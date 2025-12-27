From VB to Olivia Dean, These Were the Best-Dressed Celebrities of 2025

As the year draws to a close, we've rounded up our eight best-dressed celebrities of 2025.

Best dressed celebrities 2025
Every year brings a fresh wave of fashion inspiration and celebrity style is no exception. From award ceremonies and red-carpets to press tours and on-stage performances, celebrities continually shape the fashion conversation. And alongside their everyday street style and front-row fashion looks, these moments have delivered a year full of unforgettable looks. So, as we approach the end of another year, we’re looking back at some of our favourite celebrity outfits to gather styling inspiration to carry into the new year.

We all have our own personal style icons and individual reasons for gravitating towards them, so who we consider best dressed may not necessarily align with your own list. That said, there are always certain celebrities who consistently make fashion headlines—whether through bold, inventive red-carpet moments or more relatable off-duty looks. Both are equally worthy of recognition. Here at Who What Wear UK, we value authentic style and the ability to make even the simplest ensembles feel effortlessly chic (even jeans and a tee).

So, with that in mind, scroll on to see our list of 2025's best-dressed celebrities, in no particular order, of course. And then vote for your best-dressed, too!

The Best-Dressed Celebrities of 2025:

1. Victoria Beckham

Best dressed celebrities 2025: VICTORIA BECKHAM

Style Notes: Victoria Beckham is known for her polished, modern elegance. Her style is simple with a quiet confidence that enables her to prove that when minimalism is done well, it can make just as big an impact as any maximalist trend. She has proven that consistency is key when it comes to dressing and this year has been a real triumph for her.

2. Greta Lee

Best dressed celebrities 2025: GRETA LEE

Style Notes: Actor Greta Lee embodies an elegant yet eccentric style, with looks that are consistently unpredictable but incredibly chic. And that's why we love her. A close friend of Jonathan Anderson and styled by Danielle Goldberg, she brings a fresh perspective to fashion—one that has seen her quietly and steadily rise through the industry’s ranks over the years.

3. Jennifer Lawrence

Best dressed celebrities 2025: JENNIFER LAWRENCE

Style Notes: The Oscar-winning actress favours a quietly confident approach to dressing, with a wardrobe that leans toward refined simplicity, with thoughtful silhouettes and an emphasis on craftspersonship rather than trends, which explains her affinity for understated luxury labels like The Row and Khaite. Sure, she was on our 2024 best-dressed list too, but you have to give credit where credit is due!

4. Zoë Kravitz

Best dressed celebrities 2025: ZOE KRAVITZ

Style Notes: Zoë really has perfected that laid-back cool-girl aesthetic. She seems to always have a less-is-more approach to fashion, but that doesn’t take away from the maximum impact it has. 2025 has been especially standout for her.

5. Olivia Dean

Best dressed celebrities 2025: OLIVIA DEAN

Style Notes: One of the industry’s most exciting musicians right now, and with a wardrobe that is just thrilling. Who What Wear UK cover star Olivia Dean possesses more of an eclectic style than most others on this list and is not afraid to bring in bright colours, bold textures and eccentric silhouettes, whilst still simultaneously perfecting the art of minimalist dressing, too. How?! Olivia is often found supporting and wearing emerging British designers, too, and is definitely one to watch for the year ahead.

6. Ayo Edebiri

Best dressed celebrities 2025: AYO EDEBIRI

Style Notes: Ayo Edebiri has a more playful approach when it comes to dressing—she isn’t afraid to experiment and her wardrobe feels refreshingly modern and authentic. She has mastered the art of wearing timeless, classic pieces with statement twists to give an effortlessly cool finish to her looks, whether it’s off-duty in oversized T-shirts, baggy shorts and court heels, or on the red carpet with bright and bold