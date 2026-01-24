5 Celebrity-Loved '90s Denim Trends Any Stylish Person Would Still Wear Today

From Drew Barrymore's oversized jacket to Kate Moss' indigo jeans, these are the throwback '90s denim trends the most stylish women are wearing in 2026.

90s celebrities
(Image credit: Getty Images)
There have been countless times over the years that my older sister (there are six years between us) has said, "I used to wear that in the '90s", when I've turned up to a family event. Be it the chokers that had me in a chokehold (pun intended) in 2016, or the cami tops I would wear in high school with clear bra straps on show. There are so many trends—good and bad—that have managed to stick around for decades. And while I'll always think of that silver sheer dress 19-year-old Kate Moss wore to a party in 1993 every time I hear the word 'slip dress', and I'll never not see Bermuda shorts as belonging to Julia Roberts (as seen in Pretty Woman in 1990), there's no '90s fashion category more iconic than denim.

Coming into full fruition, it was the '90s when oversized denim jackets were loved by the likes of Drew Barrymore, straight-leg jeans (in indigo or light blue) were worn by every cool girl, and when it comes to accessories, Naomi Campbell confirmed the denim bucket hat was the style du jour. And now, every one of these celebrity-backed '90s denim styles is just as key today as they were decades ago. And they're going to continue to be relevant in 2026—so consider this your reminder to replenish your denim collections with these new, '90s-inspired styles.

'90s Denim Trends to Wear in 2026:

1. Long Straight-Leg Jeans

Halle Berry 1999

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: I bet if I asked any of my fashion editor pals, they would all say they own at least one pair of straight-leg jeans. The easy-to-style silhouette has been key since the '90s—worn by the like of Halle Berry, Kate Moss and Julia Roberts—and no doubt we'll all keep wearing the effortless pair for decades to come.

Shop Straight-Leg Jeans:

2. Oversized Denim Jackets

Drew Barrymore 1993

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: While I always think of girl bands wearing fitted denim jackets in the '00s, back in the '90s, it was all about super slouchy oversized shapes. See how Drey Barrymore is wearing hers in 1993 in an indigo wash with a white T-shirt and black jeans? This is basically an easy way to still wear them this time round, too—and everyone including Loewe and Agolde to & Other Stories has versions to choose from.

Shop Oversized Denim Jackets:

3. Cut-Off Shorts

Jennifer Aniston 1998

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Okay, so it may be too soon to actually wear denim shorts (unless you're going on vacay) but it's never too early to plan ahead. Jennifer Aniston is the poster girl for cut-off, frayed hem styles that you could easily DIY yourself with an old pair of jeans. Want the easy option? There are so many styles out there—from micro all the way to jorts.

Shop Cut-Off Shorts:

4. Indigo Jeans

Kate Moss 1996

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: When it comes to denim in the '90s, there were two main teams: light wash or indigo. While light denim always appears each spring/summer, deep blue versions (as seen by Kate Moss with a Breton is 1996) work no matter the time of year.

Shop Indigo Jeans: