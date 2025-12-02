Before we dive headfirst into the excitement of the festive season and begin preparations for the new year, I'm taking this moment of pause to consider how my wardrobe has fared over the cooler months so far. Facing icy breezes, sudden showers, and still wanting to balance chic stylings with practical warmth, my wardrobe has already faced a series of testing times. But with a few small additions, my wardrobe will be ready to carry me through all the way to spring. As a brand that consistently excels in creating expensive-looking pieces with an affordable edge, my first stop in consolidating my winter wardrobe is Zara.
With the arrival of the new month comes a wave of new pieces, and I've wasted no time in scrolling through all the fresh delights to handpick the very best. This month, Zara is leaning into what it does best: bringing together trending details with eternally elevated staples to create a balanced wardrobe that will consistently induce compliments.
After a series of viral bomber jackets, Zara's latest style brings together the reliable bomber jacket silhouette with a funnel-neck finish for a modern update. If bundling up this winter has felt like a chore, now it's a masterclass in elegant layering with belted cardigans and green accents that offer a put-together feel whilst keeping warm. Outerwear has had a refined update with scarf detailing, polished silhouettes and classic forms, and my attention is set on the timeless black winter coat at just £36!
As Zara knows, a great outfit starts at the foundations, and you'll find versatile denim and smart tailoring punctuating this chic edit to get your chic winter dressing off to a good start. One of my favourite new additions is the embossed leather loafers that feature a textured finish and timeless shape that will ensure they outlast moving trends. If, like me, you spent summer and autumn layering lace trim tops into your outfit rotations, but aren't sure how to move these along to the cooler months, take a moment to view Zara's long-sleeved asymmetric lace blouse. As we know, the very best Zara pieces don't stick around, so scroll on to explore the 11 standout styles that will sell out first, and more of my top picks from Zara's December 2025 collection.
Shop the 11 New-In Zara Buys That Will Sell Out First
ZARA
Knit Cape With Scarf Detail
The secret to finding a cape you'll want to wear every winter is looking for a timeless colourway and high-end looking design. This Zara offering has both!
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.