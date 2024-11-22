5 Controversial Jeans Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2025

Remy Farrell
By
published
in Features

Everyone has a favourite pair of jeans—after all they are the foundation of an infinite number of outfits, but what happens when your failsafes start to feel a little, samey? After personally swearing off jeans for years (it took me a lifetime to find a pair that fit my waist-to-hip ratio and didn't cost the earth), it was one pair of high-waisted, perfectly tailored straight-legs that changed everything for me. But, after living in said jeans for the last four years now, the wash has slightly faded and the fit has started to slacken, and looking for the next denim trend has thrown out more colours, cuts and styles than ever. Our requirements aren't too much to ask! How it hard can it be to find a flattering, fashionable pair of jeans that makes us look and feel great? Well, the answer may lie in 2025's denim offering.

To help you find what could be the next mom jean or perfect straight-leg, I set about finding the top jeans trends of 2025, and the results were a particularly controversial bunch. If you had been hoping for the old classics recycled for another year, think again. Instead the next 12 months are all about pushing denim trends forward and turning up the volume (so that jean you thought you'd seen the back of might just make another appearance). From party pants to leg-lengthening details, keep scrolling to see the six jean trends set to get everyone talking now.

1. On a Drawstring

jeans trends 2025

(Image credit: Gabriela Hearst - LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: After we spent the majority of 2020 in joggers at home, 2022 was the year that we couldn't wait to get back into sculpting denim. High-waisted and straight-legged jeans became the look du jour, and even rumours of a return to skinnies drifted around fashion circles, but as the population settled back into the daily commute it became immediately clear that comfort and practicality are just as important as polish.

jeans trends 2025

(Image credit: Aknvas - LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: Low-slung, wide-leg jeans cropped up the runways the following year, but how low we really wanted to go was debatable. Still looking for an answer to the denim debacle? 2025's drawstring waist toes the line between lounge and luxe, and can be styled just as easily as wide-leg tailoring.

Shop Drawstring Jeans:

Wide-Leg Fluid Denim Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Fluid Denim Trousers

Comfy denim you can relax into.

Cary Drawstring Waist Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Drawstring Waist Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Reformation always get denim trends right.

Marant Etoile Jordy Whiskered Denim Wide-Leg Jeans
Marant Etoile
Jordy Whiskered Denim Wide-Leg Jeans

A luxe take on the trend.

Brynn Drawstring Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Brynn Drawstring Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

We can appreciate any waistband with an adjustable fit.

Wide-Leg Drawstring Denim Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Drawstring Denim Trousers

I love this expensive-looking wash.

2. Damsel in Distress

jeans trends 2025

(Image credit: Valentino - Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Acid wash, pale blue, inky indigos, and stone wash—whatever your colour preference, 2025 suggests that whatever jean style you gravitate to, it almost always looks best when it's been a little "lived in". Cool girls will agree, the best fitting denim is the love worn pair that has been broken in, and while loose-legged and relaxed fits are still the most popular silhouette, this time around they are bleached, ripped or worn down.

jeans trends 2025

(Image credit: Ralph Laurent - Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Instead of pairing them with band tees and tank tops to grunge effect, the S/S '25 runway did the opposite, dressing up distressed jeans with blazers and heels and elevating this casual jean into the evening-wear realm.

Shop Distressed Jeans:

Baggy Regular Jeans
H&M
Baggy Regular Jeans

"Worn in" but not "worn out".

Ripped Straight Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Ripped Straight Jeans

Subtle details for those who don't want to bare all.

We the Free Shelby Low-Rise Boyfriend Jeans
We The Free
We the Free Shelby Low-Rise Boyfriend Jeans

These come in nine different colours, but the "roll around" wash feels most trend appropriate.

Mahni Barrel-Leg Mid-Rise Denim Jeans
REISS
Mahni Barrel-Leg Mid-Rise Denim Jeans

There's something kind of utility about these barrel jeans.

Blue High Waisted Relaxed Straight Rip Jeans
River Island
Blue High Waisted Relaxed Straight Rip Jeans

The perfect shape to wear with a heel.

3. Fifty Shades of Grey

jeans trends 2025

(Image credit: Coperni - Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: It just wouldn't be a trend round up without at least one colour trend, and while we usually flit between true blue and black jeans for autumn/winter and ecru jeans for high summer, 2025 presents an alternative that works all year round: versatile grey.

jeans trends 2025

(Image credit: 3.1 Phillip Lim - Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: No one shade reigns supreme, and the S/S runway shows everything from charcoal and slate to light cloud and mist, but if the number of grey options tells us anything, it's that this subtle, pared-back wash will be particularly popular over the next 12 months.

Shop Grey Jeans:

High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
TOTEME
High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

Personally, I think this might be my favourite shade of grey.

The Half-Pipe Flood - Outta Sight
MOTHER
The Half-Pipe Flood

Just add a white tee and an ankle boot.

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

H&M jeans always manage to look expensive than they are.

Slim Cut Jeans
& Other Stories
Slim Cut Jeans

This whole outfit is worth recreating later.

Valen Distressed Straight-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Valen Distressed Straight-Leg Jeans

AGOLDE continue to make some of the best jeans on the market, hands down.

4. Shine Bright Like a Diamond

jeans trends 2025

(Image credit: Casablanca - Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: As party season rolls around again, we encourage you to adopt the "Gen-Z approach" to evening styling. "Jeans and a nice top" might be a millennial fail-safe, but according to the new kids on the block, 2024 and 2025 are all about the "simple top and fun pair of trousers"—and what says fun more than bedazzled denim?

jeans trends 2025

(Image credit: Monse - Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: For most people 30 and over, embellished jeans feel inescapably Y2K, but the beauty of this eye-catching trend is fully leaning into the nostalgic, kitsch factor and pairing with playful pieces like oversized tops and colour pop accessories. These are the perfect piece to celebrate the joy of dressing up without suffering the cold in an ostentatious mini dress.

Shop Embellished Jeans:

Relaxed Oversize Tapered High-Waist Jeans With Rhinestone Detail
ZARA
Relaxed Oversize Tapered High-Waist Jeans With Rhinestone Detail

Almost wet-look.

Cameo Rose Black Wide Leg Diamante Detail Jeans
New Look
Cameo Rose Black Wide Leg Diamante Detail Jeans

Now this is how you light up a dancefloor.

Mid-Waist Trf Wide-Leg Embellished Jeans
ZARA
Mid-Waist Trf Wide-Leg Embellished Jeans

A little discreet diamanté.

Embellished Relaxed Jeans
COS
Embellished Relaxed Jeans

Such an unexpected find from COS!

+ Net Sustain Le Mec Crystal-Embellished High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
FRAME
+ Net Sustain Le Mec Crystal-Embellished High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans

These will fit like a glove.

5. Sweet Seams

jeans trends 2025

(Image credit: Bally - Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Any detail that we spot reoccurring across shows and cities is immediately a trend worth taking note of, and while front seams might not have the wow-factor of crystal studded denim, they did pop up in some of the most influential shows of spring/summer 2025.

jeans trends 2025

(Image credit: Marques Almeida - Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Simply adding another seam down the front of the leg, or moving the reinforced side seams altogether, creates a flattering silhouette that draws the eye line down and makes legs look longer (a win all round). And with so many pairs in a similar shade of true blue, there is also a slightly retro, western feel to the trend that looks especially cool with a tucked in shirt, good belt and pair of ankle boots. Saddle up, partner.

Shop Front Seam Jeans:

We the Free Ryla A-Line Jeans
Free People
We the Free Ryla A-Line Jeans

Such a Seventies kick flare.

Beck Tailored Jean | Vintage Mid Blue
Jigsaw
Beck Tailored Jean | Vintage Mid Blue

Simple but effective.

Getty Pintuck Wide Leg - Authentic Blue
RAILS
Getty Pintuck Wide Leg

The high-waist is great for cinching.

Cotton:On, Seam Wide Jean
Cotton:On
Seam Wide Jean

You can argue with that price.

Reiss, Juniper Flared Front Seam Jeans in Mid Blue
Reiss
Juniper Flared Front Seam Jeans in Mid Blue

Reiss bottoms tend to run a little long, but that makes them perfect for wearing with heels.

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸