoughtful add-on to your collection, these pieces deliver craftsmanship, instantly recognisable design, and a touch of brand heritage—all without the scary price tag.”
Of course, it would be remiss for me to boast in such broad strokes about the affordability of products that will still set you back hundreds of pounds. It’s not to say that these pieces are inexpensive by any means of the word, but more accessible than the higher end of the spectrum, which can sometimes reach into the thousands. Better still, these are pieces that will still hold their investment for years to come, knowing that you can invest a small amount of money in and still reap the benefits should you ever choose to part ways with the item later down the line.
So, where to start? “Belts, small leather goods, and compact bags from brands known for their materials and construction tend to age beautifully and hold their appeal,” explains Toni. “Scarves and costume jewellery can be fun entry points, but they’re far more trend-led; well-made leather pieces in timeless shapes simply have more staying power.”
Ready to put your money where your mouth is? From coin purses woven in buttery soft intrecciato leather from Bottega Veneta to saccharine bag charms from Miu Miu that will instantly give any tote Mrs Prada’s stamp of approval, uncover the best entry-level designer accessories, ahead.
The Best Entry-Level Designer Accessories, Categorised by Price
Under £250
Aspinal of London
Slim Credit Card Holder
Yves Klein Blue is a colour not only synonymous with the late French artist, but also some of the most iconic Celine creative directors in modern history. (Including Michael Kors, Phoebe Philo and Michael Ryder.) Evoke the essence of these Parisian tastemakers with this cobalt coin purse from Aspinal of London.
CHANEL
Miroir Double Facettes
Now, a Chanel bag might only be a forever wish-list piece for many of us. But, what bag is not made chicer—and more functional—than through the addition of a Chanel foldable mirror. Perfect for lipstick swatches and hair check-ups on the go.
Mulberry
Suede Gloves
Mulberry is a brand that's enmeshed with London itself, from its iconic Bayswater bag to slouchy Hackney tote. Of course, anyone who has spent time under the city's grey skies knows it's impossible to leave the house for several months of the year without being armed with chic and practical gloves such as this.
Toteme
Paper Sun Hat Honey
Forget the baseball caps you bought at airport terminals. Elevate your accessories game with refined hats that embody the energy of the season, like this papery-thin sun hat from Toteme.
Valentino
Vlogo Signature Le Chat De La Maison Cardholder
Alessandro Michele is the brainchild behind some of the most iconic entry-level designer accessories, from Gucci's Marmont belt to this gingham pink-and-white cardholder from Valentino which features his signature cat motif.