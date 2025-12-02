Not Wedges, Not Stilettos—This Is the New-Season Heels Trend Fashion People Are Wearing Instead

I spot trends for a living, and this season I’ve been tracking a compelling shift in party footwear. At last night’s Gotham Film Awards in New York, stilettos were noticeably scarce. In their place? A long-forgotten heel shape that suddenly feels entirely fresh. Completing many of the night’s most memorable looks, Chanel’s new pumps emerged as the fashion person’s shoe of choice.
A modern riff on the house’s signature styles, these elegant pumps feature the classic two-tone finish Chanel is known for. Their compelling upgrade, however, lies in the sculptural cone heel—a subtle detail that modernises the otherwise timeless design.
I spotted both Teyana Taylor and Kristen Stewart embrace the trend last night. With an unmistakably ’80s cut—high vamp, clean lines and a contrast cap toe—the pair created a retro-leaning shape that lifted each outfit in the most sophisticated way. Styled with voluminous skirts, Teyana’s billowing Chanel look was sharply grounded by the polished pumps, while Kristen’s sleek pencil skirt made the perfect partner, amplifying the heel’s throwback charm without tipping into costume territory.
More interesting than stilettos and more elevated than wedges, this heel trend is poised to run circles around its seasonal competitors. If you’re ready to swap predictable pairings for something a little more directional, read on for my edit of the best cone-heel shoes worth adding to your wardrobe now.
Shop Cone Heel Shoes:
H&M
Cone-Heel Leather Mules - Black
Be quick! These are so close to selling out.
Marks & Spencer
Kitten Heel Court Shoes
While I love this in the pale cream shade, these also come in classic black.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Banie 50 Stiletto Calf Suede Pomegranate
This warm burgundy shade is such a fresh alternative to traditional black styles.
Bimba Y Lola
Pointed-Toe Cone-Heel Pumps
The high-vamp finish gives these a thoroughly modern edge.
& Other Stories
Leather Pumps
Be quick! These won't be in stock for long.
LK Bennett
Micaela Black Leather Cone Heel Courts
These also come in a sleek nude shade.
Next
Black Signature Leather Cone Heel Court Shoes
These look much more expensive than they actually are.
