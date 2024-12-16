I Would Never Have Bought an H&M Bag Before This Year—This £38 Tote Went Straight In My Basket
A big part of my job is finding expensive-looking high-street buys. Each week, I bring the 9 best items directly to you, our readers, and spend the rest of my time sharing other high-street treasures whose designs surpass their price tag. H&M is often my go-to for these premium-passing pieces, from elegant coats to wardrobe basics, but the handbag department had never piqued my interest. This year, that all changed.
It all started with the shopper tote. A classic, timeless, anti-trend bag with high designer appeal and an affordable edge. First, it came in black, and then a brown suede-look iteration appeared, and I knew that H&M had stepped up its handbag game. Ever since, I make time to check in on the latest accessories offerings just in case another gem is there to be uncovered. Today, I came here to share my latest find.
Elegant, expensive-looking and ready to outlast moving trends, I predict that H&M's shoulder bag will sell out by this weekend. The sleek brown shade has a classic appeal, elevated by contrasting white stitching to define the silhouette. As a tote bag, its ready to be filled with all your essentials whether accompanying you on your daily commute, or joining your weekend strolls. Whilst I've described the shape as a tote, this isn't a bag that can only be held in hand, but with longer straps can be slipped on the shoulder too. And at just £38 I know this bag is sure to fly off the (digital) shelves.
Keep scrolling the shop the H&M shoulder bag, and more expensive-looking high-street bags now.
Shop the H&M Shoulder Bag:
Shop More Premium-Looking High Street Bags:
This suede bag has been on my wish list since it first arrived.
COS's Cavatelli clutch is a best-selling style, and I can't stop thinking about the new burgundy shade.
Even minimalists will be drawn to this burgundy bag.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
