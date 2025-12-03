H&M’s New-In Section Is Full of Rich-Looking, Anti-Trend Pieces—15 Chic Styles Worth Seeing

It’s December, which means my fashion priorities have officially narrowed to three things: a) party pieces that look effortlessly polished, b) outerwear that’s both chic and genuinely warm, and c) cosy loungewear to carry me through the Christmas wind-down without sacrificing style. Am I asking for too much? Perhaps, but H&M’s new-in section certainly doesn’t think so.
Right now, it’s a treasure trove of cold-weather heroes: elegant velour trousers ready for every festive soirée, cloud-soft knits begging to be layered, teddy textures that nail that Scandi-cool nonchalance, and floor-sweeping coats that appear to cost triple their price.
Whether you’re dressing for last-minute plans, braving sub-zero temperatures, or leaning fully into your duvet-day era, the Scandi high-street icon has delivered a curated hit-list of pieces designed to work hard all month long. Below, the standout new-in styles I’m adding to my wish list before they inevitably sell out.
Shop H&M's December New-In
Rib-Knit Wool Jumper - Brown
Elevated, warm and incredibly chic.
Velour Trousers - Black
Festive but refined, these soft velour trousers feel luxurious and slot seamlessly into party season.
Wool-Blend V-Neck Jumper - Cream
The kind of winter basic that always looks premium; I particularly enjoy the exaggerated v-neck.
Double-Faced Coat - Black
With a leather-like coated fabric and teddy details, this coat strikes the perfect balance between warm and chic.
Mohair-Blend Turtleneck Top - Brown
Containing mohair and wool, this turtleneck folder-over top is uniquely elevated. Pair with trousers or jeans for an effortless vibe.
Scarf-Detail Coat - Dark Beige
I can't believe this isn't designer.
Shopper - Black/colour Block
This handbag belongs in a Christmas movie.
Fine-Knit Trousers - Light Beige Marl
These are the kind of cosy pull-on trousers that will make being cosy and looking put-together during the Christmas period a breeze.
Fluffy Coat - Dark Brown
From the shape to the speckled colourway, this looks so premium.
Bootcut Corduroy Trousers - Beige
The perfect winter trousers.
Cable-Knit Polo Jumper - Beige
Whether you're decorating your Christmas tree or lounging at home watching The Holiday, this chic knit is it.
Down Puffer Jacket - Black
A duvet-level puffer with a clean silhouette—functional warmth with elevated appeal.
Wide High Jeans - Denim Blue
White jeans are a great way to break up a winter outfit and emphasise your dark, sumptuous knits.
Leather Gloves - Black
Mohair-Blend Jumper - Black
Mohair jumpers are the chicest way to add texture to your outfit.
Asymmetric Lace-Trimmed Skirt - Dark Brown
A lace-trimmed skirt is an easy way to immediately elevate a look—not to mention festive.
Fuzzy, cosy and stylish, teddy jackets are trending right now and for good reason.
Heeled Suede Sock Boots - Dark Brown
Full suede boots for under £120? Count me in.
This gold skirt will immediately inject a festive spirit into your ensemble without feeling too OTT.
Cashmere-Blend Gloves - Black
Cashmere gloves are an essential for plummeting temperatures.
Single-Breasted Coat - Dark Grey/checked
A sweeping, tailored wool-blend coat that looks designer-level without the designer price.
Seam-Detail Turtleneck Jumper - Cream
I want this in every colour.
This fur bag is everything for the winter season.
Oversized Jumper - Light Beige
A reliable knit staple you'll reach for every day as it gets cooler.