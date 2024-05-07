Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore the Most Naked Dress in Met Gala History

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2024 Met Gala took place last night , and we're revelling in all the fantastic red carpet looks. Rest assured, Who What Wear ensured we covered fashion's biggest night from every angle. For starters, we had editors stationed at The Carlyle and The Mark hotels capturing content for our Instagram and TikTok accounts. We also have a slew of editors writing stories for our site, including yours truly. First up on my slate: Emily Ratajkowski.

EmRata attended the 2024 Met Gala wearing a special archival dress from Atelier Versace F/W 01, sourced from Tab Vintage. It's a mesh tulle gown with intricate glass bugle beads, sequins, AB Swarovski crystals, and custom acrylic floral-shaped beads. Tab Vintage estimates the dress took over 1500 hours to complete by hand and has approximately eight pounds of beading, stones, and crystals. Scroll down to see EmRata on the red carpet as well as the original runway image.

Emily Ratajkowski's 2024 Met Gala Look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Original Runway Look: