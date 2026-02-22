The Most Jaw-Dropping Looks Straight From the BAFTAs Red Carpet

Calling all film fanatics and television lovers, today is the biggest day in British entertainment—the 2026 BAFTA awards have arrived! Hosted once again at the iconic Royal Festival Hall, this year’s star-studded lineup promises a mix of head-turning fashion and pop culture moments we’ll be talking about for the rest of the year. With the red carpet rolled out and a cuppa at the ready, we’re ready to capture every look from one of fashion’s most glamorous nights right here at Who What Wear UK.
Naturally, the gentlemen couldn’t let the ladies have all the fun. From WWW favourites like Paul Mescal and Michael B. Jordan, a night of impeccable tailoring and suave styling is set to be on the cards, and trust us, it’ll be just as double-tap worthy as it sounds. And, with no less than three nominations, Marty Supreme’sTimothee Chalemet will also be one to watch. After a year of bold red carpet statements, our expectations are high.
So, without much further ado, let’s dive into all the wonderful looks of the 2026 BAFTA awards. You won’t want to miss a thing!
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.