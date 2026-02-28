Carolyn Bessette-Coded—Kendall’s Latest Look Is Pulled Straight From the ’90s Style Icon’s Playbook

Looks like someone’s been watching Love Story. Stepping out in Milan this week, Kendall Jenner styled an outfit that felt as though it had been lifted straight from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s personal archive.
At the heart of the look was a sleek pencil skirt, cropped just below the knee, picking up on a silhouette Carolyn returned to time and again throughout the ’90s. No fuss, no over-styling, the clean lines and inherent elegance mean this is resurfacing as one of the season’s most compelling propositions.
On her feet, Kendall sidestepped the expected knee-high boots or slingbacks and instead opted for elegant high-vamp pumps. Entirely keeping with Carolyn’s understated formula, these shoes cover more of the foot, offering a refined finish, whilst the block heels ensure a steady step.
Keeping the impact high and the effort seemingly low, Kendall layered a simple black knit over her ensemble, slung a glossy leather shoulder bag under her arm and finished with slim '90s-style sunglasses.
Enduringly chic, the knee-length skirt and high-vamp pump pairing looks elegant every time. Scroll on to shop the knee-length skirts and high-vamp heels I recommend investing in now.
Shop Pencil Skirts and High-Vamp Shoes:
H&M
Double-Waistband Pencil Skirt
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Reformation
Inez Pump
These also come in three other shades.
COS
Cotton Pencil Skirt
Style with high-vamp pumps or pair with knee-high boots.
COS
Square-Toe Leather Heeled Shoes
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Calvin Klein Collection
Luna Wool Pencil Skirt in Grey - Calvin Klein Collection
Wear this with the matching jacket or style with a simple black knit.
Aeyde
Delia Leather Pumps
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
The Frankie Shop
Alrose Pencil Woven Midi Skirt
This dark grey shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Miista
Bibi Courts
The high-vamp pumps trend is set to soar this spring.
Massimo Dutti
Straight Midi Skirt With Sheer Detail
The slightly sheer finish gives this such an elevated edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.