COS's Iconic Tailored Trousers Just Got a 2025 Update—I'm Already Wearing Them on Repeat

Tailored trousers have long been a key part of my capsule wardrobe. The instant sophistication they bring is undeniable, making even a simple T-shirt or slouchy jumper feel incredibly considered. Already, I've tracked down my perfect wide-leg pair and slim cut styles that take turns bringing a polished finish to my outfits. Whilst both of these cuts still hold their place in my wardrobe, I've been searching for something to rejuvenate my tailoring collection for the new season, and at last I've found it. Enter the COS Wool-Blend Barrel-Leg Trousers.
On one of my many scrolls through the COS new-in section, I stumbled across these bold tailored trousers. The silhouette is fresh, the colourway versatile, and the overall appeal highly elevated. Naturally, I immediately ran to the store to try them on and see if they did in fact live up to the hype. In short, they did. This should come as no surprise, really, as the brand has made a name for itself as a high street store that creates elevated staples with high quality and considered designs at its core. COS is a brand that can turn its hand to any category, but its knitwear and tailoring are among the most beloved.
As the brand that brought us the Arch jeans, COS knows how to bring a refined edge to the barrel-leg silhouette. The shape has just enough impact to set it apart from your current collection, whilst still feeling incredibly wearable. Here, I've tried on my regular size, which fits perfectly, as COS trousers often do. The barrel-leg shape creates a sleek drape to the trousers, with the definitive polished finish I'm always searching for. Here, I've tried on my regular size, which fits perfectly.
Keep scrolling to shop the COS Wool-Blend Barrel-Leg Trousers and shop more tailored trousers we adore.
Shop the COS Wool-Blend Barrel-Leg Trousers
COS
Wool-Blend Barrel-Leg Trousers
