I Have a Strong Hunch These 15 New H&M Buys Will Sell Out by 2025

Stock moves fast at H&M. Just when you think you've got all the time in the world to mull over those great knee-high boots, a premium tailored coat or The Row-inspired handbag, it's gone.

Now, this isn't to say that I condone panic buying—I really don't. However, if you feel instantly attracted to an item, can already plot all of the ways you'll wear it on repeat, and it chimes with your personal style and the contents of your wardrobe, then I would say it's sensible not to dilly dally.

Recently, we've seen the Scandi high-street brand upping its game. H&M's bag offering, for example, has dramatically improved to include more elevated leather totes with hardware and detailing that feels more considered than in years before. We've seen a swing towards minimalist tailoring, and an increase in more luxurious knits and tonal separates that come together to assemble a chic, hard-working wardobe.

The latest drops are full of party-season pieces, but look beyond the sequins and you'll see some early signs of big hitters for 2025. I spent a not-insignificant amount of time in the new-in section to provide you with an edit of items that I don't think will stick around... Happy perusing!

Shop H&M's Best New Winter Buys:

H&M Strap-Detail Tote Bag £33 SHOP NOW Knowing just how popular H&M's tote bags have been lately, this one will not wait for you.

H&M Oversized Polo-Neck Jumper £28 SHOP NOW From the khaki colourway to the split hem and funnel neck, this has all the hallmarks of a great affordable jumper.

H&M Teddy Jacket £55 SHOP NOW So, so luxe.

H&M Draped Thong Body £20 SHOP NOW A flattering draped black top will always be a no-brainer.

H&M Mohair-Blend Turtleneck Jumper £65 SHOP NOW Animal prints are coming in strong for SS25 and this co-ord looks way beyond its price tag.

H&M Jacquard-Knit Mohair-Blend Skirt £55 SHOP NOW Even the skirt worn as a solo piece with black extras is *perfection*.

H&M Tote Bag £38 SHOP NOW Another great tote bag to make the decision even harder.

H&M Baggy Wide Low Jeans £28 SHOP NOW Baggy jeans in neutral hues have become a London-girl favourite.

H&M Pointed Leather Court Shoes £65 SHOP NOW These are my top pick!

H&M Bermuda Shorts £23 SHOP NOW Bermuda shorts started as a trend in the summer and have surprisingly stuck around for the colder months. I predict this suit will be a popular choice for 2025.

H&M Short Denim Shirt £16 SHOP NOW Super-clean indigo denim is bubbling up as as trend, so I wouldn't be surprised to see this shirt sell fast.

H&M Knot-Detail Front and Back Earrings £13 SHOP NOW Chunky gold earrings are coming in strong for next year and these look very premium.

H&M Baggy High Jeans £38 SHOP NOW This curved denim silhouette is selling fast at every brand. In such an elegant wash, I expect these to fly.

H&M Loose-Fit Cardigan £20 SHOP NOW It's the rich colour of this cardigan that really sets it apart.