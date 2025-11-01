I Gasped—Zara's Winter Collection Is The Most Elegant and Expensive-Looking To Date

It's officially that point in the year where style meets practicality. Planning out our winter outfits requires consideration of the drop in temperatures and sudden showers that come along with the new season's arrivals, and bringing a chic touch to winter dressing has consumed my every thought. With a few weeks of cooler days already behind us, the missing pieces are already clear, and as a brand that has a knack for knowing exactly what I'm looking for, I've turned to Zara's new-in section to add an elevated touch to my everyday outfits.

As ever, the high street hero knows exactly which trends are taking hold for winter 2025, and among them, the ones that have the most elevated and enduring appeal. This is clear from the new wave of funnel-neck collars, a style that has swept through fashion circles and established itself as a defining elevated feature of the season. When it comes to outerwear, the focus is on silhouette. Long hemlines, scarf details and asymmetric closures are updating the classics with a modern edge, and ensuring they easily look triple the price.

Woman wears scarf jumper, barrel leg jeans and heels

Zara Knit Jumper With Scarf (£56)

(Image credit: Zara)

The brilliance of Zara's latest collection is how the pieces can instantly transform our outfits. A jumper layered in here, a coat thrown over the top there, and our most relied upon outfits have a renewed sense about them, without the need for a complete wardrobe overhaul. Better still, I've handpicked the 9 pieces that are so high-end looking, they're sure to sell out fast. Truthfully, the collection is so strong that I also had to add a series of close runners-up, many of which have also made their way into my basket.

Keep scrolling to shop the 9 new-in Zara buys that will sell out first, plus more standout pieces worth seeing.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

