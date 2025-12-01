Alexa! Lila!—The Most Jaw-Dropping Looks from the Fashion Awards Red Carpet

Scroll on to see the standout looks and red-carpet triumphs from The Fashion Awards 2025.

Raye
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The UK’s biggest night in fashion has arrived again and the industry’s brightest stars have begun to descend on London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall for the Fashion Awards 2025. Each December, this much-anticipated event gathers global talent—designers, models, editors, actors and creators—to celebrate those who have made significant contributions to the fashion industry over the past 12 months.

Now, reporting from my home in London, I might be biased, but I've always found there’s something particularly special about the Fashion Awards. Year after year, the red carpet becomes a testament to the UK’s influence on the global fashion landscape, while celebrating boundary-pushers from across the world.

With our editors reporting live from the red carpet (and sharing every must-see moment on Instagram and TikTok), we’re spotlighting the celebrities who truly raised the bar tonight. Scroll on to see the standout looks and red-carpet triumphs from The Fashion Awards 2025.

The Best Dressed Celebrities at the Fashion Awards 2025:

Lily Allen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Lily Allen

Alexa Chung

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Alexa Chung

Amelia Dimoldenberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Amelia Dimoldenberg

Gabbriette

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Gabbriette

Lila Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Lila Moss
Wear: 16 Arlington

Leomie Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Leomie Anderson

Georgia May Jagger

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Georgia May Jagger

Maya Jama

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Maya Jama

Jodie Comer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Jodie Comer

Mia Regan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Mia Regan

Munroe Bergdorf

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Munroe Bergdorf

Marisa Abela

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Marisa Abela

Ellie Goulding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Ellie Goulding

Raye

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Raye

Jean Campbell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Jean Campbell

Ncuti Gatwa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Ncuti Gatwa

Ikram Abdi Omar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Ikram Abdi Omar

Tanya Burr

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Tanya Burr

Nikita Shah

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Nikita Shah

Colman Domingo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Colman Domingo
Wear: Burberry

Fashion Awards Red 2025 Red carpet arrivals: Laura Weir

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Laura Weir and David Pemsel

