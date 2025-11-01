It's officially that point in the year where style meets practicality. Planning out our winter outfits requires consideration of the drop in temperatures and sudden showers that come along with the new season's arrivals, and bringing a chic touch to winter dressing has consumed my every thought. With a few weeks of cooler days already behind us, the missing pieces are already clear, and as a brand that has a knack for knowing exactly what I'm looking for, I've turned to Zara's new-in section to add an elevated touch to my everyday outfits.
As ever, the high street hero knows exactly which trends are taking hold for winter 2025, and among them, the ones that have the most elevated and enduring appeal. This is clear from the new wave of funnel-neck collars, a style that has swept through fashion circles and established itself as a defining elevated feature of the season. When it comes to outerwear, the focus is on silhouette. Long hemlines, scarf details and asymmetric closures are updating the classics with a modern edge, and ensuring they easily look triple the price.
The brilliance of Zara's latest collection is how the pieces can instantly transform our outfits. A jumper layered in here, a coat thrown over the top there, and our most relied upon outfits have a renewed sense about them, without the need for a complete wardrobe overhaul. Better still, I've handpicked the 9 pieces that are so high-end looking, they're sure to sell out fast. Truthfully, the collection is so strong that I also had to add a series of close runners-up, many of which have also made their way into my basket.
Keep scrolling to shop the 9 new-in Zara buys that will sell out first, plus more standout pieces worth seeing.
Shop the 9 New-In Zara Buys That Will Sell Out First
ZARA
Short Knit Coat With Scarf
Bring instant polish to your outfits with this refined scarf coat.
ZARA
Draped Limited Edition Blouse
There's plenty of reason to get dressed up this festive season, so I'm already planning all the ways I'll style up this sleek draped blouse. From tailoring to velvet trousers to satin skirts and more.
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Lace Skirt
Lace trimmed asymmetric tops took over the summer, and now the skirt versions are ready to be the hit of winter. Wear with tights and boots, or layer over trousers for a seriously fashion-forward look.
ZARA
Wool Blend Bomber Jacket With High Neck
From the collar to the shade, every detail of this jacket looks so high end.
ZARA
100% Wool High Neck Jacket
Simple knits with an elegant twist are exactly what I'm looking for.
ZARA
Zw Collection Ankle Balloon Mid-Waist Jeans
Don't sleep on Zara's denim selection. Especially these barrel-leg jeans which are destined to sell out fast.
ZARA
Leather Jacket Zw Collection Limited Edition
Smooth, supple leather in a classic cut that will ensure you'll reach for it year after year.
ZARA
Leather Ballerinas With Ankle Strap
My mesh styles are taking the winter off whilst these elegant leather flats take over.
ZARA
Limited Edition Pleated Trousers With Wool
A great pair of tailored trousers will be one of the most hard working pieces in your wardrobe. Call upon them this winter to smarten up simple T-shirts and knits, or take sleek tops to all new heights come evening.
Shop More Zara New-In Winter Buys:
ZARA
100% Wool Limited Edition Coat
I've been searching for a reliable black coat with a high quality finish, now I've found it.
ZARA
Knit Jumper With Scarf
This whole look is my blueprint for elegant winter dressing.
ZARA
Wide Leg Trousers With Seams
Add a french girl twist with these wide leg trousers.
ZARA
Kitten Heel Boots
Every year, you'll find yourself reaching for these chic kitten heel boots.
ZARA
Ribbed Knit Sweater
When in doubt, look to the classics.
ZARA
Checked Midi Skirt
I had to do a double take when I saw that this skirt was under £50. Style with the matching checked top or a brown knit to compliment the blue tones.
ZARA
Long Knit Coat
If a rich-looking wardrobe is what you're looking for, consider this sophisticated coat a staple piece.
ZARA
Wool and Cashmere Polo Jumper
Made from a luxurious wool and cashmere mix.
ZARA
Midi Dress With Belt
Just add knee-high boots.
ZARA
Soft Gathered Loafers
One of the most reliable shoes I've bought this year.
ZARA
Striped Shirt
If your classic white shirt has been working overtime, swap in this bold striped style.
ZARA
Shiny Jacket Zw Collection
This went straight in my basket.
ZARA
Rustic Brooch Sweatshirt
A classic with a twist.
ZARA
Triangular Wool Blend Bandana
Reinvigorate your neutral looks with a pop of red.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.