Wait, Is the Forgotten Skirt Trend Everyone Used to Wear With T-Shirts Making a Comeback?

The trend cycle is ever-spinning, and this time, the spotlight is on one that I haven’t worn since the 2010s. When I was a fashion-obsessed tween circa 2014 to 2016, my friends and I constantly wore button-front denim skirts with T-shirts. And now, Alexa Chung, a fashion icon I look to for inspiration and watch for trend predictions, was just photographed on the NYC streets from the set of a GAP shoot, likely for her next collection with the brand. And guess what she was wearing for one of the looks? My old outfit obsession: a button-front denim skirt paired with a graphic T-shirt, which she wore with sleek leather knee-high boots to add a modern touch to the throwback outfit combination.
Alexa Chung Now
Don’t be fooled, though—Chung has been championing button-front skirts since the mid-2010s. (While mini lengths are what she often wore in the past, this time she's cosigning a knee-length style.) Her style sensibilities may have evolved, but some things never change. It’s refreshing, for me, to see old things made new. If that’s the case for you, keep scrolling to shop the button-front denim skirts of your 2010s dreams and the T-shirts to wear with them.
Alexa Chung in 2016
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.