Fact: If It's an Itsy Bitsy Bikini, Elite Dressers Say It Has to Be in This Classic Print
Classic, playful and oh-so chic, I'm taking my seaside styling cues from the fashion set this summer.
If you're thinking about refreshing your swimwear collection, then I have only one recommendation for you. Stopping me mid-scroll, I'm taking my seaside style cues straight from the celebrity set and shopping the playful bikini trend I've been seeing on repeat this summer.
Having made its way into the suitcases of two of my favourite style icons, Sofia Richie-Grainge and Laura Harrier, I'm finally convinced that my swimwear collection should start and end with a leopard print bikini.
An itsy bitsy bikini splattered with one of the season's favourite motifs, it's no surprise the style set are invigorating their swimwear collections with this enduring trend right now. Riffing off the wider leopard print movement that's seen pretty minidresses and chic denim adorned with the animal print come to the fore over the past 12 months, this summer-ready evolution feels perfectly in tune with the new-season mood.
Taking hers all the way to the French coast, Sofia Richie styled a leopard print bikini sans accessories to sit by the sea. Following suit, I also spotted Harrier style the breakthrough trend for her coastal trip this week.
Already incorporating an eye-catching print, there's no need to accessorise this emerging swimwear trend; however, a chocolate brown sarong or a neutral throw-over shirt with style harmoniously if you're looking to layer.
Inspired by the single swimwear trend that has the celebrity style set in agreement, read on to discover my edit of the best leopard print bikinis below.
Shop Leopard Print Bikinis:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
