From VB to Olivia Dean, These Were the Best-Dressed Celebrities of 2025

Every year brings a fresh wave of fashion inspiration and celebrity style is no exception. From award ceremonies and red-carpets to press tours and on-stage performances, celebrities continually shape the fashion conversation. And alongside their everyday street style and front-row fashion looks, these moments have delivered a year full of unforgettable looks. So, as we approach the end of another year, we’re looking back at some of our favourite celebrity outfits to gather styling inspiration to carry into the new year.
We all have our own personal style icons and individual reasons for gravitating towards them, so who we consider best dressed may not necessarily align with your own list. That said, there are always certain celebrities who consistently make fashion headlines—whether through bold, inventive red-carpet moments or more relatable off-duty looks. Both are equally worthy of recognition. Here at Who What Wear UK, we value authentic style and the ability to make even the simplest ensembles feel effortlessly chic (even jeans and a tee).
So, with that in mind, scroll on to see our list of 2025's best-dressed celebrities, in no particular order, of course. And then vote for your best-dressed, too!
The Best-Dressed Celebrities of 2025:
1. Victoria Beckham
Style Notes: Victoria Beckham is known for her polished, modern elegance. Her style is simple with a quiet confidence that enables her to prove that when minimalism is done well, it can make just as big an impact as any maximalist trend. She has proven that consistency is key when it comes to dressing and this year has been a real triumph for her.
Shop the Key Pieces:
Massimo Dutti
Pinstripe Wool Blazer
Wear with the suit trousers or mix it up with jeans.
Massimo Dutti
Wool Pinstripe Trousers
Grey trousers are so versatile and go with so many other pieces.
Saint Laurent
SL 832
Oversized sunnies are one of VB's staples.
2. Greta Lee
Style Notes: Actor Greta Lee embodies an elegant yet eccentric style, with looks that are consistently unpredictable but incredibly chic. And that's why we love her. A close friend of Jonathan Anderson and styled by Danielle Goldberg, she brings a fresh perspective to fashion—one that has seen her quietly and steadily rise through the industry’s ranks over the years.
Shop the Key Pieces:
Calvin Klein Collection
Alba Maxi Dress
I love everything about Greta's dress.
AEYDE
Sofie Leather Ankle Boots
Aeyde makes such sleek shoes.
CELINE
Cat Eye S193 Sunglasses in Acetate
A pair of cat-eye sunglasses will never go out of style.
3. Jennifer Lawrence
Style Notes: The Oscar-winning actress favours a quietly confident approach to dressing, with a wardrobe that leans toward refined simplicity, with thoughtful silhouettes and an emphasis on craftspersonship rather than trends, which explains her affinity for understated luxury labels like The Row and Khaite. Sure, she was on our 2024 best-dressed list too, but you have to give credit where credit is due!
Shop the Key Pieces:
BURBERRY
Chelsea Long Organic Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat
Is there anything as iconic as a Burberry trench coat?
COS
Tailored Pima Cotton Shirt
A key wardrobe staple.
& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Trousers
Dress up with a cami top or keep it casual with an oversized tee.
4. Zoë Kravitz
Style Notes: Zoë really has perfected that laid-back cool-girl aesthetic. She seems to always have a less-is-more approach to fashion, but that doesn’t take away from the maximum impact it has. 2025 has been especially standout for her.
Shop the Key Pieces:
ZARA
Asymmetric Lace Dress
Lace trims are such a big trend right now.
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Royal Embellished Leather Mules
So chic.
Missoma
Molten Wave Cuff Bracelet
Size up slightly and wear as an arm cuff like Zoë.
5. Olivia Dean
Style Notes: One of the industry’s most exciting musicians right now, and with a wardrobe that is just thrilling. Who What Wear UK cover star Olivia Dean possesses more of an eclectic style than most others on this list and is not afraid to bring in bright colours, bold textures and eccentric silhouettes, whilst still simultaneously perfecting the art of minimalist dressing, too. How?! Olivia is often found supporting and wearing emerging British designers, too, and is definitely one to watch for the year ahead.
Shop the Key Pieces:
Rotate
Embellished Strapless Gown
This is so elegant.
MANGO
Pointed Kitten-Heel Shoes
A pointed slingback heel is a fail-safe option.
CULT GAIA
Solene Mini Crystal-Embellished Metallic Leather Tote
Cult Gaia is known for its statement accessories.
6. Ayo Edebiri
Style Notes: Ayo Edebiri has a more playful approach when it comes to dressing—she isn’t afraid to experiment and her wardrobe feels refreshingly modern and authentic. She has mastered the art of wearing timeless, classic pieces with statement twists to give an effortlessly cool finish to her looks, whether it’s off-duty in oversized T-shirts, baggy shorts and court heels, or on the red carpet with bright and bold