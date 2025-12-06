We're at that point in the year where almost every outfit requires a jumper. Whether you're creating a polished look for the office, a relaxed off-duty outfit for a coffee stroll, or simply cosying up on the sofa for another Christmas film re-run, knitwear has returned as a constant feature in our daily lives. Already this season, we've shared a series of sumptuous cashmere buys, highlighted the standout styles on the high street, and now I'm taking a little time to celebrate a brand that all our editors have been raving about recently: Rise & Fall.
I first came across Rise & Fall last year when a series of stylish Londoners were spotted wearing the exact same cashmere merino v-neck sweater that had all the hallmarks of a designer buy. The cut was exquisite, the colourways incredibly refined, and soon I discovered that the composition too was high-end. But this brand doesn't come with a four-figure price tag. Actually, transparency in pricing and creation is a key part of the brand's mission. Take another hero buy, the cashmere merino saddle sleeve jumper, which clearly compares the composition, B Corp certification, and even shipping of other high-end brands.
The brand is multi-dimensional, covering homeware and bedding too, but naturally, it's the clothing that has my personal focus right now. A few weeks ago, a flurry of stylish people all stepped out in the suede trench coat that set our editor's Slack channel alight, and induced a series of exclamations about the brilliant knitwear, too.
The brand's considered eye for design and composition makes every timeless piece look so expensive. Classic necklines, sleek silhouettes and attention to detail on thick ribbing and fabric weight propel these jumpers into best-seller territory. Exploring the site is a great way to spend time, but if you're wondering which of its beloved jumpers you should see first, I've curated a refined edit of the best Rise & Fall jumpers below, as well as calling out a few other pieces that have recently caught my eye.
Shop the Best Rise & Fall Jumpers
Rise & Fall
Women's Cashmere Merino V Neck Jumper - Chocolate
We've spotted so many stylish people wearing this exact jumper. The thick ribbing on the collar, cuffs and hem are so chic.
Rise & Fall
Women's Cashmere Merino Ottoman Ribbed Roll Neck Jumper
I adore everything about this jumper, from the slouchy silhouette to the bold high neckline. Plus, it comes in such sleek shades.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.