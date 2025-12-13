As a beauty editor who almost exclusively wears minimalist manicures (call me boring, I don't care), you'll usually find me wearing either a sheer pink nail polish or a milky manicure. Despite reporting on nail trends as part of my job, it's rare that you'll see me with some variation of the two. However, I'm putting both of those to the side in favour of a new milky nail shade doing the rounds on my feeds this month. Enter, peach milk nails.
What Are Peach Milk Nails?
Much like the sheer white milky manicures that came before, peach milk nails see a mouthwatering peachy twist. It's the same sheer finish as strawberry milk nails and almond milk nails, but with creamy peach undertones that brighten the nails and look so chic. They're still understated, but a nice change from the classic sheer pinks that have been dominating in recent months.
I first saw the look on Harriet Westmorland's IG profile, where she has created her own brand, Westmoreland Cosmetics, with Glass Gels and Glass Polishes that all have sheer, milky finishes. Shade 3 in the Vanilla Gloss collection is what she uses to create a milky-peach finish, and personally, I cannot wait to try it out myself.
If you're ready to try peach milk nails too, scroll ahead for all the inspo to take to your next salon appointment, as well as the best sheer peach nail polishes to get the look at home.
Peach Milk Nails Ideas
I love how the natural nail still peeks through this milky, peachy sheer nail colour.
I love how the peachy hie instantly brightens the nail beds.
