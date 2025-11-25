Winter is in full swing; there's no denying it now. We have a few more chilly months ahead of us, and so in the spirit of staying warm, chic and protected from the elements, I'm looking to Zara to kit me out. My capsule wardrobe game plan for winter is all about making smart decisions and only investing in pieces which will get ample wear and do the hard work for me. I'm talking practical puffers, wool knitwear, luxe leggings, sturdy boots, chic sweats, classic denim and sophisticated scarves —all items which, when worn in rotation, can be the building blocks of elevated, timeless but cosy looks to see me through the frosty weather.
And Zara always delivers. Treading the fine line between trend-forward and effortlessly classic, this high street hero is always bang on the money, meaning many shoppers with various budgets can supplement their wardrobes with ease. This season, they are also tapping into the colour trends I have been pre-emptively pinning on Pinterest. Think slate greys, khaki, deep chocolate tones, muted beige, soft taupe and classic black—a staple colour palette which makes mixing and matching of a morning that much easier.
I've done the hard graft for you, compiling a list of the 21 best winter basics from Zara that I know will put in the milage. Scroll on for my picks, which will keep the chill at bay but give you serious style points all season long.
Shop the Best Zara Basics for Winter 2025
ZARA
Short Puffer Jacket With Belt Zw Collection
This puffer jacket looks designer! Practical, but elevated—ideal!
ZARA
100% Wool V-Neck Cardigan
I only want to buy 100% wool knitwear this winter.
ZARA
Merino Wool Leggings Ski Collection
Merino wool leggings? Say less! Great for the slopes or off-duty days at home.
ZARA
Wool Blend Belted Coat Zw Collection
A sleek camel coat is a staple for stylish people in the know.
ZARA
Jacquard Knit Jumper
Spice up your winter fits with a jacquard or argyle knit. I love the tones in this one.
ZARA
Zw Collection Wide-Leg Trousers With Pleats
Wide-leg trousers are a no brainer for your 9-to-5 winter looks. The exaggerated pleats give these an expensive feel.
ZARA
Alpaca Beanie From the Ski Collection
A fuzzy beanie with add a little texture to your chilly ensembles. This ecru tone will pair with any outfit or colour.
ZARA
Flat Water-Repellent Leather Ankle Boots
For rainy or snowy days, only a water-repellant ankle boot will do. This pair looks sleek and pared-back, and will partner withe jeans, tailored trousers and leggings beautifully.
ZARA
Argyle Knit Jumper Vest
No, I don't think you understand. I'm obsessed! Drape this over a long-sleeve tee for winter and you'll be onto a winner.
ZARA
Supima® Cotton T-Shirt
This fine-knit tee has a high neck and long sleeves, making it the perfect base layer for knitwear or tailoring.
ZARA
Zw Collection Pinstripe Pareo Trousers
Skirt-trouser hybrids have been taking over my social feeds. I'm keen to tap into this trend, and Zara have got just the thing. Great for office days or date night dressing.
ZARA
Sheepskin Skullcap
I'm seeing pillbox hats on the most stylish people in NY and London. For winter, this fuzzy take on the trend is cosy and a bit of fun.
ZARA
Cashmere and Wool Long Sleeve Cardigan
Cashmere knitwear is a non-negotiable for me every winter. This rich green cardigan has got my name written all over it.
ZARA
Basic Straight Plush Trousers With Adjustable Hem
I've been looking for a chic pair of sweats, and I think Zara have heard my prayers.
ZARA
Tall Ribbed Socks
Great socks are a staple for winter. I'm snapping these up in every shade, and pairing them with my loafers, boots and ballet flats. Push them down at the ankle for that preppy look.
ZARA
Faded-Effect Hoodie
Are we having a hoodie renaissance? I think so. This grungy one will add an edge to your weekend 'fits.
ZARA
Balloon Trousers With Stripes and Pleats
I love the ease of a balloon-shaped trouser. This chocolate brown pin-stripe pair are just too good, and at an amazing price.
ZARA
Contrast Faux Leather Sheepskin Scarf
This scarf looks fresh from the runway! The fuzzy texture is just what I have been looking for this winter.
ZARA
Long Sleeve T-Shirt
The foundation of any great look is always a perfect t-shirt. I'm loving this body-con one, which is available in white and brown, too.
ZARA
Trf Extra Wide-Leg High-Waist Jeans
Chocolate, wide-leg denim you say? I'm sold.
ZARA
Plain Fringed Scarf
A XXL scarf will keep you snug all winter long. A simple over the shoulder drape is how to wear it now.
Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as Mr Porter, Wallpaper*, WGSN, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. As Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now.