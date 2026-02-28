Carolyn Bessette-Coded—Kendall’s Latest Look Is Pulled Straight From the ’90s Style Icon’s Playbook

The Skirt! The shoes! The sunglasses! Kendall's latest look is so Carolyn Besset-coded.

Kendall Jenner wears a grey pencil skirt with high-vamp heels and a black turtleneck.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Looks like someone’s been watching Love Story. Stepping out in Milan this week, Kendall Jenner styled an outfit that felt as though it had been lifted straight from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s personal archive.

At the heart of the look was a sleek pencil skirt, cropped just below the knee, picking up on a silhouette Carolyn returned to time and again throughout the ’90s. No fuss, no over-styling, the clean lines and inherent elegance mean this is resurfacing as one of the season’s most compelling propositions.

Kendall Jenner wears a grey pencil skirt with high-vamp heels and a black turtleneck.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On her feet, Kendall sidestepped the expected knee-high boots or slingbacks and instead opted for elegant high-vamp pumps. Entirely keeping with Carolyn’s understated formula, these shoes cover more of the foot, offering a refined finish, whilst the block heels ensure a steady step.

Keeping the impact high and the effort seemingly low, Kendall layered a simple black knit over her ensemble, slung a glossy leather shoulder bag under her arm and finished with slim '90s-style sunglasses.

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy wears a knee-length skirt and high-vamp pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Enduringly chic, the knee-length skirt and high-vamp pump pairing looks elegant every time. Scroll on to shop the knee-length skirts and high-vamp heels I recommend investing in now.

Shop Pencil Skirts and High-Vamp Shoes:

