The Most Jaw-Dropping Looks Straight From the BAFTAs Red Carpet

From Gracie Abrams to Kerry Washington, these are the best dressed celebrities of the 2026 BAFTA award show!

Images of three celebrities from the BAFTA award red carpet in February 2026.
Calling all film fanatics and television lovers, today is the biggest day in British entertainment—the 2026 BAFTA awards have arrived! Hosted once again at the iconic Royal Festival Hall, this year’s star-studded lineup promises a mix of head-turning fashion and pop culture moments we’ll be talking about for the rest of the year. With the red carpet rolled out and a cuppa at the ready, we’re ready to capture every look from one of fashion’s most glamorous nights right here at Who What Wear UK.

With powerhouse nominees like Teyana Taylor, Emma Stone, Jessie Buckley and Odessa A’zion competing in the best and supporting actress categories, the fashion forecast for the evening is fierce. Expect old-Hollywood glamour, sculptural silhouettes, luxe accessories and maybe even a sparkly thong or two for good measure. Knowing how to deliver on both the big screen and off, these are set to be some of the most anticipated looks yet.

Naturally, the gentlemen couldn’t let the ladies have all the fun. From WWW favourites like Paul Mescal and Michael B. Jordan, a night of impeccable tailoring and suave styling is set to be on the cards, and trust us, it’ll be just as double-tap worthy as it sounds. And, with no less than three nominations, Marty Supreme’s Timothee Chalemet will also be one to watch. After a year of bold red carpet statements, our expectations are high.

So, without much further ado, let’s dive into all the wonderful looks of the 2026 BAFTA awards. You won’t want to miss a thing!

The Best Dressed BAFTA Attendees of 2026

Alicia Vikander attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Alicia Vikander.
What: Saint Laurent.

Gracie Abrams attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Gracie Abrams.
What: Chanel.

Jenna Coleman attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Jenna Coleman.
What: Armani Privé.

Teyana Taylor attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Teyana Taylor.
What: Burberry.

Maya Rudolph attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Maya Rudolph.
What: Chanel.

Kathryn Hahn attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England

Who: Kathryn Hahn.

Little Simz attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Little Simz.
What: Dior.

Carey Mulligan attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Carey Mulligan.
What: Prada.

Gillian Anderson attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Gillian Anderson.

Jessie Buckley attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Jessie Buckley.
What: Chanel.

Hannah Waddingham attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Hannah Waddingham.

Emma Stone attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Emma Stone.
What: Louis Vuitton.

Milly Alcock attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Milly Alcock.

Kate Hudson attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Kate Hudson.
What: Prada and Chaumet.

Olivia Cooke attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Olivia Cooke.

Mia Mckenna-Bruce attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Mia Mckenna-Bruce.
What: Miu Miu.

Minnie Driver attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Minnie Driver.

Erin Doherty attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Erin Doherty.
What: Louis Vuitton.

Aimee Lou Wood attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Aimee Lou Wood.

Rose Byrne attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Rose Byrne.
What: Miu Miu and Boucheron.

Sadie Sink attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Sadie Sink.
What: Prada and Bulgari.

Ellie Bamber attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Ellie Bamber.

Jessie Ware attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Jessie Ware.
What: Bulgari.

Cat Burns attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Cat Burns.

Chase Infiniti attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Chase Infiniti.
What: Louis Vuitton.

Odessa A&#039;zion attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Odessa A'zion.
What: Dior and Swarovski.

Renate Reinsve attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Renate Reinsve.
What: Louis Vuitton and Boucheron.

Kerry Washington attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Kerry Washington.
What: Prada.

Hannah Van der Westhuyzen attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Who: Hannah Van der Westhuyzen.

