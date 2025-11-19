As soon as the temperature drops and the frosty weather settles in, one footwear style jumps straight to the front of my winter rotation: boots. Timeless and practical, knee-high boots in particular have been dominating the conversation for several seasons now, well and truly cementing their place as a capsule-wardrobe hero. And, always on the hunt to spice up my cold-weather outfits, I'm turning to an easy styling hack that's making a comeback: tucking your jeans into your knee-high boots.
You might be thinking this trick isn’t particularly new, and you'd be right. When I first spotted it bubbling on my Instagram feed, I was vividly reminded of a noughtiesKate Moss, who was photographed striding through London in heeled pirate boots, which she had tucked her skinny jeans into. Another iconic connoisseur of the jeans-tucked-into-boots trend who must be mentioned is Princess Diana. Frequently spotted stalking grassy polo pitches in straight-leg jeans and a loose blazer complete with knee-high boots on full show, she continues to inspire us today. And after all, it's a look that feels undeniably equestrian, after all.
Part of the appeal lies in its universality. Regardless of age or aesthetic, knee-high boots and jeans tend to feature in a winter wardrobe, so this styling hack feels like an easy win to level up your looks. And the fashion set is proving that every silhouette works. Are you a low-rise, slouchy jeans person? The subtle scrunch adds a laid-back polish for just the right amount of interest. Or are bootcut jeans your go-tos this winter? The one-in-one-out look casts a powerful visual, adding a modern appeal which feels oh-so 2025.
The more I researched, I realised there's a trick to making certain styles pop. Whilst straight-leg and skinny jeans look good with just about every boot style popular in winter 2025, bootcut and barrel-leg jeans are at their best when paired with a stylish pointed toe, as the shape balances out the silhouette. So truly, all you need to do is grab a trusty pair of denim, slip them into your boots and voila, an easy look perfect for the season ahead.
So, if you’re ready to try the styling hack worth its weight in denim, scroll to discover my edit of the best knee-high boots and jeans ready for tucking this winter.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.