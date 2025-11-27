I'm a Denim-Obsessed Editor—My Most-Worn High Street Jeans Are Now 45% Off

Abercrombie & Fitch's Black Friday sale has arrived. On top of the 30% off discount, I've got a secret code for an extra 15% off!

Woman wears three pairs of jeans with yellow top and black boots
(Image credit: @florriealexander)
Jump to category:
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Deals

Ask any of my fellow editors, and they'll tell you that I'm quite the denim snob. It's not that I only shop for designer jeans, or am dedicated to a single cut, but that I'm focused on great jeans, and anything that doesn't reach my high standards won't make the cut. In my rotation, I have a few wide-leg silhouettes, subtle and more dramatic barrel-leg cuts, but recently I've found myself turning more and more to classic straight-leg styles. Recently, my Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise 90's Relaxed Jeans have been working overtime, and with my secret Black Friday code, our readers can snap them up with a 45% discount.

Woman wears yellow top, black jeans, black boots

Florrie wears the Abercrombie & Fitch 90's High Rise Relaxed Jeans in No Fade Black Short (was £75, now £45)

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Many of the Black Friday sales have arrived early, and already our editors have been busy calling out the jewellery deals, beauty tools and cashmere offerings that are truly worth your time. As soon as I found out that Abercrombie's 30% off Black Friday sale had arrived, I searched to find if my favourite jeans were included, and luckily for us, they are. On top of the 30% off general sale, our readers can use code AFWHOWHATWEAR to get an extra 15% off right now!

Abercrombie & Fitch has long been a brand I, and many other editors, turn to for excellent denim. The 90's High Rise Relaxed Jeans are as classic as they come, with a straight-leg silhouette that has a slightly relaxed edge to lean into the throw-back mood. Compared to more rigid styles, this pair has a touch of comfort thanks to the 1% elastane. The rise hits high around the waist, and the fit hugs the body before easing into a relaxed shape throughout the leg.

What's more, Abercrombie also offers Curve Love styles, which have additional room through the hips and thighs, as well as an array of lengths to find the perfect fit. Here, I'm wearing the Short length as I like my jeans a little longer, but at 5'2" I'd recommend the Extra Short length if you prefer an ankle-grazing length. For me, there's no time like Black Friday to stock up on hard-working jeans. So, if you're interested, make sure you use the code AFWHOWHATWEAR in promotions at checkout to snap up an extra 15% off the 30% off Black Friday sale.

Keep scrolling to shop the Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise 90's Relaxed Jeans and shop more Black Friday buys currently sitting on my wish list.

Shop the 90's High Rise Relaxed Jeans

Shop More Abercrombie Black Friday Deals

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸