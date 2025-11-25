I'm a Fashion Editor Who Refuses to Be Cold—21 Chic Zara Basics I'm Shopping to Stay Warm This Winter

I always head to Zara for elevated winter basics. Let me show you the pieces that are ticking my boxes now.

A collage of looks and products from Zara.
(Image credit: Zara.)
Sophie Robyn Watson's avatar
By
last updated
in Features

Winter is in full swing; there's no denying it now. We have a few more chilly months ahead of us, and so in the spirit of staying warm, chic and protected from the elements, I'm looking to Zara to kit me out. My capsule wardrobe game plan for winter is all about making smart decisions and only investing in pieces which will get ample wear and do the hard work for me. I'm talking practical puffers, wool knitwear, luxe leggings, sturdy boots, chic sweats, classic denim and sophisticated scarves —all items which, when worn in rotation, can be the building blocks of elevated, timeless but cosy looks to see me through the frosty weather.

A model wears a look from Zara.

(Image credit: Zara.)

Zara Cashmere and mohair-blend cardigan, £79.99

And Zara always delivers. Treading the fine line between trend-forward and effortlessly classic, this high street hero is always bang on the money, meaning many shoppers with various budgets can supplement their wardrobes with ease. This season, they are also tapping into the colour trends I have been pre-emptively pinning on Pinterest. Think slate greys, khaki, deep chocolate tones, muted beige, soft taupe and classic black—a staple colour palette which makes mixing and matching of a morning that much easier.

I've done the hard graft for you, compiling a list of the 21 best winter basics from Zara that I know will put in the milage. Scroll on for my picks, which will keep the chill at bay but give you serious style points all season long.

Shop the Best Zara Basics for Winter 2025

Explore More:
Sophie Robyn Watson
Sophie Robyn Watson
Acting Fashion Editor

Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as Mr Porter, Wallpaper*, WGSN, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. As Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸