The Met Gala After-Party Looks You Didn't See
The 2024 Met Gala red carpet was nothing short of spectacular. Zendaya wore not one but two show-stopping looks. Pamela Anderson made her Met Gala debut in an ethereal, princess-worthy gown. Emily Ratajkowski dug through the archives and wore a vintage 2001 naked dress. If you thought the fun stopped there, you were wrong. The night is still young! The Met Gala after-parties are always a fantastic opportunity for celebrities to let their hair down (literally and figuratively).
Attending the Met Gala after-parties, Sabrina Carpenter chose a fun floral mini dress by Oscar de la Renta, while Kendall Jenner went with a sculptural number from Givenchy's S/S 97 collection designed by Alexander McQueen. Scroll down to see the very best after-party looks of the night.
WHO: Emily Ratajkowski
WEAR: Givenchy S/S 98 by Alexander McQueen dress sourced from Tab Vintage
STYLED BY: Emma Jade Morrison
WHO: Janelle Monae
WEAR: Area outfit
STYLED BY: Alexandra Mandelkorn
WHO: Kendall Jenner
WEAR: Givenchy S/S 97 by Alexander McQueen dress
STYLED BY: Dani Michelle
WHO: Irina Shayk
WEAR: Swarovski jewellery
WHO: Jennie
WEAR: Alaïa dress, shoes, and bag
WHO: Dua Lipa
STYLED BY: Jahleel Weaver
WHO: Coco Rocha
WEAR: Christian Siriano dress
WHO: Cardi B
STYLED BY: Kollin Carter
WHO: Barry Keoghan
STYLED BY: Ilaria Urbinati
WHO: Usher
