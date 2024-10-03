Mark My Words—H&M's Designer-Passing Tote Bag Will Sell Out By This Weekend

One of the greatest parts of my job is being surrounded by a team as dedicated to fashion as I am. Our Slack channels often light up with links to the chicest new-in finds and share the purchases that have made it from wish list to basket. We also share pieces that we think other editors would love, so when I got a text from our social media editor saying 'You have to see this!' I knew it would be something handbag-related, and something really special.

If you've visited our site in the past week, you may have noticed that we are in the midst of our annual Great Try-On. For 2024, our editors are hitting the high street to scope out the most expensive-looking buys for the new season, all delivered with guidance on fit, fabric and wearability. Already we've showcased wardrobe classics from Arket, turned to COS for autumn heroes, explored Zara's expensive-looking gems, and cosied up in & Other Stories' new-in finds. Tomorrow, we'll be exploring the best of H&M's autumn collections, so make sure you check back for that as it really is an excellent edit. And Megan was scouring the shop floor of H&M when she stumbled across a very chic tote bag, one that boasted a designer look as well as a practical shape. One of the most iconic tote bags at the moment is The Row's Margaux, and whilst I will always advocate for investing in the original if it's within your means, this option allows more people who can't afford the original to tap into The Row's highly covetable aesthetic. As somewhat of an expert in all things high street, I knew this would move quickly, so I came straight here to share it with you.

(Image credit: @_meganstorey)

Over the past few years, designers have turned their focus from the fantastical to the wearable, highlighting the most useful pieces in our wardrobes, and that has extended to accessories. Think of the return of the ballet flat, not only undeniably chic but also a comfortable alternative to heels. In handbags, the same celebration of practicality has arisen, where once micro mini bags were the go-to (though somewhat hard to pack) companion, in came the return of the tote bag. And H&M's is seriously chic and seriously affordable.

(Image credit: @_meganstorey)

Featuring smooth lines, an understated black colourway, and plenty of room for your daily essentials, and a little more, this £43 bag is going to move quickly. Whether carried as a tote, slung over your shoulder, or very fashionably tucked under the arm as Megan has above, this is a tote you'll reach for on repeat. The metal studs underneath protect the base from wear, whilst the adjustable straps on either side allow you to customise the opening depending on how full you've packed your shopper.

Ready to see the bag in question and shop more expensive-looking high street bags? Scroll on!

SHOP THE H&M SHOPPER

Shop More Excellent Tote Bags:

The Row Soft Margaux 15 Bag in Leather £4360 SHOP NOW The bag on every fashion person's wish list.

COS Fold Shoulder Bag - Leather £135 SHOP NOW The Fold also comes in a sweet micro size.

Prada Extra Large Leather Handbag £2400 SHOP NOW Belted handbags are big news for autumn 2024.

& Other Stories Large Leather Shoulder Bag £195 SHOP NOW A seriously roomy bag. Yes, it can fit your laptop.

Bottega Veneta Women's Large Andiamo in Olive Oil £5730 SHOP NOW Bottega's latest Andiamo iteration features a smooth outer shell.

Whistles Paloma Suede Shoulder Bag £159 SHOP NOW Brown suede has all my attention this season.

Arket Crescent Shoulder Bag £189 SHOP NOW Smooth, luxurious, and made from 100% leather.