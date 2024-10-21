I'm Convinced That These £65 H&M Boots Will Sell Out by This Weekend

It may be a bold statement, but I think H&M's autumn/winter collection is the best yet. A brand we consistently turn to when we want affordable pieces that could easily pass for high-end, it takes a lot for H&M to outdo itself, but this season, it really has.

We've seen chic jackets fly out of stock, consistently refreshed tabs to get our hands on the high street's answer to The Row's Margaux, and now we've been offered a seriously expensive-looking pair of knee-high boots that I predict will move just as quickly.

(Image credit: H&M)

Almost every look in my Saved folder for winter—be it fashion people or celebrities—features a pair of great knee-high boots. Whether paired with a miniskirt, a midi dress or tailored trousers, a pair of knee-high boots is top of my wish list. I've honed in on the investment pair that is truly worth your while, but if you're looking for a style with impact, a premium look and a seriously inviting price tag, H&M has you covered.

(Image credit: H&M)

What sets the really expensive-looking high-street pieces apart from the rest are the finer details. For example, H&M's knee-grazing boots feature a curved top, creating an undeniably elegant profile. The boots are finished with a square toe that brings a contemporary feel to every step, whilst the fluted heel is not only practical for walking but also adds a considered feel to the design. Currently, the boots come in a smooth black as well as a textured dark brown, both of which are set to be versatile additions to any winter wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to shop the £65 H&M knee-high boots I predict will sell out next, along with more knee-high boots.

SHOP THE H&M KNEE-HIGH BOOTS:

H&M Knee-High Boots in Dark Brown/Patterned £65 SHOP NOW

H&M Knee-High Boots in Black £65 SHOP NOW

Shop More Knee-High Boots:

& Other Stories Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots in Brown £295 SHOP NOW Brown suede always gets a yes from me.

MANGO Cowboy Leather Boots £110 SHOP NOW Bring a western edge with these heeled cowboy boots.

Toteme The Wide Shaft Boot £1410 SHOP NOW Toteme does it again.

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW I've tried these on and can confirm they are seriously chic and comfortable.

Charles & Keith Side-Zip Knee-High Riding Boots £110 SHOP NOW Charles & Keith knows all about excellent, affordable footwear.

Whistles Matteo Knee High Biker Boot £259 SHOP NOW For those who prefer a flat boot.

Stuart Weitzman Leather Naomi Knee-High Boots 50 £825 SHOP NOW Take any look to new heights with this glossy pair.