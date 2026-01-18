Spotted in Los Angeles: The Trainer Colour Trend That Makes Leggings Look Fresh

As someone whose job allows me to work from home a few days a week, it’s safe to say I’m extremely well acquainted with my leggings drawer. Making up the foundation of my outfits for at least a third of the week, they’re a wardrobe staple I don’t take lightly. And because I wear them so often, I’m always on the lookout for styling tweaks that make them feel fresh rather than frumpy.
This week, that inspiration arrived courtesy of Dakota Johnson. Stepping out in Los Angeles, she paired her sleek, black high-waisted leggings with a trainer trend that instantly elevated the look. Forgoing the predictable white trainer–black legging combination—which, dare I say, is starting to feel a little dated—Dakota opted for a chic flash of colour instead, grounding her outfit with a pair of blue trainers.
Riffing on the colourful trainer movement that’s been gaining momentum over the past few seasons, her choice added welcome dimension without tipping into anything too loud or distracting.
Still vibrant and interesting—yet far easier to style than punchier yellow or red pairs—blue trainers are, in my opinion, the most versatile colour trend of them all. And if Dakota Johnson’s seal of approval isn’t enough to convince you, trust me when I say this is one trend worth trying.
Ever inspired by her off-duty looks, read on to discover and shop the chicest blue trainers on the market right now.
Shop Blue Trainers:
Asics
GEL-KAYANO 14
These also come in white and silver.
Adidas
+ Wales Bonner Karintha Leather and Crochet-Trimmed Satin Sneakers
The elasticated trainer trend is set to take off this spring.
Salomon
XT-6 rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Nike
T90 Metallic Leather Sneakers
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Reformation
Terra Sneaker
These also come in seven other shades.
Alohas
Suede Blue Leather Sneakers
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
Marks & Spencer
Suede Lace Up Side Detail Runner Trainers
Style these with denim or pair them with sleek black leggings.
New Blance
+ Tokyo Design Studio Minimus Shell and Suede Slip-On Sneakers
The laceless trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.