Pamela Anderson Dressed as a Princess for Her First-Ever Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone talks about Met Gala queens such as Blake Lively, Rihanna, Zendaya, and others. But how about the celebrities who have never been to fashion's biggest night? Pamela Anderson just made her debut tonight, and her look was so good you'd think she was a seasoned Met Gala professional.

Anderson wore an ethereal Oscar de la Renta gown with a feather headpiece by Noel Stewart. How chic does she look? It immediately reminded me of a fairytale princess. She complemented the dress with a sparkling Pandora necklace. As for her glam, you can thank Pat McGrath for her impeccable makeup and Orlando Pita for her hair. Scroll down to see all the images.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)