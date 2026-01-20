It’s mid-January, and the urge to cocoon myself in something soft and sumptuous has never been stronger. Somewhat inconveniently, this peak craving for comfort has coincided with a mild spell, meaning my thickest cashmere knits are staying folded away for now. Instead, I’ve been reaching for a lighter—but no less comforting—alternative: the wrap cardigan.
Draping the body in a generous sweep of fabric, the wrap cardigan has all the makings of a perfect January purchase. It’s little wonder that so many of the chicest people I follow are currently backing the trend.
With its wrap silhouette long associated with ballet uniforms, the style subtly channels the poised elegance of a ballerina, as such, lending an effortless grace to its outfit pairings. Compared to classic button-up cardigans—which, while timeless, can occasionally feel a touch dowdy—these wrap designs feel decidedly sleeker and at once more modern.
This revival hasn’t come out of nowhere. For several seasons now, runways have been nodding to the wrap cardigan, drawing on its dancewear roots to deliver looks imbued with softness, fluidity and elegance.
Model walks the Ferragamo spring/summer 2025 runway wearing a warp cardigan with a leotard and tights.
Now filtering into the wardrobes of celebrities and fashion people in Paris and New York, the trend is making waves both on and off the high street. From elegant takes at Reformation and H&M to luxurious iterations by Soft Goat and Almada Label, there’s no shortage of compelling options to choose from.
Read on to discover my edit of the best wrap cardigans to invest in now.
Shop Wrap Cardigans:
H&M
Wrap Cardigan
Honestly, this looks more expensive than it actually is.
Rise & Fall
Cashmere Merino Wrap Cardigan
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
Reformation
Perrin Knit Top
Style this with tailored trousers for a sleek, cohesive look.
Soft Goat
Brushed Cashmere Cardigan
I have this cardigan myself and it's one of my all-time favourite pieces.
Reformation
Meg Wrap Sweater Coat
Whilst I love this in the light cream, it also comes in a dark shade of espresso.
Almada Label
Aria Cardigan
The brushed cashmere ensures an ultra-cosy finish.
& Other Stories
Merino Wool Wrap Cardigan
In a light grey shade, this is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Arket
Alpaca-Wool Blend Cardigan
This chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
