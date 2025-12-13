Don’t Default to Black Heels—Gwyneth Paltrow Just Found the Timeless Neutral That’s Just As Chic

My heels collection has been getting a little more love than usual, and—unfortunately for me—that’s left several of my trusty pairs looking decidedly less than fresh. Finally armed with an excuse to bolster my lineup with one or two new additions, I’ve been scanning the horizon for any heel trends that feel exciting without veering into déjà vu.
Luckily, inspiration struck right on cue. This week, Gwyneth Paltrow stepped onto a red carpet wearing the one heels trend I hadn’t already pondered—and don't quite know why. Convincing me of its chicness in a single outing, she made me realise exactly what my wardrobe has been crying out for a pair of rich navy heels.
Styling her royal-blue-hued pair for an event in L.A., the actor crafted a non-fussy, aptly polished look, pairing the deep-toned shoes with a light grey trouser set. Where black would have weighed down the soft grey, adding heaviness and muting the look, Gwyneth’s navy heels worked in harmony, bringing depth without dampening the palette.
Whilst navy dresses have skyrocketed in fashion crowds this season, navy heels have been slower to catch on. Why exactly? I’m not entirely sure. Less predictable than your average black pair yet just as easy to style, this inky shade adds subtle dimension to any outfit. It plays beautifully with the deeper hues we reach for throughout winter while balancing out lighter tones like powder blue, oat, and cream.
The perfect pairing for my wardrobe’s LBDs, grey co-ords, and trusty denim, navy heels have officially made their way to the top of my wishlist. Naturally, I’ve been scouting the chicest pairs available to buy right now. Read on to discover the best of the best.
Shop Navy Heels:
Marks & Spencer
Satin Ruched Stiletto Heel Slingback Shoes
The satin shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
River Island
Navy Strap Court Heels
Style with a grey two-piece or pair with a LBD.
Sézane
High Marjolaine Sandals
The supple velvet finish lends these such a luxurious edge.
Manolo Blahnik
Maysli Slingbacks
These classic heels also come in seven other shades.
Christian Louboutin
Kate 85 Suede Point-Toe Pumps
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Alaia
90 Patent-Leather Pumps
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Russell & Bromeley
Ellonby
These also come in metallic gold.
Asos Design
Polar Dorsay Slingback High Heel Shoes
The slingback design adds light support as well as a sleek point of interest.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.