Alongside identifying the next It item, a key part of my role as shopping editor is to dig into the data to discover the items that our readers actually adore. Last year, one particular pair of jeans outpaced the rest, and from the first spike in sales, the justified popularity hasn't ceased. Now, as part of Black Friday, the beloved COS Arch jeans are 20% offin the COS Black Friday Sale.
As soon as I saw the interest in these jeans beginning to grow, I headed out to see if they lived up to the hype. In short, they did. COS has long been a brand that fashion people and our own editors turn to for excellent denim, alongside the series of standout cashmere and accessories it offers. The cut of these jeans is what propels them into the best-seller category. True to form, COS brings a contemporary edge to a classic with a subtle barrel-leg silhouette that feels fresh without straying from our elegant wardrobes.
Bridging the gap between straight-leg cuts and bold horseshoe shapes, the Arch jeans are the perfect midpoint. The cut is spot on, the sizing is true, and the relaxed nature of the jeans ensures that they'll be a pair you dress up and down with ease. Alongside my treasured straight-leg jeans (which are also on sale this Black Friday) and playful wide-leg silhouettes, when I want something a little different, it's the COS Arch jeans that I turn to.
As I've worked on the Black Friday sales for years now, I know just how fast the COS Black Friday deals move. So, scroll on to shop the Arch jeans before they inevitably sell out, and shop more excellent denim deals below!
Shop the COS Arch Jeans With 20% Off
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans
There's something about deep indigo that always looks so elevated.
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans
Pair with slouchy knits or take to evening with an elevated top.
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans
Black jeans are just so versatile.
Shop More Black Friday Jeans Deals
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean in No Fade Black
Get an extra 15% off the 30% off Black Friday sale with code AFWHOWHATWEAR.
I'm always so impressed by Mango's denim offerings.
Levi
501® Levi's® Original Jeans
I constantly hear fashion people raving about their treasured 501s.
Khaite
Corben High-Rise Tapered Jeans
I've dreamt of owning a pair of Khaite jeans.
Mother Denim
The Tomcat Roller Fray - Dancing in the Moonlight
Made from a stretch denim for added comfort.
Paige
Leenah Wide Leg Jeans
Find the 30% off Black Friday deal applied at checkout.
Hush
Nessa Wide Leg Jeans
The perfect amount of slouch.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.