Spotted in Los Angeles: The Trainer Colour Trend That Makes Leggings Look Fresh

If you’re going to wear leggings and trainers, this is the sneaker colour trend they look best with.

Dakota Johnson leaves the gym wearing black leggings with blue trainers and a white sports bra.
As someone whose job allows me to work from home a few days a week, it’s safe to say I’m extremely well acquainted with my leggings drawer. Making up the foundation of my outfits for at least a third of the week, they’re a wardrobe staple I don’t take lightly. And because I wear them so often, I’m always on the lookout for styling tweaks that make them feel fresh rather than frumpy.

This week, that inspiration arrived courtesy of Dakota Johnson. Stepping out in Los Angeles, she paired her sleek, black high-waisted leggings with a trainer trend that instantly elevated the look. Forgoing the predictable white trainer–black legging combination—which, dare I say, is starting to feel a little dated—Dakota opted for a chic flash of colour instead, grounding her outfit with a pair of blue trainers.

Riffing on the colourful trainer movement that’s been gaining momentum over the past few seasons, her choice added welcome dimension without tipping into anything too loud or distracting.

Still vibrant and interesting—yet far easier to style than punchier yellow or red pairs—blue trainers are, in my opinion, the most versatile colour trend of them all. And if Dakota Johnson’s seal of approval isn’t enough to convince you, trust me when I say this is one trend worth trying.

Ever inspired by her off-duty looks, read on to discover and shop the chicest blue trainers on the market right now.

