Sorry, Jeans—My Spring Uniform Involves This Unexpected Denim Staple Instead

If you find yourself engaging with the odd seasonal trend, you'll be all too aware that after a little while, certain once-fresh pieces can start to feel firmly anchored to a particular moment. Take the flannel shirt, for instance. While it undoubtedly brought a welcome lift to autumn wardrobes, its rapid saturation has left it feeling intrinsically tied to last season. As we edge closer to spring, the fashion set is turning its attention to a lighter, more timeless alternative: the classic denim shirt.
The ultimate throw-on layer, the denim shirt sits neatly between a crisp cotton button-down and a lightweight jacket, offering an in-between layer that brings the best of both. It’s relaxed, but not sloppy, whilst the fabrication's utilitarian roots lend it a cool edge.
Whilst I’ll always have a soft spot for a denim-on-denim moment, this spring staple styles well with tailored trousers, taking on a sharper, more considered silhouette. If you want the garment to see you through the warmer months entirely, then a lighter chambray version will serve you well, while this season’s thicker denim iterations offer a little extra warmth that makes them perfect for styling right now.
Unlike brand new trend-led pieces that come and go, denim shirts are a wardrobe constant. That enduring appeal means there’s no shortage of compelling options, from high-street heroes to designer standouts, not to mention the wealth of chic finds waiting to be uncovered second-hand.
Read on to discover my edit of the best denim shirts to invest in now.
Shop Denim Shirts:
H&M
Denim Shirt
This also comes in five other shades.
Sézane
Alba Shirt
Layer this over a white tee or style on its own.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic Shirt
This chic, throw-on shirt also comes in three other shades.
Mother Denim
The Honor Roll
I always come back to Mother for their chic range of denim.
With Nothing Underneath
The Oversized
The lighter chambray finish makes this perfect for styling across the warmer months.
Tommy Hilfiger
Relaxed Fit Flag Embroidery Denim Shirt
With a neater fit, this can sub in for a classic cotton shirt.
Citizens of Humanity
Carter Denim Button Down
This is cut to an oversized shape, for a slightly slouchy silhouette.
Ami Paris
Paneled Denim Shirt
This rich indigo shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Pre-Loved Levi's
Denim Shirt
There are so many chic denim shirts on Ebay at the moment.
