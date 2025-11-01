I've Looked Everywhere—These Are the 14 Best Alpaca Jumpers on the High Street Right Now

Cosy, sleek and insulating—alpaca wool is the finishing touch that makes knitwear even better. And I've tracked down the best alpaca and alpaca-blend knitwear on the high street.

The dark mornings and grey skies may not feel like the most inspiring of settings, but one thing I look forward to every single winter is unpacking my knitwear. Bundling up in cosy layers is the ultimate indulgence when the weather starts to cool, whether you're headed out to grab a coffee or cosied up by a fire after a crisp winter walk. But not all knitwear is created equal, and if you really want to enjoy the soft, sumptuous fabric, considering the material is of the utmost importance. This season, the high street is leaning into premium fabrics for knitwear, offering some of the best alpaca jumpers for winter 2025.

Whilst cashmere is one of the most beloved knitwear fabrics around, Alpaca wool is known for its likeness to cashmere, durability and naturally insulating properties. Whether a full alpaca wool knit or blended with other wools, the standout features of the wool shine through. The finer fibre structure of the wool creates a cosy composition comparable to cashmere, also making it gentler on the skin. The structure of the fibres is what sets the fabric apart, allowing it to maintain a comfortable temperature, whether in a lightweight or thicker form, and ensuring that it is more durable, so you can rewear your styles for years to come.

Woman wears brown turtleneck sweater and matching brown skirt

H&M Oversized Alpaca-Blend Jumper (£75)

(Image credit: H&M)

For winter 2025, our favourite high street brands are bringing a sumptuous finish to their knitwear with alpaca and alpaca-blend pieces. Leaning into the timeless appeal, most brands are focused on classic crew-neck and turtleneck silhouettes that will hold their place in our winter wardrobes for years. This season, the colour palettes are focused on elevated neutral shades with dashes of soft pink and sunny yellow for the more colourful dressers. Now, add a cosy touch to your winter looks with the best alpaca jumpers on the high street.

Keep scrolling to shop the best alpaca jumpers on the high street this winter.

Shop the Best Alpaca Jumpers On the High Street

