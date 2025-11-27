Ask any of my fellow editors, and they'll tell you that I'm quite the denim snob. It's not that I only shop for designer jeans, or am dedicated to a single cut, but that I'm focused on great jeans, and anything that doesn't reach my high standards won't make the cut. In my rotation, I have a few wide-leg silhouettes, subtle and more dramatic barrel-leg cuts, but recently I've found myself turning more and more to classic straight-leg styles. Recently, my Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise 90's Relaxed Jeans have been working overtime, and with my secret Black Friday code, our readers can snap them up with a 45% discount.
Many of the Black Friday sales have arrived early, and already our editors have been busy calling out the jewellery deals, beauty tools and cashmere offerings that are truly worth your time. As soon as I found out that Abercrombie's 30% off Black Friday sale had arrived, I searched to find if my favourite jeans were included, and luckily for us, they are. On top of the 30% off general sale, our readers can use code AFWHOWHATWEAR to get an extra 15% off right now!
Abercrombie & Fitch has long been a brand I, and many other editors, turn to for excellent denim. The 90's High Rise Relaxed Jeans are as classic as they come, with a straight-leg silhouette that has a slightly relaxed edge to lean into the throw-back mood. Compared to more rigid styles, this pair has a touch of comfort thanks to the 1% elastane. The rise hits high around the waist, and the fit hugs the body before easing into a relaxed shape throughout the leg.
What's more, Abercrombie also offers Curve Love styles, which have additional room through the hips and thighs, as well as an array of lengths to find the perfect fit. Here, I'm wearing the Short length as I like my jeans a little longer, but at 5'2" I'd recommend the Extra Short length if you prefer an ankle-grazing length. For me, there's no time like Black Friday to stock up on hard-working jeans. So, if you're interested, make sure you use the code AFWHOWHATWEAR in promotions at checkout to snap up an extra 15% off the 30% off Black Friday sale.
Keep scrolling to shop the Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise 90's Relaxed Jeans and shop more Black Friday buys currently sitting on my wish list.
Shop the 90's High Rise Relaxed Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean in No Fade Black
From slouchy knits to tailored shirts, this pair is ready to be styled for all occasions.
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise 90s Relaxed Frayed Hem Jean
The frayed hem brings a relaxed edge to this pair.
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean in Medium Marble
As classic as they come.
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean in Dark Wash
No matter the season, no matter the year, these jeans will work hard in any wardrobe.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean in No Fade Black
Just think of how many outfits call for a pair of versatile black jeans.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean in Dark Wash
Dark denim is a personal favourite of mine.
Shop More Abercrombie Black Friday Deals
Abercrombie & Fitch
A&f Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Yes, the best-selling Sloane trousers are included in the Black Friday sale.
Abercrombie & Fitch
A&f Carrie Wool-Blend Trench Coat
A truly classic coat.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Modern Belted City Tote Bag
This bag looks like a designer buy!
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&f Madeline Cashmere Crew Sweater
I always look out for cashmere deals when the sale is on.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.