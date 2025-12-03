H&M’s New-In Section Is Full of Rich-Looking, Anti-Trend Pieces—15 Chic Styles Worth Seeing

Velour trousers, teddy textures and polished tailoring: H&M’s December new-in section is overflowing with elevated winter must-haves.

It’s December, which means my fashion priorities have officially narrowed to three things: a) party pieces that look effortlessly polished, b) outerwear that’s both chic and genuinely warm, and c) cosy loungewear to carry me through the Christmas wind-down without sacrificing style. Am I asking for too much? Perhaps, but H&M’s new-in section certainly doesn’t think so.

Right now, it’s a treasure trove of cold-weather heroes: elegant velour trousers ready for every festive soirée, cloud-soft knits begging to be layered, teddy textures that nail that Scandi-cool nonchalance, and floor-sweeping coats that appear to cost triple their price.

Whether you’re dressing for last-minute plans, braving sub-zero temperatures, or leaning fully into your duvet-day era, the Scandi high-street icon has delivered a curated hit-list of pieces designed to work hard all month long. Below, the standout new-in styles I’m adding to my wish list before they inevitably sell out.

