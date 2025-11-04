I’m Convinced That Zara, COS and H&M Make the Chicest Jumpers—These 9 Styles Prove It

Jumpers have returned as a key cornerstone of our daily wardrobes, and I've hunted down the best styles from Zara, COS and H&M right now.

Woman wears cream jumper and white shorts; woman wears scarf jumper and indigo jeans; woman wears brown jumper and brown satin skirt
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
A crisp chill has returned to the air, and once again we're turning back to the key cornerstones of our winter wardrobes. Coats have taken pride of place over lighter jackets, insulating accessories like scarves and gloves primed for a return to the everyday, and now, no outfit is complete without a great jumper in tow. Layering up is the mood of the moment, and after hours of scrolling, I found that three reliable high street stores are doing jumpers better than anywhere else right now. Now, I'm here to share the best jumpers at Zara, COS and H&M this winter.

Woman wears beige jumper and camel jeans

Marilyn wears the Zara Soft Knit Jumper (£36)

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Layered over satin skirts, tucked into tailoring or bundled up with reliable denim, so many reliable winter outfits include a cosy jumper. For winter 2025, it's the finer details that are setting these three brands apart from the rest. This winter, Zara is focused on the classics to bring an expensive-looking element to its insulating pieces, with classic crew necks in a host of timeless shades and sophisticated designs. Keep an eye out for cosy wool compositions and enduring palettes that blend easily with the rest of our wardrobes.

Woman wears black turtleneck jumper, beige coat, blue jeans and black boots

Olivia wears the COS Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper (£249)

(Image credit: @oliviafaeh )

True to form, COS is playing with composition, leaning into its quality fabrications of cashmere, merino and mohair-wool to make its winter wares look three times their actual price. The brand's elevated appeal comes from its precise way of playing with relaxed fits and oversized silhouettes, which have been perfectly applied to the knitwear offerings this winter. Alongside, you'll find H&M is playing with texture and form, from raglan sleeves to tactile mohair finishes, with playful scarves and turtlenecks accenting its knitwear necklines.

Keep scrolling to shop the best jumpers at Zara, COS and H&M before they're gone.

Shop the Best Jumpers at Zara, COS and H&M

Shop More Zara, COS and H&M Jumpers We Adore

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

