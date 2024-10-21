I'm Convinced That These £65 H&M Boots Will Sell Out by This Weekend
It may be a bold statement, but I think H&M's autumn/winter collection is the best yet. A brand we consistently turn to when we want affordable pieces that could easily pass for high-end, it takes a lot for H&M to outdo itself, but this season, it really has.
We've seen chic jackets fly out of stock, consistently refreshed tabs to get our hands on the high street's answer to The Row's Margaux, and now we've been offered a seriously expensive-looking pair of knee-high boots that I predict will move just as quickly.
Almost every look in my Saved folder for winter—be it fashion people or celebrities—features a pair of great knee-high boots. Whether paired with a miniskirt, a midi dress or tailored trousers, a pair of knee-high boots is top of my wish list. I've honed in on the investment pair that is truly worth your while, but if you're looking for a style with impact, a premium look and a seriously inviting price tag, H&M has you covered.
What sets the really expensive-looking high-street pieces apart from the rest are the finer details. For example, H&M's knee-grazing boots feature a curved top, creating an undeniably elegant profile. The boots are finished with a square toe that brings a contemporary feel to every step, whilst the fluted heel is not only practical for walking but also adds a considered feel to the design. Currently, the boots come in a smooth black as well as a textured dark brown, both of which are set to be versatile additions to any winter wardrobe.
Keep scrolling to shop the £65 H&M knee-high boots I predict will sell out next, along with more knee-high boots.
SHOP THE H&M KNEE-HIGH BOOTS:
Shop More Knee-High Boots:
Brown suede always gets a yes from me.
Bring a western edge with these heeled cowboy boots.
Toteme does it again.
I've tried these on and can confirm they are seriously chic and comfortable.
Charles & Keith knows all about excellent, affordable footwear.
Take any look to new heights with this glossy pair.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
