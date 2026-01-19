Above all else, I’m a jeans person. While I love sharp tailoring and playful skirts on others, my own daily uniform will always prioritise denim. I take the subject seriously, borderline devotionally, so I’m constantly tracking emerging jeans trends and bookmarking styling inspiration. And when it comes to denim muses, Jennifer Aniston reigns supreme.
Whether it was 1996 or 2026, the actor has always made a compelling case for the humble pair of jeans. Her ’90s off-duty style in particular remains a one of my favourite sources of inspiration.
With a new year ahead and a renewed desire to invest in the hardest-working corner of my wardrobe, I’ve been delving into the archives to revisit the ’90s Jennifer Aniston jeans trends that still hold up today. From relaxed silhouettes to flattering cuts, these are the denim styles that feel just as chic now as they did three decades ago.
Scroll on to discover the Jennifer Aniston–approved jeans trends I’ll still be wearing in 2026.
1. Stove Pipe Jeans
Style Notes: Stove pipe jeans are enjoying a resurgence in 2026, and if the ’90s taught us anything, it’s that this is one of the chicest silhouettes you can wear. Jennifer’s original formula, sleek sleeveless tops paired with heeled boots, still feels entirely relevant today. For now, layer yours with a chunky knit while winter lingers; come summer, follow Aniston’s lead and swap in a pared-back sleeveless top for a polished finish.
2. Bootcut Jeans
Style Notes: Set for a full-scale revival this year, bootcut jeans are finally breaking back into the mainstream. A long-time advocate of the silhouette, Jennifer proved in the late ’90s that bootcuts never deserved to fall out of favour. Styled with a heeled boot, they subtly elongate the leg while balancing bulkier winter layers. There’s a hint of retro appeal, but they feel more elevated than your average straight-leg—making them a strong contender for one of 2026’s biggest denim trends.
3. Cuffed Relaxed Jeans
Style Notes: Cuffed jeans may have surged in popularity only a few seasons ago, but Jennifer Aniston was wearing them long before they were cool (again). The turned-up hem lends a nonchalant edge, while the cropped length brings a lightness that full-length jeans often lack. Easy, relaxed and always cool, this is the kind of styling trick that proves why her ’90s denim wardrobe still resonates today.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.