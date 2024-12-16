I Would Never Have Bought an H&M Bag Before This Year—This £38 Tote Went Straight In My Basket

Florrie Alexander
By
published
in Features

A big part of my job is finding expensive-looking high-street buys. Each week, I bring the 9 best items directly to you, our readers, and spend the rest of my time sharing other high-street treasures whose designs surpass their price tag. H&M is often my go-to for these premium-passing pieces, from elegant coats to wardrobe basics, but the handbag department had never piqued my interest. This year, that all changed.

Woman in faux fur coat carries brown tote bag

(Image credit: H&M)

It all started with the shopper tote. A classic, timeless, anti-trend bag with high designer appeal and an affordable edge. First, it came in black, and then a brown suede-look iteration appeared, and I knew that H&M had stepped up its handbag game. Ever since, I make time to check in on the latest accessories offerings just in case another gem is there to be uncovered. Today, I came here to share my latest find.

Woman carries brown tote bag

(Image credit: H&M)

Elegant, expensive-looking and ready to outlast moving trends, I predict that H&M's shoulder bag will sell out by this weekend. The sleek brown shade has a classic appeal, elevated by contrasting white stitching to define the silhouette. As a tote bag, its ready to be filled with all your essentials whether accompanying you on your daily commute, or joining your weekend strolls. Whilst I've described the shape as a tote, this isn't a bag that can only be held in hand, but with longer straps can be slipped on the shoulder too. And at just £38 I know this bag is sure to fly off the (digital) shelves.

Keep scrolling the shop the H&M shoulder bag, and more expensive-looking high-street bags now.

Shop the H&M Shoulder Bag:

Shoulder Bag
H&M
Shoulder Bag

Shop More Premium-Looking High Street Bags:

Faux Leather Shoulder Tote Bag
M&S Collection
Faux Leather Shoulder Tote Bag

Simple and chic.

Double Handle Suede Leather Bag - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Double Handle Suede Leather Bag

This suede bag has been on my wish list since it first arrived.

Metal Detail Bucket Shoulder Bag
ZARA
Metal Detail Bucket Shoulder Bag

This also comes in black.

Shopper Bag With Metallic Detail - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Shopper Bag With Metallic Detail

The gold detail ups the ante of this refined bag.

Mini Cavatelli Clutch - Leather
COS
Mini Cavatelli Clutch - Leather

COS's Cavatelli clutch is a best-selling style, and I can't stop thinking about the new burgundy shade.

Melie Bianco Whipstitch Tote Bag
Melie Bianco
Melie Bianco Whipstitch Tote Bag

The whipstitch detailing sets this tote apart.

Large Suede Tote
& Other Stories
Large Suede Tote

Suede fabrics are trending for winter 2024.

Green Buckle Shoulder Strap Clutch Bag
River Island
Green Buckle Shoulder Strap Clutch Bag

I can't believe this is still in stock.

Asos Design Slouch Tote Bag With Crossover Panel Detail in Burgundy
ASOS DESIGN
Slouch Tote Bag With Crossover Panel Detail in Burgundy

Even minimalists will be drawn to this burgundy bag.

Black Paloma Small Suede Bag
Whistles
Black Paloma Small Suede Bag

Your new companion for nights out.

Melie Bianco Woven Shoulder Bag
Melie Bianco
Melie Bianco Woven Shoulder Bag

The woven vegan leather is exquisite.

Oval Handbag
ZARA
Oval Handbag

You can personalise this bag with initials on the side!

Explore More:
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸