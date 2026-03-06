At Who What Wear we're proud to consider ourselves shopping experts, and with several decades worth of experience in styling, trend forecasting, and reviewing on our team, we know a thing or two about what makes a good buy truly worth the money. Whether we're uncovering hidden gems on the high street or picking out the runways next big thing, we believe that whatever you purchase should work hard for your wardrobe, and so often when asked for pointers on what to buy at the start of the year that will still be relevant 12 months later, I turn to luxury retailers.
These days you don't have to spend a fortune to look like you have, but I often find that the big names in premium dressing are reluctant to follow micro trends and invest heavily in quality, so you can always be happy in that knowledge that what you're buying will stay in your rotation for years to come.
Given that we all want to feel more confident and polished in our clothes, my outfit goals for 2026 are all about styling that says "elegant", "effortless" and "expensive". Armed with runway reports, lookbooks, and a fully stocked Pinterest and Saved folder, I began to assemble what is shaping up to be the holy grail of luxury shopping. In short, the tried and tested names in fashion that crop up time and again when searching for pieces to build a perfectly balanced, and not to mention luxe, wardrobe.
So, if like me you want to refresh your look for 2026 and are keen to shop smarter and not harder, you've come to the right place. This is the definitive list of anti-trend, uber-luxe brands that tell everyone that you're "in the know". You can thank me later.
Rohe
Style Notes: Dutch brand Róhe champion local artists, meaningful collaborations, and handmade pieces to create their timeless collections. With an ethos that aims to "transcend seasons, with each piece seamlessly complementing the existing collection", it's conscious take on design is all about long-lasting investment pieces for the modern woman. Expect thick, luxurious Italian fabrics and a high-end yet grounded approach to everyday wear.
Shop Róhe:
Rohe
Sculptural Cotton Skirt
The kind of skirt you can pair with just about any top.
Rohe
Double Collar Shirt
I'd wear this tucked into jeans, skirts, wide-leg trousers, and even open over swimwear in summer.
Rohe
Pony Hair Pencil Skirt
This print has me hooked.
Rohe
Elongated Rib Cardigan
Just adding a collar and plenty of buttons makes this so much chicer than your average cardi.
House of Dagmar
Style Notes: Scandi superbrand House of Dagmar lean into minimalist femininity with ease. Produced by carefully selected manufacturers and crafted from long-lasting high-quality materials, it was founded by three sisters in homage to their late grandmother who was a tailor, and as such, the brand are experts in flattering cuts, romantic drapery and mix and match separates.
Shop House of Dagmar:
House of Dagmar
Trench Cape
I'm calling it now—this year capes are set to replace trenches among the fashion set.
House of Dagmar
Straight Leg Denim
Call off the search, House of Dagmar denim always gets the silhouette just right.
House of Dagmar
Rouched Tube Dress
Simple but effective.
House of Dagmar
Leather Loafers
Buy now, but wear forever.
Lisa Yang
Style Notes: Before you pack away your knitwear until next autumn, take a look into Lisa Yang's year round cashmere offering. The Stockholm based label draws from the ancient cashmere traditions of Mongolia, blending it with the "understated ease of Scandinavian design", resulting in ultra-fine pieces in various levels of thickness to add texture to your everyday wardrobe. Each piece is meticulously combed by hand to get it's exceptionally soft finish, a testament to the precision and artisanry that goes into each style.
Shop Lisa Yang:
Lisa Yang
The Lucianne Cardigan
It is so refreshing to find a cardigan with short sleeves for warmer weather.
Lisa Yang
The Vivian Top
How beautiful is this shade of buttermilk yellow?
Lisa Yang
The Lova Sweater
A silk/cashmere hybrid for an unbeatably soft finish.
Lisa Yang
The Amalea Top
The perfect basic for layering up.
Joseph
Style Notes: If Joseph's rapturous return to the London Fashion Week schedule taught us anything, it's just how beloved the label's take on elevated separates really is. Defined by its quality and flawless fit, Joseph's attention to detail is what separates it from the high street. Under the creative direction of Mario Arena, the brand focuses on the balance between highly polished fashion (think chunky jewellery and leather accessories) and easy wearability.