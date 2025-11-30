Nobody Makes Denim Look Chicer Than French Women—3 Shoe Trends They're Styling with Cigarette Jeans Right Now

If anyone knows how to make denim look good, it's French women. A staple in their wardrobes through summer, autumn, winter and spring, this stylish set has an unmatched ability to elevate the hero item.
So when I caught wind of an emerging denim trend—cigarette jeans—I was immediately curious to see how French women were wearing the jeans right now. Defined by a slim, mid-to-high-rise cut, this streamlined style naturally lends itself to certain shoe pairings more than others.
After some dedicated scrolling and outfit-spotting, I’ve finally narrowed down the footwear that French women are choosing to complement this rising denim hero. Below, discover the three shoe trends bringing out the very best in cigarette jeans right now.
1. Cigarette Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: Making these casual jeans feel ten times smarter, a glossy leather loafer remains one of the French style set's favourite pairings. With their sleek, polished silhouette, loafers harmonise easily with the slim-cut nature of cigarette jeans. It’s an elevated everyday combination that you can return to throughout the entire year.
Shop Cigarette Jeans + Loafers:
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Cropped Jeans
Shop these while they're on sale.
H&M
Loafers
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
H&M
Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans
These come in UK sizes 4—30.
COS
Polished Leather Loafers
The polished leather loafer trend is taking off this season.
2. Cigarette Jeans + Pointed-Toe Heels
Style Notes: One of the reasons I love the cigarette-jeans comeback is how easy this cut is to dress up. Far more suitable for an evening setting than slouchy or oversized denim, a tailored cigarette jean styled with a pointed-toe heel is a combination the French consistently rely on to bring an elevated edge to their looks. The sharp heel elongates the leg and enhances the clean lines of the jeans—a simple yet stylish pairing.
Shop Cigarette Jeans + Pointed-Toe Heels:
Marks & Spencer
Harper Cigarette Smart Jeans
Style these with loafers for a sleek, preppy feel.
Mango
Asymmetrical Heeled Shoes
Style these with cigarette jeans or pair them with a pencil skirt.
Reformation
Wrenley Heeled Slingback
These also come in five other shades.
Sézane
Brut Jeans
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of straight-leg jeans.
3. Cigarette Jeans + Low-Profile Trainers
Style Notes: Trainers and jeans are a tried-and-true pairing, but I took special care to uncover exactly which trainer silhouette French women are reaching for this season. The shoe of choice? Sleek, low-profile styles. Smarter and more refined than their chunky counterparts, these streamlined trainers give this classic combo a modern, minimalist update.
Shop Cigarette Jeans + Trainers:
Marks & Spencer
Boyfriend Ankle Grazer Jeans
These come in four different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers
These low-profile trainers also come in six other shades.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.