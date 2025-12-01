Live From the Fashion Awards 2025—Your Minute-by-Minute Guide to the UK's Most Fashionable Night of the Year

Welcome to your one-stop destination for everything Fashion Awards 2025. Kicking off this evening, the event celebrates the very best in fashion talent, both homegrown and international. Hosted by Colman Domingo at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall, with performances from Raye and Tems scheduled throughout the night, the evening is already shaping up to be a standout on the fashion calendar.
While some awards have already been revealed—Anok Yai will take home Model of the Year and Little Simz has been named Cultural Innovator—there are still plenty of exciting announcements to come.
We’ll be bringing you minute-by-minute updates as the evening unfolds, from the first arrivals on the red carpet to the major award reveals happening throughout the night. Stay with us as we bring you everything you need to know about the Fashion Awards 2025.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. She reports daily on the latest fashion trends and collaborations, as well as celebrity style and must-know moments, such as Award Shows, Fashion Week, and red-carpet events.
The rain and wind is yet to abate, but Alexa Chung has come prepared, wearing a Chloé funnel neck jacket dress from the brand's spring/summer 2026 collection.
2026 and 2027 brides, take note! The Fashion Awards are proving to be a goldmine for bridal styling inspiration—just look at Ceval Omar, Gizem Celik, and Zara Martin, all looking like they could be walking down the aisle tonight.
Lila Moss has arrived in a 16Arlington dress that manages to capture so many of the season's favourite trends. The feathers! The knee-length cut! The sleek grey shade! All of the most important trends in one stunning look.
The celebrities are really pouring in now. So far, I'm struck by Raye's sweeping silver gown, Jean Campbell's sleek LBD and Ellie Goulding's red carpet pregnancy announcement!
As the celebrities start to pour in, the Who What Wear team is already debating which red carpet looks we’re most excited to see. With a guest list that reads like a who’s who of the industry’s chicest—and coolest—it’s almost impossible to choose.
Celebrities are beginning to trickle in. Laura Weir, CEO of the British Fashion Council, has arrived with BFC Chair David Pemsel—and host Colman Domingo has now joined them on the carpet.
Before we touch on the celebrity looks, here’s what we know so far. Alongside Anok Yai’s win for Model of the Year and Little Simz’s Cultural Innovator honour, Sam Wolfe will receive the Pandora Style Moment of the Year award.
Several Special Recognition accolades will also be presented this evening, celebrating Brunello Cucinelli, Delphine Arnault, Dover Street Market, 15 Years of BFC Fashion Trust and Fashion East. While Kate Hawley has been named Costume Designer of the Year.
Perhaps the most significant award to be announced this evening is Designer of the Year. This year’s nominees include Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Dior, Martine Rose, Willy Chavarria, Rick Owens, Miuccia Prada for Miu Miu, and Glenn Martens for Diesel and Maison Margiela.