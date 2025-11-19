The Coolest Women I Know Are Using This "Dated" Styling Hack to Liven Up Their Boots and Jeans This Winter

The styling trick used in the '80s and '00s by Princess Diana and Kate Moss is back and cooler than ever.

Three fashion people wear the tucked knee high boot trend.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki's avatar
By
published
in News

As soon as the temperature drops and the frosty weather settles in, one footwear style jumps straight to the front of my winter rotation: boots. Timeless and practical, knee-high boots in particular have been dominating the conversation for several seasons now, well and truly cementing their place as a capsule-wardrobe hero. And, always on the hunt to spice up my cold-weather outfits, I'm turning to an easy styling hack that's making a comeback: tucking your jeans into your knee-high boots.

Kate Moss wears the tucked knee high boot trend, she wears pirate boots with blue skinny jeans and a knitted tee in 2003. This image was taken from Getty.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might be thinking this trick isn’t particularly new, and you'd be right. When I first spotted it bubbling on my Instagram feed, I was vividly reminded of a noughties Kate Moss, who was photographed striding through London in heeled pirate boots, which she had tucked her skinny jeans into. Another iconic connoisseur of the jeans-tucked-into-boots trend who must be mentioned is Princess Diana. Frequently spotted stalking grassy polo pitches in straight-leg jeans and a loose blazer complete with knee-high boots on full show, she continues to inspire us today. And after all, it's a look that feels undeniably equestrian, after all.

Fashion person Isa Sung wears the tucked knee high boot trend. She wears dark wash boot cut jeans, black boots and a knitted cardigan. This image was recently taken from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @isaasung)

Part of the appeal lies in its universality. Regardless of age or aesthetic, knee-high boots and jeans tend to feature in a winter wardrobe, so this styling hack feels like an easy win to level up your looks. And the fashion set is proving that every silhouette works. Are you a low-rise, slouchy jeans person? The subtle scrunch adds a laid-back polish for just the right amount of interest. Or are bootcut jeans your go-tos this winter? The one-in-one-out look casts a powerful visual, adding a modern appeal which feels oh-so 2025.

Fashion person Marylin wears the tucked knee high boot trend. She wears a pinstriped blazer, blue jeans and a black knee high boot. This image was taken from her Instagram recently.

(Image credit: @nlmarylin)

The more I researched, I realised there's a trick to making certain styles pop. Whilst straight-leg and skinny jeans look good with just about every boot style popular in winter 2025, bootcut and barrel-leg jeans are at their best when paired with a stylish pointed toe, as the shape balances out the silhouette. So truly, all you need to do is grab a trusty pair of denim, slip them into your boots and voila, an easy look perfect for the season ahead.

Fashion person Lou Northcote wears a tucked knee high boots trend. She wears a yellow jacket, blue jeans and brown leather knee high boots.

(Image credit: @lounorthcote)

So, if you’re ready to try the styling hack worth its weight in denim, scroll to discover my edit of the best knee-high boots and jeans ready for tucking this winter.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.

