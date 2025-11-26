If You Want This Winter to be Your Chicest Yet, Pause the Jeans and Wear These Alternatives Instead

Winter dressing can feel incredibly prescriptive at times. Almost formulaic, it can sometimes seem that we’re pushed to wear certain items of clothing to fit the climate. It’s near freezing, so we wear puffer jackets, trench coats, wool jumpers and so forth.
For the most part, these pieces serve an essential purpose whilst also helping us look considered and chic. However, when it comes to the styles that really suit this time of year, jeans are a category I always bristle at. Despite owning a few pairs myself, they’re not an item I typically gravitate towards at the best of times. But amid frigid temperatures and blistering winds, it almost feels like I’m forced to swap my arsenal of miniskirts and capri leggings for my straight-leg and indigo iterations. Enter: Winter jeans alternatives.
Those closest to me know that denim is a phrase that barely graces my lexicon. In saying this, I am fluent in nearly every other option, including sleek trousers and sophisticated skirts. It’s true, I’ve been known to wear impractical albeit incredibly polished sheer styles and wispy satin options even in the throes of a cold snap. (Much to the chagrin of my frosty limbs, of course.) Though my sense of dress has certainly acclimatised and adjusted to the bitter chill, I still make a point to opt for sleeker bottoms and prolong slipping into jeans until I have to.
Thankfully for myself and those who adhere to this philosophy, there are so many tasteful dressers who are following suit. From the rise of corduroy trousers, the return of leather versions and the likes of Hailey Bieber wearing Tom-Ford-for-Gucci cigarette trousers, there are so many cool substitutes for jeans currently available to shop. So, if you want this winter to be your most stylish yet, scroll on for the 6 winter jeans alternatives worth investing in.
6 Elegant Alternatives to Winter Jeans
1. Leather Trousers
Style Notes: Between Bottega Veneta celebrating the 50th anniversary of its iconic intrecciato weave and Saint Laurent’s Tom of Finland-inspired spring/summer 2026 collection, leather has never been more prominent. But instead of channelling your inner Ross from Friends or noughties Posh Spice, take after the designer set and reach for sleeker styles that elongate the figure and gently fall in a clean line down the leg.
Christopher Esber
Redux Leather Trouser Black
Australia's king of skin strikes again—with a low-rise finish and a tailored silhouette, Christopher Esber's luxurious pair is an inspired way of embracing sensuality this season.
Bootcuts are certainly back, and this leather style is such a luxe interpretation of the cut.
KHAITE
Callum Leather Straight-Leg Pants
Khaite is renowned for its use of leather, making this straight-leg style one of the brand's most iconic trousers.
2. Cigarette Trousers
Style Notes: For me, winter dressing is synonymous with a sort of ‘90s minimalism associated with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Gwyneth Paltrow, so there’s no better style to embrace this mode than through cigarette trousers. Hailey Bieber proves that exactly in this look in an archival pair from Tom Ford’s tenure at Gucci. There’s nothing that the Texan designer could design that I wouldn’t covet, and this pair has gone straight to the top of my anti-jeans wishlist.
Reformation
Kumquat Pant
From a sensual bustier to an oversized blazer, these trousers pair perfectly with so many top options.
MANGO
Straight-Cut Crop Trousers
Razor sharp and clean cut, you'll get so much wear out of this style.
H&M
Cigarette Trousers
Perfect for petites who are after a slightly cropped hem length.
ZARA
Zw Collection Straight-Leg Trousers
Sitting perfectly between your hip bones and your waist, these trousers are deliciously slouchy and oh-so affordable.
3. Satin Trousers
Style Notes: Incredibly fluid and slightly pearlescent, satin trousers are the antithesis of winter jeans, which makes them a truly riveting alternative. Where denim styles add a rigid structure to any look, the soft fabric injects a delicate element that offsets the otherwise boxy and stiff outerwear worn during this time of year.
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Reformation's best-selling pair is by far the best style to shop—trust me.
Anthropologie
The Tilda Pull-On Wide-Leg Trousers
Switch out the off-the-shoulder top for a cashmere knit and you have a pair of trousers suitable for lounging about on the couch and taking you to a cocktail bar.
The White Company
Bias Cut Trousers
Cut on the bias for a more generous proportion.
STAUD
Stroll Silk-Blend Satin Wide-Leg Pants
This soft periwinkle is such an underrated colour.
4. Corduroy Trousers
Style Notes: From the rise of sunken loungerooms to the popularity of wooden clogs and the overall proliferation of the boho aesthetic, it should come as no surprise to anyone that corduroy trousers are returning. Eschewing its ‘70s aesthetic, these styles are textural and add dimension to any outfit, thanks to the velveteen ribbed fibres and designer endorsement from brands such as The Row and Citizens of Humanity.
M&S
Cotton Rich Cord Straight Leg Trousers With Modal
Premium-looking and comfortable are exactly the qualities I look out for when purchasing winter trousers.
This muted greige hue is such an apt choice for misty mornings and sullen afternoons.
ARKET
Coral Corduroy Wide Jeans
The ultimate off-duty outfit this season.
5. Pleated Trousers
Style Notes: Beloved by the Olsen Twins, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber alike, pleated trousers are a versatile and tailored option that’s both effortless and elegant. With gentle darts through the middle and a floor-grazing silhouette, these can easily be swapped into any jeans outfit you regularly wear in rotation.
Reformation
Mason Pant
Truly one of the best selling trousers out there.
M&S
Woven Barrel Leg Trousers With Stretch
The barrel-leg silhouette continues to reign supreme.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
Editors and tastemakers alike adore this COS style.
The Row
Virgil Wool Gabardine Wide-Leg Pants
If money were no issue, I'd be living in these wide-leg pants from The Row
6. Pencil Skirts
Style Notes: Whilst not all skirts work for winter months, pencil skirts are a style that certainly fits the bill. Fitting close to the body, the sculpting cut of this style allows for a multitude of ensembles that don’t necessarily complement jeans, courtesy of its more classy slant.
Reiss
Wool-Blend Tailored Pencil Skirt in Black
Fitted without being constrictive, this shape is so desirable as we move through the cooler months and are looking for ways to offset bulkier silhouettes.
Vince
Leather Pencil Skirt
Make like Hailey Bieber and invest in a knee-length leather pencil skirt like style from Los Angeles-based brand Vince.
Toteme
High-Rise Pencil Skirt
The deep pockets make anything, from a cropped white T-shirt to a slouchy satin blouse, look far more opulent.
Wolford
Crêpe Jersey Pencil Skirt
Crepe jersey isn't a particularly thermal-regulating material, making it perfect for days when you need to bundle up in fleece-lined leggings and cosy jumpers.
