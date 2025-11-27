I Gasped—The COS Jeans Fashion Editors Have Been Secretly Wearing for Years Are Finally on Sale

I've searched through the Black Friday sales to find the best denim deals around, and now, the best-selling COS Arch jeans are 20% off.

Three women wear the COS arch Jeans
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Jump to category:
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Deals

Alongside identifying the next It item, a key part of my role as shopping editor is to dig into the data to discover the items that our readers actually adore. Last year, one particular pair of jeans outpaced the rest, and from the first spike in sales, the justified popularity hasn't ceased. Now, as part of Black Friday, the beloved COS Arch jeans are 20% off in the COS Black Friday Sale.

Woman in dressing room wears black waistcoat, blue jeans and mary jane flats

Florrie wears the COS Arch Jeans (was £85, now £68)

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

As soon as I saw the interest in these jeans beginning to grow, I headed out to see if they lived up to the hype. In short, they did. COS has long been a brand that fashion people and our own editors turn to for excellent denim, alongside the series of standout cashmere and accessories it offers. The cut of these jeans is what propels them into the best-seller category. True to form, COS brings a contemporary edge to a classic with a subtle barrel-leg silhouette that feels fresh without straying from our elegant wardrobes.

Woman wears white t-shirt, blue jeans and loafers

Florrie wears the COS Arch Jeans (was £85, now £68)

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Bridging the gap between straight-leg cuts and bold horseshoe shapes, the Arch jeans are the perfect midpoint. The cut is spot on, the sizing is true, and the relaxed nature of the jeans ensures that they'll be a pair you dress up and down with ease. Alongside my treasured straight-leg jeans (which are also on sale this Black Friday) and playful wide-leg silhouettes, when I want something a little different, it's the COS Arch jeans that I turn to.

As I've worked on the Black Friday sales for years now, I know just how fast the COS Black Friday deals move. So, scroll on to shop the Arch jeans before they inevitably sell out, and shop more excellent denim deals below!

Shop the COS Arch Jeans With 20% Off

Shop More Black Friday Jeans Deals

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.

When Is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals for you.

When does Black Friday 2025 end?

Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
  • woman wearing knee high sock outfit
    The Under-$10 Item That Will Dominate All of Winter's Coolest Outfits

    Affordable and chic.

  • hailey bieber style
    Of All Her Outfits, *This* Hailey Bieber Look Is Stuck in My Brain

    And I will be re-creating it.

You might also like
View More ▸