If you're not planning to revisit skinny jeans anytime soon or just feel like switching things up, this elegant jeans trend is about to be your new go-to for fall. Dark-wash bootcut jeans are making a quiet but major comeback, and the vibe is effortlessly polished. They strike that perfect balance between structured and laid-back, and the silhouette instantly upgrades even the simplest outfit.

Woman wearing dark wash bootcut jeans fall 2025.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

The appeal lies in the deep, moody washes—inky indigo and classic dark navy that look especially elevated this time of year. Paired with a crisp button-down, tailored blazer, or sleek turtleneck, dark bootcut jeans give your outfit a refined edge without trying too hard. The subtle flare at the hem adds movement and a hint of drama in a way that still feels timeless and wearable.

Woman wearing dark wash bootcut jeans fall 2025.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

It helps that the newest versions are incredibly flattering thanks to longer inseams, clean front panels, and just the right amount of stretch. There's no fuss—just denim that feels cool, confident, and grown-up. They're the kind of jeans that can easily take you from a casual coffee meeting to dinner out with a simple swap of accessories.

Woman wearing dark wash bootcut jeans fall 2025.

(Image credit: @jaimeridge)

If you're looking for a denim refresh this fall, we've scouted out the best dark-wash bootcut jeans that feel modern, elevated, and endlessly versatile. Whether you're fully over skinny jeans or just adding something new into the mix, this jeans trend is definitely worth a try.

Woman wearing dark wash bootcut jeans fall 2025.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Keep scrolling to shop our favourite dark-wash bootcut jeans for autumn 2025.

Woman wearing dark wash bootcut jeans fall 2025.

(Image credit: @mishti.rahman)

Shop Dark-Wash Bootcut Jeans:

Bootcut High Jeans
H&M
Bootcut High Jeans

H&M always gets denim trends right.

Eva Bootcut Jeans
M&S Collection
Eva Bootcut Jeans

A great affordable option.

Reboot Super Stretch High-Rise Bootcut Jeans
FRAME
Reboot Super Stretch High-Rise Bootcut Jeans

A luxe take on the trend.

River Island, Indigo Mid Rise Bootcut Jeans
River Island
Indigo Mid Rise Bootcut Jeans

River Island jeans always manage to look more expensive than they are.

Mid Rise Bootcut Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Mid Rise Bootcut Jean

Such a Seventies kick flare.

Faron Cotton and Cashmere-Blend Denim Bootcut Jeans
LORO PIANA
Faron Cotton and Cashmere-Blend Denim Bootcut Jeans

This cotton-cashmere blend will be so comfy.

Rinse Blue Supersoft Bootcut Jeans
Next
Rinse Blue Supersoft Bootcut Jeans

You can't argue with this price.

Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans
AGOLDE
Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans

Agolde never lets me down.

Dark Indigo Flare Jeans
Mint Velvet
Dark Indigo Flare Jeans

This whole outfit is worth recreating later.

Mid-Rise Flared Jeans in Dark Blue
Reiss
Mid-Rise Flared Jeans

Just add a white tee and ballet pumps.

Mother the Hustler Roller Sneak Jeans
Free People
Mother the Hustler Roller Sneak Jeans

The perfect shape to wear with a heel.

