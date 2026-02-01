Not Butter Yellow—This Spring Colour Trend Will Be Everywhere In 2026

I have a bad habit of defaulting to black and white whenever I’m short on styling time in the morning—which, unfortunately, is most days. Throughout winter, I can usually get away with this predictable palette; the moody pairing feels right at home against darker skies and heavier layers. But now that spring is finally finding its feet, I’m craving something fresher.
This week, Victoria Beckham delivered exactly the styling inspiration I’ve been waiting for, stepping out in a colour combination I’ll be recreating at the very next opportunity. Anchoring her look with an oversized suit in the prettiest shade of pale blue, she championed what’s fast becoming one of the season’s most important hues. Soft yet striking, this delicate blue has already made waves on the Spring/Summer 2026 runways at Victoria Beckham, Simone Rocha and Tibi, where it brought a youthful, optimistic energy to tailored silhouettes and fluid separates alike.
Rather than keeping things overly light, Beckham grounded the look with a rich burgundy bag—adding instant depth and dimension. Light enough for brighter days, yet anchored by a darker note that still works when the temperature dips—a wearable palette that transcends seasons and feels far more elevated than a head-to-toe pastel moment.
A chic evolution from last year’s butter yellow obsession, blue and burgundy feels poised to take over in 2026—and I, for one, am fully on board.
Read on to discover and shop the blue-and-burgundy colour trend below.
Shop the Blue and Burgundy Colour Trend:
Marks & Spencer
Slingback Kitten Heels
These also come in a rich shade of brown.
DeMellier
The Midi Miami | Burgundy Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier's bags are a fashion person's favourites.
Rixo
Noraya Silk-Satin Devoré Midi Dress in Bouquet Devoré Brown
I'm banking this ahead of wedding season.
H&M
Drawstring Bag
This pretty colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
& Other Stories
Bow-Collar Blouse
This elegant blouse also comes in white.
& Other Stories
Sleeveless Satin Midi Dress
This also comes in four other shades.
H&M
Wrap Cardigan
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.