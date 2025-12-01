Live From the Fashion Awards 2025—Your Minute-by-Minute Guide to the UK's Most Fashionable Night of the Year

Welcome to your one-stop destination for everything Fashion Awards 2025. Kicking off this evening, the event celebrates the very best in fashion talent, both homegrown and international. Hosted by Colman Domingo at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall, with performances from Raye and Tems scheduled throughout the night, the evening is already shaping up to be a standout on the fashion calendar.

While some awards have already been revealed—Anok Yai will take home Model of the Year and Little Simz has been named Cultural Innovator—there are still plenty of exciting announcements to come.

We’ll be bringing you minute-by-minute updates as the evening unfolds, from the first arrivals on the red carpet to the major award reveals happening throughout the night. Stay with us as we bring you everything you need to know about the Fashion Awards 2025.