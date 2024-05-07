The Met Gala After-Party Looks You Didn't See

By Erin Fitzpatrick
published

kendall jenner attends the 2024 Met Gala after-party wearing a white sculpted bodice and flowy skirt

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The 2024 Met Gala red carpet was nothing short of spectacular. Zendaya wore not one but two show-stopping looks. Pamela Anderson made her Met Gala debut in an ethereal, princess-worthy gown. Emily Ratajkowski dug through the archives and wore a vintage 2001 naked dress. If you thought the fun stopped there, you were wrong. The night is still young! The Met Gala after-parties are always a fantastic opportunity for celebrities to let their hair down (literally and figuratively).

Attending the Met Gala after-parties, Sabrina Carpenter chose a fun floral mini dress by Oscar de la Renta, while Kendall Jenner went with a sculptural number from Givenchy's S/S 97 collection designed by Alexander McQueen. Scroll down to see the very best after-party looks of the night.

emily ratajkowski wearing a sheer dress from givenchy at the 2024 met gala after-party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Emily Ratajkowski

WEAR: Givenchy S/S 98 by Alexander McQueen dress sourced from Tab Vintage

STYLED BY: Emma Jade Morrison

Janelle Monae wearing a googly-eyed dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Janelle Monae

WEAR: Area outfit

STYLED BY: Alexandra Mandelkorn

Kendall Jenner attends the Met Gala after-party in a white sculptural bodice and flowy skirt

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Kendall Jenner

WEAR: Givenchy S/S 97 by Alexander McQueen dress

STYLED BY: Dani Michelle

irina shayk at the 2024 met gala after-party wearing an ice blue mini dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Irina Shayk

WEAR: Swarovski jewellery

jennie wears a black halter dress with grommets by alaia at the met gala after party 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jennie

WEAR: Alaïa dress, shoes, and bag

dua lipa wearing a crystal bra top and black pants at the met gala after-party 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Dua Lipa

STYLED BY: Jahleel Weaver

Coco Rocha wears a hot pink gown at the met gala after-parties

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Coco Rocha

WEAR: Christian Siriano dress

cardi b poses in a red dress at the 2024 met gala after-party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Cardi B

STYLED BY: Kollin Carter

met gala after party 2024 barry keoghan wears a white tracksuit with sneakers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Barry Keoghan

STYLED BY: Ilaria Urbinati

usher wears a burgundy velvet suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Usher

