If You Want This Winter to be Your Chicest Yet, Pause the Jeans and Wear These Alternatives Instead

Winter dressing can feel incredibly prescriptive at times. Almost formulaic, it can sometimes seem that we’re pushed to wear certain items of clothing to fit the climate. It’s near freezing, so we wear puffer jackets, trench coats, wool jumpers and so forth.

For the most part, these pieces serve an essential purpose whilst also helping us look considered and chic. However, when it comes to the styles that really suit this time of year, jeans are a category I always bristle at. Despite owning a few pairs myself, they’re not an item I typically gravitate towards at the best of times. But amid frigid temperatures and blistering winds, it almost feels like I’m forced to swap my arsenal of miniskirts and capri leggings for my straight-leg and indigo iterations. Enter: Winter jeans alternatives.

An image of @smythsisters wearing winter trousers.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Those closest to me know that denim is a phrase that barely graces my lexicon. In saying this, I am fluent in nearly every other option, including sleek trousers and sophisticated skirts. It’s true, I’ve been known to wear impractical albeit incredibly polished sheer styles and wispy satin options even in the throes of a cold snap. (Much to the chagrin of my frosty limbs, of course.) Though my sense of dress has certainly acclimatised and adjusted to the bitter chill, I still make a point to opt for sleeker bottoms and prolong slipping into jeans until I have to.

Thankfully for myself and those who adhere to this philosophy, there are so many tasteful dressers who are following suit. From the rise of corduroy trousers, the return of leather versions and the likes of Hailey Bieber wearing Tom-Ford-for-Gucci cigarette trousers, there are so many cool substitutes for jeans currently available to shop. So, if you want this winter to be your most stylish yet, scroll on for the 6 winter jeans alternatives worth investing in.

6 Elegant Alternatives to Winter Jeans

1. Leather Trousers

An image of Who What Wear&#039;s Ava Gilchrist wearing woven leather trousers with a woven leather bag, red ballet flats, a blue top from Mode Mischief and a black coat.

(Image credit: @avahgilchrist)

Style Notes: Between Bottega Veneta celebrating the 50th anniversary of its iconic intrecciato weave and Saint Laurent’s Tom of Finland-inspired spring/summer 2026 collection, leather has never been more prominent. But instead of channelling your inner Ross from Friends or noughties Posh Spice, take after the designer set and reach for sleeker styles that elongate the figure and gently fall in a clean line down the leg.

2. Cigarette Trousers

An image of @haileybieber wearing vintage Gucci cigarette trousers with a layered long-sleeve and tank top from The Row.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Style Notes: For me, winter dressing is synonymous with a sort of ‘90s minimalism associated with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Gwyneth Paltrow, so there’s no better style to embrace this mode than through cigarette trousers. Hailey Bieber proves that exactly in this look in an archival pair from Tom Ford’s tenure at Gucci. There’s nothing that the Texan designer could design that I wouldn’t covet, and this pair has gone straight to the top of my anti-jeans wishlist.

3. Satin Trousers

An image of @anoukyve wearing cream satin trousers, pointed toe ballet flats, a cropped trench coat and Toteme&#039;s T lock bag.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Incredibly fluid and slightly pearlescent, satin trousers are the antithesis of winter jeans, which makes them a truly riveting alternative. Where denim styles add a rigid structure to any look, the soft fabric injects a delicate element that offsets the otherwise boxy and stiff outerwear worn during this time of year.

4. Corduroy Trousers

An image of @lizzyhadfield wearing a grey sweater with green corduroy trousers and Chanel ballet flats.

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Style Notes: From the rise of sunken loungerooms to the popularity of wooden clogs and the overall proliferation of the boho aesthetic, it should come as no surprise to anyone that corduroy trousers are returning. Eschewing its ‘70s aesthetic, these styles are textural and add dimension to any outfit, thanks to the velveteen ribbed fibres and designer endorsement from brands such as The Row and Citizens of Humanity.

5. Pleated Trousers

An image of @emilyjdawes wearing Reformation&#039;s mason pants with a leather jacket.

(Image credit: @emilyjdawes)

Style Notes: Beloved by the Olsen Twins, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber alike, pleated trousers are a versatile and tailored option that’s both effortless and elegant. With gentle darts through the middle and a floor-grazing silhouette, these can easily be swapped into any jeans outfit you regularly wear in rotation.

6. Pencil Skirts

An image of @abimarvel wearing a butter yellow long-sleeve, pencil skirt and pointed-toe slingbacks.

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Whilst not all skirts work for winter months, pencil skirts are a style that certainly fits the bill. Fitting close to the body, the sculpting cut of this style allows for a multitude of ensembles that don’t necessarily complement jeans, courtesy of its more classy slant.

