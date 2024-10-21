I'm Convinced That These £65 H&M Boots Will Sell Out by This Weekend

It may be a bold statement, but I think H&M's autumn/winter collection is the best yet. A brand we consistently turn to when we want affordable pieces that could easily pass for high-end, it takes a lot for H&M to outdo itself, but this season, it really has.

We've seen chic jackets fly out of stock, consistently refreshed tabs to get our hands on the high street's answer to The Row's Margaux, and now we've been offered a seriously expensive-looking pair of knee-high boots that I predict will move just as quickly.

Woman wears grey blazer, grey mini skirt and black knee-high boots

(Image credit: H&M)

Almost every look in my Saved folder for winter—be it fashion people or celebrities—features a pair of great knee-high boots. Whether paired with a miniskirt, a midi dress or tailored trousers, a pair of knee-high boots is top of my wish list. I've honed in on the investment pair that is truly worth your while, but if you're looking for a style with impact, a premium look and a seriously inviting price tag, H&M has you covered.

Brown textured H&M boots

(Image credit: H&M)

What sets the really expensive-looking high-street pieces apart from the rest are the finer details. For example, H&M's knee-grazing boots feature a curved top, creating an undeniably elegant profile. The boots are finished with a square toe that brings a contemporary feel to every step, whilst the fluted heel is not only practical for walking but also adds a considered feel to the design. Currently, the boots come in a smooth black as well as a textured dark brown, both of which are set to be versatile additions to any winter wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to shop the £65 H&M knee-high boots I predict will sell out next, along with more knee-high boots.

SHOP THE H&M KNEE-HIGH BOOTS:

Knee-High Boots
H&M
Knee-High Boots in Dark Brown/Patterned

Knee-High Boots
H&M
Knee-High Boots in Black

Shop More Knee-High Boots:

Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots
& Other Stories
Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots in Brown

Brown suede always gets a yes from me.

Cowboy Leather Boots - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Cowboy Leather Boots

Bring a western edge with these heeled cowboy boots.

The Wide Shaft Boot Leopard
Toteme
The Wide Shaft Boot

Toteme does it again.

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

I've tried these on and can confirm they are seriously chic and comfortable.

Side-Zip Knee-High Riding Boots
Charles & Keith
Side-Zip Knee-High Riding Boots

Charles & Keith knows all about excellent, affordable footwear.

Matteo Knee High Biker Boot
Whistles
Matteo Knee High Biker Boot

For those who prefer a flat boot.

Womens Stuart Weitzman Brown Leather Naomi Knee-High Boots 50 | Harrods Uk
Stuart Weitzman
Leather Naomi Knee-High Boots 50

Take any look to new heights with this glossy pair.

Riding Knee High Boots
M&S Collection
Riding Knee High Boots

Simple and sleek.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

