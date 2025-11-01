The dark mornings and grey skies may not feel like the most inspiring of settings, but one thing I look forward to every single winter is unpacking my knitwear. Bundling up in cosy layers is the ultimate indulgence when the weather starts to cool, whether you're headed out to grab a coffee or cosied up by a fire after a crisp winter walk. But not all knitwear is created equal, and if you really want to enjoy the soft, sumptuous fabric, considering the material is of the utmost importance. This season, the high street is leaning into premium fabrics for knitwear, offering some of the best alpaca jumpers for winter 2025.
Whilst cashmere is one of the most beloved knitwear fabrics around, Alpaca wool is known for its likeness to cashmere, durability and naturally insulating properties. Whether a full alpaca wool knit or blended with other wools, the standout features of the wool shine through. The finer fibre structure of the wool creates a cosy composition comparable to cashmere, also making it gentler on the skin. The structure of the fibres is what sets the fabric apart, allowing it to maintain a comfortable temperature, whether in a lightweight or thicker form, and ensuring that it is more durable, so you can rewear your styles for years to come.
For winter 2025, our favourite high street brands are bringing a sumptuous finish to their knitwear with alpaca and alpaca-blend pieces. Leaning into the timeless appeal, most brands are focused on classic crew-neck and turtleneck silhouettes that will hold their place in our winter wardrobes for years. This season, the colour palettes are focused on elevated neutral shades with dashes of soft pink and sunny yellow for the more colourful dressers. Now, add a cosy touch to your winter looks with the best alpaca jumpers on the high street.
Keep scrolling to shop the best alpaca jumpers on the high street this winter.
Shop the Best Alpaca Jumpers On the High Street
M&S
Alpaca Blend Textured Relaxed Jumper
Not only will this bring a soft finish to your looks, but the classic shade will pair seamlessly with everything in your wardrobe.
H&M
Oversized Alpaca-Blend Jumper
H&M's sleek jumper also comes in olive green and brown.
ZARA
Wool and Alpaca Jumper
I adore the the pairing of deep brown and dark blue denim.
Topshop
Knitted Premium Alpaca Crew Neck Boxy Jumper
This rich burgundy shade won't stick around for long.
ASOS DESIGN
Chunky Premium Alpaca Jumper in Cream
The fluffy finish of this knit brings such a nice texture to our looks.
Hush
Lacey V Neck Alpaca Blend Jumper
The soft fabric looks even better when contrasted with smooth leather or sturdy denim.
ZARA
Wool and Alpaca Jumper
If you tend to stick to neutrals, consider layering in khaki shades to reinvigorate your winter wardrobe.
MANGO
Asymmetrical Alpaca and Wool Blend Sweater
The asymmetrical cut of this jumper is such a standout.
The White Company
Wide Funnel Neck Jumper With Alpaca
From the shade to the classic shape, this knit could easily pass for triple the price.
