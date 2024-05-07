Zendaya Secretly Changed Into a Second Met Gala Look—and the Dress Has a Fascinating Backstory

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya has arrived. Hot off the heels of her sensational Challengers press tour, Zendaya is now bringing her fashion prowess to the Met Gala. Anything she wears gets attention, but as one of the evening's co-chairs, she has an even brighter spotlight on her tonight. Luckily, she and her stylist, Law Roach, delivered in spades. She wore not one but two looks.

Attending the 2024 Met Gala, Zendaya changed into a dramatic off-the-shoulder black gown from Givenchy's S/S 96 couture collection designed by John Galliano. Zendaya and Law Roach sourced the historic gown from the Los Angeles vintage boutique Lily et Cie, owned by Rita Watnick. The gown is noteworthy because it comes from John Galliano's first-ever couture collection. He was the immediate successor to Hubert de Givenchy but only stayed for a short time before being replaced by Alexander McQueen and then moving on to Dior. Scroll down to see all the photos.

