There’s no one I turn to for outfit inspiration more than Sienna Miller. So when she stepped out earlier this week, right as I found myself in need of some fresh party-season ideas, wearing the very dress trend that’s been creeping onto my radar, it felt serendipitous. Arriving at a London event last night, the actor chose a long-line, high-neck dress crafted in the season’s favourite print: leopard.
Sourced from New Arrival's chic line-up, her animal-print ensemble did all the heavy lifting for her. With such a statement foundation, she needed little more than understated makeup and minimal accessories to create a striking look.
For those looking to step away from classic black dresses—or searching for something sleeker than the usual sequins—this emerging dress trend offers the perfect alternative. It’s glamorous enough to meet festive-season demands, yet timeless enough to wear well beyond winter.
Ever inspired by Sienna’s chic approach, I’ve curated an edit of the best leopard-print dresses to invest in now. Read on to discover my top picks.
Shop Leopard Print Dresses:
New Arrivals
Catroux Dress in Rue Des Plaisirs
Shop the specific leopard print dress Sienna loves.
H&M
Satin Strappy Dress
The sheeny satin finish gives this floor-length dress a particularly glamorous edge.
Rixo
Sandrine
Rixo's Sandrine Dress is one of the label's best sellers.
Marks & Spencer
Jersey Animal Print Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
This is is such a great high street alternative to Sienna's long-line leopard print dress.
Sézane
Blake Dress
Style these with tall heels or pair them with a knee-high boot.
Rat & Boa
Valentina Dress
Rat & Boa's party dresses are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.