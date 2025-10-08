5 Simple, Anti-Trend Outfits Everyone Will Wear This Winter

These five anti-trend outfits are simple and timeless and will be stylish this winter and beyond. Scroll down to see and shop the looks.

@vikilefevre, @nnennaechem, @sylviemus_ - Simple, Anti-Trend Outfits Everyone Will Wear This Winter
(Image credit: @vikilefevre, @nnennaechem, @sylviemus_)
Getting dressed can become tedious and repetitive during winter, particularly when you frequently wear the same outerwear and footwear over an extended period. This concept emphasises the importance of investing in high-quality, timeless, and unique garments you can wear repeatedly and never tire of. Plus, having the classic staples makes it easier to make outfit choices, especially on days when creativity feels limited.

With that in mind, we scoured Instagram for inspiration, seeking classic winter outfits that exude elegance and sophistication. These looks are not only effortlessly stylish but also remarkably easy to replicate. They consist of dependable styling formulas that stand the test of time—anchored in timeless pieces rather than fleeting trends. When shopping for wardrobe essentials, the items that will serve as the foundation of your everyday ensembles, it's crucial to prioritise quality and fit. By doing so, you can avoid the need for replacements, sparing yourself from purchasing another wool coat or leather jacket just a year later.

Continue reading to discover the five uncomplicated, anti-trend winter outfits that'll remain in style and ensure you'll always look polished and put-together.

5 Simple, Anti-Trend Outfits Everyone Will Wear This Winter

1. Wool Coat + Tailored Trousers + Loafers

Neelam wears a cinched coat, trousers, black flats, and a black bowler bag.

(Image credit: @neelam.ahooja)

Style Notes: Cinch-waist jackets may be a major look in 2025, but that doesn't mean you have to buy a new topper to get the look. As seen here, you can use a tonal belt to nip the jacket in and create that flattering fit. Since the jacket is the outfit, style influencer Neelam kept the rest of her outfit simple, opting for tailored pants, sleek clogs, and a leather bowling bag.

Shop the Look:

2. Leather Jacket + Sweater + Jeans

Viki wears a brown leather bomber jacket, gray turtleneck, gray pants, white flats, and an ivory east-west bag.

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Style Notes: A great way to elevate gray jeans and a matching sweater into a stylish outfit is by pairing them with an elegant brown leather bomber jacket. Just like black and white, the combination of brown and grey always works—it looks sophisticated and polished every time. To take the look up a notch, consider adding an east-west bag and ballet flats.

Shop the Look:

3. Faux Fur Coat + Midi Dress + Tights + Pumps

Sylvie wears a brown fur coat, black midi dress, sheer tights, black flats, and black leather gloves.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Opt for a luxurious faux fur coat and a sleek little black dress when venturing into the chilly weather to enjoy drinks with friends. To elevate your ensemble and add a touch of sophistication, slip on classic pumps and sheer tights, mainly if you're showcasing your legs.

Shop the Look:

4. Long Coat + Jeans + Boots

Annabel wears a gray long coat, black scarf, gray sweater, blue jeans, and black boots.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: There's a saying: "If it isn't broken, don't fix it." That's exactly how I feel about pairing vintage jeans with a crewneck jumper and a white tee that peeks out underneath. It's a simple combination, yet it often looks as if a stylist put it together. To give this look a modern twist, consider adding a scarf coat and square-toe boots or loafers.

Shop the Look:

5. Cropped Trench + Leather Midi Skirt + Ballet Flats

@nnennaechem wears a cropped trench, leather a-line midi skirt, ballet flats and a leopard bag

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: After seeing it everywhere last year, it's clear that animal -print has become a timeless piece that transcends seasons and fashion fads. While there are many ways to style it, my favourite is by pairing them with elevated basics such a a cropped trench and leather midi skirt.

Shop the Look:

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

