Fact: If It's an Itsy Bitsy Bikini, Elite Dressers Say It Has to Be in This Classic Print

Classic, playful and oh-so chic, I'm taking my seaside styling cues from the fashion set this summer.

Laura Harrier and Sofia Richie wears leopard print bikinis on the beach.
(Image credit: @lauraharrier, @sofiagrainge)
If you're thinking about refreshing your swimwear collection, then I have only one recommendation for you. Stopping me mid-scroll, I'm taking my seaside style cues straight from the celebrity set and shopping the playful bikini trend I've been seeing on repeat this summer.

Having made its way into the suitcases of two of my favourite style icons, Sofia Richie-Grainge and Laura Harrier, I'm finally convinced that my swimwear collection should start and end with a leopard print bikini.

Sofia Richie Grainge sits on a sun lounger by the beach wearing a leopard print bikini.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

An itsy bitsy bikini splattered with one of the season's favourite motifs, it's no surprise the style set are invigorating their swimwear collections with this enduring trend right now. Riffing off the wider leopard print movement that's seen pretty minidresses and chic denim adorned with the animal print come to the fore over the past 12 months, this summer-ready evolution feels perfectly in tune with the new-season mood.

Taking hers all the way to the French coast, Sofia Richie styled a leopard print bikini sans accessories to sit by the sea. Following suit, I also spotted Harrier style the breakthrough trend for her coastal trip this week.

Laura Harrier sits on a quad bike wearing a leopard print bikini and a white helmet, holding a smoothie in her hand.

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

Already incorporating an eye-catching print, there's no need to accessorise this emerging swimwear trend; however, a chocolate brown sarong or a neutral throw-over shirt with style harmoniously if you're looking to layer.

Inspired by the single swimwear trend that has the celebrity style set in agreement, read on to discover my edit of the best leopard print bikinis below.

Shop Leopard Print Bikinis:

MANGO, Leopard-Print Bikini Top - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Leopard-Print Bikini Top

Style with the matching bottoms or wear with a simple black set.

Mango, Leopard Bikini Bottom
Mango
Leopard Bikini Bottom

The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Saph Leopard Print Bikini Top
AllSaints
Saph Leopard Print Bikini Top

Style this with a sarong for an elevated take on seaside styling.

Saph Leopard Print Bikini Bottoms
AllSaints
Saph Leopard Print Bikini Bottoms

These feature adjustable straps for a comfortable fit.

Padded Triangle Bikini Top
H&M
Padded Triangle Bikini Top

These also come in three other shades.

Cheeky Bikini Bottoms
H&M
Cheeky Bikini Bottoms

These come in UK sizes 4—22.

Leopard-Print Halterneck Bikini Top
Dolce&Gabbana
Leopard-Print Halterneck Bikini Top

Layer this up with plenty of necklaces or style this sans jewellery.

Leopard-Print Bikini Briefs
Dolce&Gabbana
Leopard-Print Bikini Briefs

These feature a medium-coverage design for comfortable styling.

Estaque Bikini Top - Sézane X Ysé - Leopard Beige - Polyamide - Sézane
Sézane
Estaque Bikini Top

This ties at the back, so you can adjust the fit to your preference.

Estaque Bottoms - Sézane X Ysé - Leopard Beige - Polyamide - Sézane
Sézane
Estaque Bottoms

These also come in black.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

