I Would Never Have Bought an H&M Bag Before This Year—This £38 Tote Went Straight In My Basket

A big part of my job is finding expensive-looking high-street buys. Each week, I bring the 9 best items directly to you, our readers, and spend the rest of my time sharing other high-street treasures whose designs surpass their price tag. H&M is often my go-to for these premium-passing pieces, from elegant coats to wardrobe basics, but the handbag department had never piqued my interest. This year, that all changed.

It all started with the shopper tote. A classic, timeless, anti-trend bag with high designer appeal and an affordable edge. First, it came in black, and then a brown suede-look iteration appeared, and I knew that H&M had stepped up its handbag game. Ever since, I make time to check in on the latest accessories offerings just in case another gem is there to be uncovered. Today, I came here to share my latest find.

Elegant, expensive-looking and ready to outlast moving trends, I predict that H&M's shoulder bag will sell out by this weekend. The sleek brown shade has a classic appeal, elevated by contrasting white stitching to define the silhouette. As a tote bag, its ready to be filled with all your essentials whether accompanying you on your daily commute, or joining your weekend strolls. Whilst I've described the shape as a tote, this isn't a bag that can only be held in hand, but with longer straps can be slipped on the shoulder too. And at just £38 I know this bag is sure to fly off the (digital) shelves.

Keep scrolling the shop the H&M shoulder bag, and more expensive-looking high-street bags now.

Shop the H&M Shoulder Bag:

Shop More Premium-Looking High Street Bags:

M&S Collection Faux Leather Shoulder Tote Bag £45 SHOP NOW Simple and chic.

MANGO Double Handle Suede Leather Bag £150 SHOP NOW This suede bag has been on my wish list since it first arrived.

ZARA Metal Detail Bucket Shoulder Bag £36 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

MANGO Shopper Bag With Metallic Detail £46 SHOP NOW The gold detail ups the ante of this refined bag.

COS Mini Cavatelli Clutch - Leather £95 SHOP NOW COS's Cavatelli clutch is a best-selling style, and I can't stop thinking about the new burgundy shade.

Melie Bianco Melie Bianco Whipstitch Tote Bag £98 SHOP NOW The whipstitch detailing sets this tote apart.

& Other Stories Large Suede Tote £145 SHOP NOW Suede fabrics are trending for winter 2024.

River Island Green Buckle Shoulder Strap Clutch Bag £28 SHOP NOW I can't believe this is still in stock.

ASOS DESIGN Slouch Tote Bag With Crossover Panel Detail in Burgundy £26 SHOP NOW Even minimalists will be drawn to this burgundy bag.

Whistles Black Paloma Small Suede Bag £129 SHOP NOW Your new companion for nights out.

Melie Bianco Melie Bianco Woven Shoulder Bag £125 SHOP NOW The woven vegan leather is exquisite.